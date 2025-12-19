Silicon Valley Runs On Indian Talent, Says Sridhar Vembu, NDTV's 'Disruptor Of The Year'

Zoho Corp. Founder Sridhar Vembu, named as NDTV's 'Disruptor of The Year' on Friday, underlined the importance of Indian talent globally, including at the US tech hub of Silicon Valley.

"Even Silicon valley is mostly relying on our talent and I would like to dedicate all of this to my awesome team who keeps building," the tech tycoon said.

Vembu launched his professional career working for Qualcomm as a wireless engineer in San Diego, California, before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area. He has lived in San Jose and Pleasanton.

In 1996, Vembu, along with two of his brothers, founded a software development house for network equipment providers called AdventNet.

The company was renamed Zoho Corporation in 2009, focusing on providing SaaS support to Customer relationship management services. Vembu moved to Tenkasi, India in 2019. As of 2020, he held an 88% stake in the company.