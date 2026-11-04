Stockal Trading Fraud: Borderless Breaks Silence On Unauthorised US Stock Trades | Read Full Statement

Borderless, the parent company of Stockal, has issued a detailed statement addressing the unauthorised trading activity in customer accounts. The company has outlined its findings so far, its position on the alleged security breach, the possible role of a social engineering attack and the steps it is taking to support affected customers.

Read the full statement below.

Recent reports about unauthorised trading activity in certain customer accounts on Stockal, our US equities trading platform, have raised understandable questions. We want to clarify the facts & explain how we are supporting affected customers.

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On October 16 (India time), October 15 during US market hours, our US brokerage & custody partner, DriveWealth, notified us of unauthorised trading activity in 13 customer accounts. Access to these accounts was restricted shortly thereafter to prevent further activity.

An unauthorised third party appears to have accessed 26 customer accounts using valid login credentials. In 13 of those accounts, existing large-cap US equity holdings were sold and the proceeds used to purchase thinly traded microcap securities. Based on our investigation to date, no funds were withdrawn.

Our investigation has found no evidence of a breach or compromise of the Borderless platform, interface, infrastructure or internal systems. We have engaged independent cybersecurity specialists to examine our systems. We believe the affected account holders may have been victims of a social engineering attack involving information exposed in another company's data breach several weeks earlier. However, this connection remains unconfirmed & under active investigation.

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Supporting affected customers is our immediate priority. Our teams have been in direct contact with them since shortly after the incident and are working closely with DriveWealth to establish the facts, review transactions & explore appropriate avenues for a fair resolution.

Our assistance is provided in good faith and does not constitute an admission of liability, wrongdoing, negligence or responsibility for the unauthorised activity. We remain committed to supporting customers while the facts & respective responsibilities are established.

As a precaution, we have introduced additional authentication & account-protection measures. Based on information reviewed to date, the identified unauthorised trading was confined to the 13 accounts described above. We have found no evidence of threats to the wider Borderless platform, other products or other customer accounts. We continue to monitor our systems as the investigation progresses.

We are cooperating with relevant authorities & regulators. We also wish to clarify that we responded substantively to media enquiries before publication, sharing the information available to us at the time. This statement reflects our current understanding and may be updated as further facts are established.

Transparency, accountability and protecting our customers' interests remain fundamental to how we operate. We built Borderless on the conviction that customers deserve a trusted, responsible & globally connected financial platform. We remain committed to that responsibility, standing alongside our customers & communicating transparently as verified information becomes available.

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