India's Net Direct Tax Mop-Up Rises 9.4% To Hit Rs 19.43 Lakh Crore So Far In FY26

India's net direct tax collection grew 9.4% to about Rs 19.44 lakh crore in the current fiscal till Feb. 10, 2026 on slower refunds and higher corporate tax mop-up. The data released by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday showed that net corporate tax collection grew 14.51% to Rs 8.90 lakh crore, while taxes from non-corporates, including individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), rose 5.91% to about Rs 10.03 lakh crore. Also, the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collection stood at Rs 50,279 crore between April 1, 2025 and Feb. 10, 2026, which is almost flat as compared to the same period last year.

The tax refund issuance nosedived 18.82% to Rs 3.34 lakh crore during the period. India's gross direct tax collection increased 4.09% to Rs 22.78 lakh crore till February 10 of FY26, signalling momentum in tax collection and economic activity. This includes gross corporate tax and non-corporate tax mop-up of Rs 10.88 lakh crore and Rs 11.39 lakh crore, respectively. In the Revised Estimates (RE) for current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 24.84 lakh crore.

Data on Gross Direct Tax Collections, Refunds and Net Direct Tax Collections for FY 2025-26 as on 10.02.2026 has been released.



The data is available on the national website of Income Tax Department at the following link:https://t.co/RD8DcguCBC pic.twitter.com/sOZKb69wup — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 11, 2026

