Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, Bharat Forge, IRFC, Tata Power, MRF, Ola Electric & More

Shares of HCL Technologies, Bharat Forge, IRFC, Tata Power, MRF and Ola Electric will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday, October 8.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

HCLTech

Opens South Africa headquarters with an AI Center of Excellence

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Midwest

Gets prohibitory order for Chimakurthy mine

DGMS issues prohibitory order on granite mine

Alert: DGMS is Directorate General of Mines Safety

Andhra mine shut after slope-collapse incident

Minerals extraction, employment prohibited at mine

READ | Ola Electric Approves Rs 1,000 Crore Rights Issue; Fixes Issue Price At 26% Discount

63 Moons Tech

Arm 63SATS allots 8.1 crore shares on ZOFCD conversion

IRFC

Sets Oct 23 as record date for interim dividend

Bharat Forge

Delhi HC dismisses Tarsem Jain's appeal

HC upholds May 2025 order setting aside arbitral award

Voltamp Transformers

Commences commercial production at Vadodara unit

Facility is for manufacturing power transformers

Maharashtra Seamless

To demerge businesses into two subsidiaries

To demerge MSL Seamless Tubes, United Seamless

To allot 1 MSTL share for every 5 MSL shares held

To allot 1 USL share for every 5 MSL shares held

One Point One

Gets in-principle nod to issue 15 lakh warrants convertible into shares

Tata Power

Partners with Norway's Ocean Sun

To bring membrane-based floating solar technology to India

To pilot 300 kWp floating solar in Maharashtra

READ | Trade Setup For Oct. 8: Nifty Finds Support At 22,440 As Pullback Rally Eyed Above Key Hurdle

Godrej Properties

BMC partners with company and RC Group

Partners to develop promenade at Bandra Bay

ASK Automotive

Rajasthan GST officials inspect Bhiwadi manufacturing unit

GST inspection held on Oct 6 at Bhiwadi manufacturing unit

Jain Resource

Approves reallocation of Rs 3.66 crore to general corporate purposes

Bhagyanagar India

Surendra Bhutoria ceases to be CFO

MRF

Kerala tax body cuts tax demand to Rs 36 crore from Rs 91.5 crore

Torrent Power

Step-down arm terminates pact with Solar Energy Corp

Terminates 300 MW wind PPA with SECI

Alert: Step-down arm is Torrent Saurya Urja 2

To pay Rs 40 crore for termination of SECI pact

Ola Electric

Approves rights issue of 37 crore shares for Rs 1,000 crore

Approves rights issue at Rs 27/share

Sets Oct 13 as record date for rights entitlement

Rights issue to open from Oct 22-30

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