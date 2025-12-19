Nvidia Discount to Chip Index at Historic Levels, Bernstein Says

Nvidia Corp.’s valuation relative to the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has rarely been so attractive, and the multiple overall augurs well for future returns, according to Bernstein.

Relative to the chip index, Nvidia “currently trades at a ~13% discount, in the first percentile,” wrote analyst Stacy Rasgon. “Indeed, over the last 10 years there have only been thirteen days where NVDA’s stock traded cheaper relative to the SOX than it is trading now.”

The chipmaker at the heart of the AI trade has recently been valued around 25 times estimated earnings, and “for this company, 25x forward EPS would suggest the shares are trading in the 11th percentile of valuation over the last 10 years.”