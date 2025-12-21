IPO Tracker: Gujarat Kidney To Open, KSH International Heads For Listing In Christmas Week

After an IPO-heavy week, the Indian stock market is set for a slower active phase, with a fresh listing and a new public issue lined up.

Last week saw the listing of several IPOs including Corona Remedies, Wakefit Innovations, Park Medi World, Nephrocare Health Services and the much-anticipated ICICI Prudential AMC. The KSH International IPO also opened during the week.

Looking ahead, the coming week will feature the listing of KSH International, alongside the opening of the Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO.

The Gujarat Kidney IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 250.80 crore and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.2 crore shares. The price band is fixed at Rs 108–114, with the issue opening for subscription on December 22 and closing on December 24. The company’s pre-IPO market capitalisation stands at Rs 898.81 crore. Share allotment is expected on December 26, with listing on the NSE and BSE scheduled for December 30.

In the grey market, the IPO is currently commanding a premium of Rs 7, implying a potential listing price of Rs 121 and a listing gain of 6.14%. This translates to an estimated profit of Rs 896 per lot of 128 shares, if the premium sustains.

Meanwhile, the KSH International IPO, a Rs 710 crore book-built issue, closed on Dec. 18 after opening on Dec. 16. The issue was subscribed 87% overall. Allotment is expected to be finalised on Dec. 19, with a tentative listing date of Dec. 23 on the BSE and NSE. The IPO was priced in a band of Rs 365–384, with a lot size of 39 shares. The grey market premium currently stands at nil indicating a flat listing.

On the SME side, a packed calendar awaits investors next week. IPOs scheduled to open include E to E Transportation Infrastructure (Dec. 26–30), Dhara Rail Projects, Nanta Tech, Admach Systems, Bai Kakaji Polymers and Apollo Techno Industries (all Dec. 23–26).

EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries and Sundrex Oil Co will be open between Dec. 22 and 24, while Phytochem Remedies (India) closes on Dec. 22.