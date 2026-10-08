Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, Bharat Forge, IRFC, Tata Power, MRF, Ola Electric & More

Shares of HCL Technologies, Bharat Forge, IRFC, Tata Power, MRF and Ola Electric will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday, October 8.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
HCLTech
Opens South Africa headquarters with an AI Center of Excellence
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Midwest
- Gets prohibitory order for Chimakurthy mine
- DGMS issues prohibitory order on granite mine
- Alert: DGMS is Directorate General of Mines Safety
- Andhra mine shut after slope-collapse incident
- Minerals extraction, employment prohibited at mine
READ | Ola Electric Approves Rs 1,000 Crore Rights Issue; Fixes Issue Price At 26% Discount
63 Moons Tech
Arm 63SATS allots 8.1 crore shares on ZOFCD conversion
IRFC
Sets Oct 23 as record date for interim dividend
Bharat Forge
- Delhi HC dismisses Tarsem Jain's appeal
- HC upholds May 2025 order setting aside arbitral award
Voltamp Transformers
- Commences commercial production at Vadodara unit
- Facility is for manufacturing power transformers
Maharashtra Seamless
- To demerge businesses into two subsidiaries
- To demerge MSL Seamless Tubes, United Seamless
- To allot 1 MSTL share for every 5 MSL shares held
- To allot 1 USL share for every 5 MSL shares held
One Point One
Gets in-principle nod to issue 15 lakh warrants convertible into shares
Tata Power
- Partners with Norway's Ocean Sun
- To bring membrane-based floating solar technology to India
- To pilot 300 kWp floating solar in Maharashtra
READ | Trade Setup For Oct. 8: Nifty Finds Support At 22,440 As Pullback Rally Eyed Above Key Hurdle
Godrej Properties
- BMC partners with company and RC Group
- Partners to develop promenade at Bandra Bay
ASK Automotive
- Rajasthan GST officials inspect Bhiwadi manufacturing unit
- GST inspection held on Oct 6 at Bhiwadi manufacturing unit
Jain Resource
Approves reallocation of Rs 3.66 crore to general corporate purposes
Bhagyanagar India
Surendra Bhutoria ceases to be CFO
MRF
Kerala tax body cuts tax demand to Rs 36 crore from Rs 91.5 crore
Torrent Power
- Step-down arm terminates pact with Solar Energy Corp
- Terminates 300 MW wind PPA with SECI
- Alert: Step-down arm is Torrent Saurya Urja 2
- To pay Rs 40 crore for termination of SECI pact
Ola Electric
- Approves rights issue of 37 crore shares for Rs 1,000 crore
- Approves rights issue at Rs 27/share
- Sets Oct 13 as record date for rights entitlement
- Rights issue to open from Oct 22-30
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