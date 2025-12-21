Business NewsMarketsTrade Setup For Dec. 22: Nifty Locked In Consolidation Phase, Breakout Seen At 26,050
ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Setup For Dec. 22: Nifty Locked In Consolidation Phase, Breakout Seen At 26,050

The Nifty remains locked in a consolidation phase, with the broader range demarcated between 26,220 on the upside and 25,700 on the downside.

21 Dec 2025, 06:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo credit: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo credit: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Nifty 50 index hasn’t shown strong movement recently, forming an “Inside Bar” on the weekly chart, which signals indecision, according to analysts.

The blue-chip index faced resistance near the 20-day and 50-day moving averages even as it has crossed the 20-day average, according to Osho Krishan, technical and derivative research analyst at Angel One.

On the upside, a clear breakout above 26,050–26,100 could give bulls some relief and potentially lead the index toward its record zone of 26,300–26,325, Krishan said.

On the downside, the 25,850–25,800 range should act as short-term support, while the key support level remains around 25,700, which has held firm for the past two weeks, he said.

From a technical perspective, the Nifty remains locked in a consolidation phase, with the broader range demarcated between 26,220 on the upside and 25,700 on the downside, according to Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at SAMCO Securities.

In the near term, Indian equity markets are expected to remain sensitive to global macro developments in the absence of major domestic triggers.

ALSO READ

Shriram Finance’s MUFG Deal Seen Improving Capital, Funding Profile Say Brokerages — Check Outlook
Opinion
Shriram Finance’s MUFG Deal Seen Improving Capital, Funding Profile Say Brokerages — Check Outlook
Read More

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty index settled 0.3% higher at 59,069 on Friday.

Amol Athawale, VP of technical research at Kotak Securities said the key support zones are 58,700 and the 50-day SMA, around 58,470.

"As long as it trades above these levels, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side, 59,700–60,000 could be immediate resistance areas for traders. However, if it falls below the 50-day SMA or 58,470, the uptrend would become vulnerable," he said.

ALSO READ

'India Is Capital-Starved, PE Funds Must Invest In Banking System': Experts Decode Shriram-MUFG Deal
Opinion
'India Is Capital-Starved, PE Funds Must Invest In Banking System': Experts Decode Shriram-MUFG Deal
Read More

Market Recap

India's benchmark indices closed on a strong note on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak. The recovery was driven by positive global cues after softer than US inflation data, which improved global risk appetite.

The Nifty settled 150.85 points or 0.58% higher at 25,966.40 and the BSE Sensex added 447.55 points or 0.53% to 84,929.36.

For the week, the Nifty fell 0.3%, extending to decline to the third week.

On the sectoral front, all sectors traded with a positive bias. Major contributions came from Nifty Realty, Auto, Healthcare, and Chemicals, while other sectors also posted modest gains.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap rising 1.20% and the Nifty Small cap gaining 1.34% at the close.

Trade Setup For Dec. 22: Nifty Locked In Consolidation Phase, Breakout Seen At 26,050

ALSO READ

Nifty To Hit 30,000? HSBC, JPMorgan, Nomura, Others Set Bullish 2026 Target For D-Street
Opinion
Nifty To Hit 30,000? HSBC, JPMorgan, Nomura, Others Set Bullish 2026 Target For D-Street
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT