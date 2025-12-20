Ex-Nvidia Billionaire Unveils New AI Chips After China IPO Debut

Moore Threads Technology Co. introduced a new generation of chips aimed at reducing artificial-intelligence developers’ dependence on Nvidia Corp.’s hardware, just weeks after pulling off one of the most successful Chinese IPOs in years.

“These products will significantly enhance world-class computing speed and capabilities that all developers aspire to,” Moore Threads Chief Executive Officer Zhang Jianzhong, a former Nvidia executive, said at a company event in Beijing on Saturday. “We hope they can meet the needs of more developers in China so that you no longer need to wait for advanced foreign products.”

Chinese chipmakers are in the spotlight as Chinese authorities push forward with efforts to develop a world-class semiconductor sector. Investors are betting that national champions will emerge to challenge Nvidia, whose most advanced chips are blocked by the US from being sold to China. Moore Threads’ architecture, named Huagang, will elevate computational density by 50% and improve energy efficiency by ten times, according to Zhang.

Zhang founded his own company in 2020 after spending 14 years at Nvidia. Chips based on the new architecture will be named Huashan and be positioned to compete with Nvidia’s Hopper and Blackwell products, he added.

Moore Threads’ announcement comes the same month it quintupled on its debut in Shanghai. Days later, domestic rival MetaX Integrated Circuits Co. also rose several-fold on its first day.