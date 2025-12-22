Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 22

Waaree Energies: The firm's arm executed pact to buy 53.7 lakh shares in United Solar Holding for $30 million. Its arm also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Hydro Bloom Energy. Clarified that it had signed a pact on Oct 23 for a 300 MW module supply order from Sembcorp Green in the normal course of business. The company stated that the transaction is not material for disclosure, the recent media report does not imply any new development, and there are no regulatory or legal proceedings related to the contract.

DCM Shriram:The company voluntarily liquidated step-down arm Bioseed Research on Dec 15.

Kross: The company launched a new product Tipping jacks in the Trailer Segment. The company aims to reach a production capacity of 800 Tipping Jacks per month during fiscal 2027.

Tata Chemicals: Its arm executed a pact to buy 100% stake in Singapore-Based Novabay for an enterprise value of S$37.8 Mn (25 Mn Euros).

Sandur Manganese: Promoter Lohagiri Industries bought 14.91% stake in the company. Post acquisition, the promoter’s shareholding in the company increased to 18.19%.

Sudarshan Chemical: The company launched Red Pigment Sudafast red for printing ink applications.

Craftsman Automation: Arm DR Axion to acquire Suprash developers & Srikara tech for Rs 145.8 crore.

Great Eastern Shipping: Signed a contract to buy 84,048 CBM. The South Korean vessel is expected to join the fleet in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Flair Writing: Approved issuance of corporate guarantee to step-down subsidiaries.

ZF Commercial: Received GST demand order of nearly Rs 80 crore including interest from Ranchi Tax Body.

Soma Textiles: Received Rs 281 crore order from roadway solutions India for construction work.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company acquired 6.94% stake in Sarvejana Healthcare for Rs 148 crore. The total shareholding of the company in Sarvejana Healthcare rose to 75.53%.

Tata Steel: Acquired 149 crore shares of arm T Steel Holdings for Rs 1,355 crore.

Balkrishna Industries: The company approved the reappointment of Arvind Poddar as chairman and managing director for five years effective Aug. 1, 2026. The company completed one line Of carbon black production facilities.

CESC: The arm issued a binding letter of intent to Klasscorp solutions to provide consultancy services for acquisition of land.

Grasim Industries: The company appointed Ajit Rajagopalan as chief executive officer of Cellulosic Fashion Yarn Business. Satyaki Ghosh resigned as a CEO of cellulosic fashion yarn business.

IGL: In JV pact with Hindustan waste treatment for Compressed Biogas plant.

National Fertilizers: Appointed Anurag Rohatgi as Govt Nominee Director.

Megasoft : The company filed a second motion of Joint Application with NCLT regarding the merger scheme of Sigma Advanced Systems with the company.

Optiemus Infracom: Ministry of Corporate Approved the incorporation of JV & arm The Factory.

Aurionpro Solutions: The company approved the allotment of 48,134 shares At Issue Price of Rs 1,454.3/share on preferential basis.

Centum Electronics: The company approved the discontinuation of operations of Canadian arms centum E&S and Centum E&S.

Taj GVK Hotels, Indian Hotels: The board approved the divestment of 25.52% stake held by Indian hotels in the company. The Proposed promoter Shalini Bhupal to buy 25.52% stake at Rs 370 per share. Indian Hotels to continue to operate existing hotels under TajGVK Portfolio.

Tech Mahindra: The company received an order to Pay Rs 1,287 crore to provident funds for employees. The company made disclosures of PF amount as contingent liabilities.

Kajaria Ceramics: The company's arm Kajaria Bathware’s CFO Dilip Kumar Maliwal found to have committed fraud over the last 2 years.

REC: Approved incorporation of Arm Ambernath Power Transmission.

Tata Steel: Receives tax demand of Rs 1,132 crore including penalty from Jamshedpur Tax Body.

Timken India: Received demand order of Rs 74 crore from I-T Dept.

Privi Speciality: The board approved a scheme of amalgamation of arms Privi Fine Sciences & Privi Biotechnologies with the company.

Seamec: Arbitration Proceedings with Maria Offshore International & Jumbo Offshore now closed.

John Cockerill: The company to acquire 100% stake of John Cockerill metals international SA, Belgium from Parent Co John Cockerill SA for Nearly 50 Mn Euros.

Granules India: The USFDA completed inspection at Granules life’s unit with five observations.

Rites: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Botswana government for the development, modernisation of transport Infra. The company to supply rolling stock, commissioning & maintenance support for Botswana railways.

Cummins India: Income tax appellate tribunal passed a favourable order granting relief in respect of adjustments worth Rs 210 crore.

