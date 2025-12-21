Business NewsMarketsDividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Canara Robeco, Prakash Pipes In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date
Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Canara Robeco, Prakash Pipes In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

Prakash Pipes has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share for fiscal 2026 after the declaration of its second-quarter results.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility. (Source: Envato)
In the present week, only two companies, which are Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd. and Prakash Pipes Ltd., have announced their record date so far for dividend payment.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is Dec. 23, 2025, then investors must purchase shares by Dec. 22, 2025, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company

Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share for fiscal 2026 after the declaration of its second-quarter results.

The board has fixed Dec. 22 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. The ex-date for the dividend will also be Dec. 22.

Prakash Pipes

Prakash Pipes Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share for fiscal 2026 after the declaration of its second-quarter results.

The board has fixed Dec. 24 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. The ex-date for the dividend will also be Dec. 24.

