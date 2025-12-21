Trade Setup For Dec. 22: Nifty Locked In Consolidation Phase, Breakout Seen At 26,050

The Nifty 50 index hasn’t shown strong movement recently, forming an “Inside Bar” on the weekly chart, which signals indecision, according to analysts.

The blue-chip index faced resistance near the 20-day and 50-day moving averages even as it has crossed the 20-day average, according to Osho Krishan, technical and derivative research analyst at Angel One.

On the upside, a clear breakout above 26,050–26,100 could give bulls some relief and potentially lead the index toward its record zone of 26,300–26,325, Krishan said.

On the downside, the 25,850–25,800 range should act as short-term support, while the key support level remains around 25,700, which has held firm for the past two weeks, he said.

From a technical perspective, the Nifty remains locked in a consolidation phase, with the broader range demarcated between 26,220 on the upside and 25,700 on the downside, according to Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at SAMCO Securities.

In the near term, Indian equity markets are expected to remain sensitive to global macro developments in the absence of major domestic triggers.