Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Canara Robeco, Prakash Pipes In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

In the present week, only two companies, which are Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd. and Prakash Pipes Ltd., have announced their record date so far for dividend payment.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is Dec. 23, 2025, then investors must purchase shares by Dec. 22, 2025, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.