Bank of Baroda: The bank received $29 million from liquidator towards interim distribution of capital repatriation on member's voluntary liquidation of India International Bank Malaysia.

NLC India: Starts mining at Pachwara South Coal Block.

Vodafone Idea: The firm received Rs 44.8 crore penalty order from Guwahati Joint Commissioner Jurisdiction on alleged claim of excess input tax credit.

Dish TV: The company won GST case as Bombay HC dismissed the government appeal.

Excelsoft Tech: The board withdraws corporate guarantee worth Rs 300 crore previously issued in favour of Vistra ITCL (India).

Tega Industries: Grants listing approval for 85.9 lakh shares allotted to promoters & Non-promoters on preferential basis.

Fortis Healthcare: Subsidiary to buy 125-Bedded People Tree Hospital in Bengaluru via acquisition of TMI Healthcare. Company to acquire People Tree Hospital Yeshwanthpur for Rs 430 cr and will further invest Rs 410 cr for scaling up infrastructure

Infosys: Infosys has reached a settlement in principle to resolve all pending class action lawsuits against its subsidiary, McCamish Systems LLC, and certain customers, with McCamish agreeing to pay $17.5 million into a fund. The Company observed volatility in its ADR price on the NYSE on December 19, 2025, triggering two Limit Up-Limit Down (LULD) trading pauses. The Company clarified that no material events require disclosure and issued the statement to ensure transparency and prevent speculation, while continuing to comply with SEBI Regulations.

PDS: Strengthened its manufacturing leadership by appointing Abhishek Nawani as CEO – Manufacturing to scale operations, deepen customer engagement and move further up the value chain.

Coromandel International: Natarajan Srinivasan has stepped down as Wholetime Director–Executive Vice Chairman and as a Director of the Company with effect from December 20, 2025,

Baazar Style Retail: Company has opened one new store of Express Baazar at Nagaon, Assam

Craftsman Automation: DR Axion India Private Limited has completed the acquisition of 100% equity stake in Suprash Developers Private Limited. The transaction also results in the indirect acquisition of 100% stake in Suprash’s wholly owned subsidiary, Srikara Technologies Private Limited.

Archean Chemicals: Company has entered into a loan agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary, Neun Infra, to meet immediate funding needs of SiCSem Private Limited for procuring long-lead machinery and equipment.

Note: Neun Infra Private Limited is the holding company for SiCSem Private Limited

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: Subsidiary company has commenced operation of its 2.5 GW solar module line at its factory located in Karnataka. Company’s aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity now stands increased to 10.3 GW

PVR Inox: Opened a 2-screen multiplex in Leh, Ladakh under its Franchise Owned Company Operated model.

Go Digit General Insurance: Board approves amalgamation of holding company Go Digit Infoworks Services with co

Max Healthcare: Gets Rs 12.7 cr tax demand including interest and penalty

IIFL Finance: Board designates Bibhu Prasad Kanungo as Chairperson and approves increasing in borrowing limit to R 60,000 Cr from Rs 35,000 Cr

Leela Palaces Hotels: Incorporates wholly owned subsidiary 'Leela Nirvana Resorts

Ravindra Energy: Board approves setting up wholly owned subsidiaries as SPVs For renewable energy projects

Reliance Industries

Abraham & Thakore Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, has issued equity rights to its founder shareholders, giving them 50.91% voting rights. As a result, control of A&T has transferred to the founders, and it has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.

Belrise Industries: 6 cr shares held by Promoter Group & other public shareholders released from lock-in

Shoppers Stop: Arm Global SS Beauty Brands sells the entire holding of 40,000 Optionally Convertible Debentures in Pahadi for Rs 3 Cr. Sells entire holding to Augusta Consultants & Advisors

JAYASWAL NECO: Allotted 1.8 Lk NCDs To Raise Funds Worth Up To Rs 1,800 Cr on Dec 12

Indian Overseas Bank – OFS UPDATE: Government sold 2.17% stake in the Bank on Dec 18 , shareholding reduces to 92.44%

Bajaj Electricals: Board revises relieving date of CFO E C Prasad to December 31, 2025 From Jan 26, 2026 on request

Asian Star Company: Associate Co proposes to convert from partnership firm into liability partnership.Conversion doesn’t involve any transfer of assets or liabilities

Ultratech Cement: Gets Rs 782 crore demand Order, Including Interest & Penalty, From Patna Tax Department. No Impact Is Expected On Company’s Operations And Financials

KEC International: Delhi High Court Keeps Power Grid Corp’s Order in Abeyance and allows KEC to continue participation in ongoing bids including that of power grid. Alert: Company Was Banned From Bidding On Power Grid’s Projects For 9 Months On Nov 18

Senores Pharma: Signs Loan Agreement with Apnar Pharma to grant inter-corporate loan of up to Rs 15 crore.

