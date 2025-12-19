Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Tech, Infosys, Indegene, Power Grid, Varun Beverages — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered their views on stocks of Techno Electric Engineering.
Should you add shares of Kaynes Tech Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Infosys Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Power Grid Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
Sameer Dalal, founder of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers, Rajesh Bhosale, Executive Director, Global Head of Third Party Security Assessment Operations at JP Morgan and Osho Krishnan,Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Techno Electric Engineering (CMP: Rs 1,093.30)
Rajesh: Sell
Trend continues to look negative and there is no signs of strength.
Exit on a bounce in the share price.
Kaynes Tech (CMP: Rs 4,185)
Sameer: Sell
The problem is less to do with the acquisition but more to do with the financial reporting that they did.
In their consolidated numbers, they have counted certain revenue that is not there in their subsidaries and so their numbers are not tallying.
Now this is a problem because if their numbers are not right, how can investors trust the company.
This has been the issue and why the stock has fallen.
Can they achieve their sales numbers, they probably could as the space is doing extreemly well.
Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,638)
Rajesh: Buy
Infosys has always been an outperformer, it is also ahead of the pack when it comes to key moving averages.
Indegene (CMP: Rs 531.65)
Sameer: Buy
One main issue with the stock is that there is no promoter.
This is fine as long as the company is run well and there are external auditors who keep things in check.
The space has a great detail of growth possibilities.
Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 469.4)
Osho: Hold
This counter has strong historic support levels, so there is cushioning from the lower end.
That said, I am not too optimistic on the higher end also.
Advisable to hold the counter as of now, as the counter has already seen some strong correction.
In the future, one can expect a bounce that can be an exit option.
Power Grid (CMP: Rs 263.45)
Sameer: Buy
The power distribution network in India is only going to expand and power grid is the leader in this space.
Its more or less a monopoly kind of a business so what you will see is the revenue and the profitability increasing.
We are talking making power three times of India's current capacity so it will see the capex come through.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.