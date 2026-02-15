Over 2 Lakh People To Attend AI Summit, Preparation In Place To Handle Traffic: Sources

More than 2 lakh people are expected to attend India AI Impact Summit 2026, and arrangements have been made for smoother traffic flow, especially for students in the national capital during the mega event, government officials said on Saturday.

While speaking with reporters, officials involved in the preparation for the summit said that guests will be able to attend the event by just registering on the DigiYatra or scanning the QR code on the India AI Impact Summit app at various entry points.

"We are making sure that we recycle some of that infrastructure they have created for the waste management there, so that we are also able to achieve a zero-waste conference given that there are going to be footfalls, which are more than 2 lakh over that period," a Meity official said.

India AI Impact Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, Sushama Swaraj Bhawan and Ambedkar Centre here from February 16-20.

The main event, including AI Expo will be held at Bharat Mandapam.

"There are CBSE board exams coming up. Delhi Police has coordinated with school principals, and arrangements are being made to make them pass available to that they do not face any restriction while travelling for exams," a senior Delhi Police official said.

Starting 8 AM on February 16, the government will run a 24-hour program to collect pledges from people for the responsible use of AI.

"Registration for the event is free. No money is being charged. Anyone can register and attend any of the events on 16th, 17th, 18th and 20th,” a Meity official said.

However, there will be some restrictions on entry on the 19th due to security and protocol requirements and limited seating in the main arena, the official said.

The expo area will be inaccessible on 16th due to VIP movement but conferences in Bharat Mandapam will be open for all.

"All sessions on February 18 will close at 4.30 PM. There will be traffic restrictions around Bharat Mandapam after 6 PM. Traffic is a challenge in Delhi. On 19th, the day of the event, the expo area will remain open. Only people having an invitation will get access to the inaugural session. The gates for the event on 19th will open at 6 AM and will close at 7.30 AM," another official said.

Ministry of Electronics and IT officials said arrangements have been made to park cars at nearby venues like Delhi Zoo, National Stadium and Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium as per the category of attendees and there will be shuttles plying to and fro from the venue to help them commute.

The officials stressed that people attending the event should prefer using public transport, especially the metro, which is close to Gate 10 of the Pragati Maidan. The entry will also be through Gate 4 of the Pragati Maidan.

The event will have food stalls inside as well. Swiggy and Zepto have been allowed to open their stores inside the venue.

The government has asked telecom operators to optimise their network near Bharat Mandapam to ensure smooth access of mobile phone and data services, officials said.