Rashi Peripherals: Promoter MKC Family Trust buys 11% stake in co as Gift Deed from promoter Keshav Choudhary

IndoStar Capital: The board approves allotment of 1.4 crore shares for conversion of warrants worth Rs 51.3 crore.

Hexaware Tech: Files complaint against client before the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Note: The company earlier said it was trying to resolve a $9 million receivable dispute with a European client through mediation in the US.

Jupiter Wagons: Promoter TATRAVAGONKA buys 28.7 lakh shares in co for Rs 135 crore shareholding of promoter increases to 19.24% from 18.69% earlier.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The board approves sale of 31,500 shares of arm Panihati Engineering Udyog. Panihati Engineering Udyog ceases to be wholly-owned subsidiary of co

Nesco: Gets inspection and search letter from Maharashtra state GST authority. Business operations likely to remain unaffected due to inspection

GE Vernova T&D India: Company has received a contract from AESL Projects for the design, supply, and execution of a 2,500 MW terminal station to evacuate renewable power from Khavda to South Olpad. The domestic project will be executed over multiple years and involves establishing two 1,250 MW HVDC terminals.

REC: REC Power Development And Consultancy Incorporates Arm Musalgaon Power Transmission

MedPlus Health Services: Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has received one suspension order for a Drug License of a store situated in the state of Maharashtra for 10 days

Jai Corp: ED Officials conduct search at corporate office in Mumbai. Officials visit residences of Chairman, Vice-Chairman & MD

Urban Company: Gets show cause notice for Rs 56.4 crore Order, including penalty, from Thane GST authority.

V-Mart Retail: Gets Rs 82.2 crore Demand order from Jammu and Kashmir tax authority on variance in input tax credit claimed

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: Gets 20-Year Patent for invention titled Energy Efficient Cooling With Ceiling Fan And Air Conditioner Based On Environmental Conditions

Praveg: Incorporates Praveg Rannutsav Pvt. as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the company

Kesar India: Signed a supplementary LLP agreement to increase its stake in Trinity Buildcorp LLP from 30% to 37%. Trinity Buildcorp LLP is a related party engaged in real estate development, has not commenced operations yet, and the investment has been made on an arm’s length basis.

Titagarh Rail Systems: Company rolled out its first driverless Made in India train set for Ahmedabad to the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) at the company’s state-of-the-art Passenger Rail Systems facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal.

Aster DM Healthcare: Referring to its media release dated December 18, 2025 on a proposed Rs 125 crore healthcare project in Kottakkal, Kerala, clarified that the announcement is subject to necessary corporate and board approvals, including that of its subsidiary. The company said it will make further disclosures under SEBI regulations only after these approvals are obtained.

Hinduja Global: Bombay HC gives interim relief to company regarding NXTDigital demerger Case. Bombay HC schedules next hearing for January 2026Alert: HC had tagged tax treatment under NXTDigital’s digital ops' demeger as “Impermissible Avoidance Arrangement”

Alert: Co had filed a writ petition against the HC order

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company approves merger of 13 wholly owned subsidiaries to be merged into two other arms.

DCM Shriram Industries: The firm has extended the record date for allotment of shares in DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals and DCM Shriram International to Dec. 26, 2025, from the earlier date of Dec. 19, 2025.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company's US arm, Sterling and Wilson Solar, along with OEG Inc, has dismissed the arbitration proceedings between the parties, with no costs, expenses, or legal fees awarded to either side. The company expects no financial impact from the arbitration proceedings.

GMR Airports: The firm has acquired a 49.9% stake in its arm Delhi Duty Free Services for Rs 183 crore from Delhi International Airport. The transaction increases GMR Airports’ ownership in the duty-free business at Delhi airport.

NHPC: The company has started commercial operations at 250 MW Unit-2 of Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company will act as project manager for SPV IRB Harihara Corridors for tolling & operational works at NH-731 in Uttar Pradesh.

Varun Beverages: The firm has proposed to acquire a 100% stake in South Africa–based Twizza (Pty) Ltd through its subsidiary The Beverages Co for Rs 1,119 crore. Twizza is a manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa.

Deccan Gold Mines: The firm has started pre‑commissioning trials at the Altyn Tor Gold Project in Kyrgyzstan and expects to process 20,000–30,000 tonnes of ore during the trial period. Gold recovered from these trials will be produced as saleable concentrate or doré bars.