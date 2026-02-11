Get App
BSE Index Services Launches Two New G-Sec Indices For Passive Investment Strategies

BSE 4-8-year G-Sec index and BSE 8-13-year G-Sec index seek to measure the performance of the top-three most liquid government securities with specific maturity buckets.

The two indices - BSE 4-8-year G-Sec Index and BSE 8-13 year G-Sec index - are reconstituted monthly.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

BSE Index Services, an arm of the BSE, on Wednesday announced the launch of two new G-Sec indices, which can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs (exchange traded funds) and Index Funds.

Also, it can be used for benchmarking PMS strategies, mutual fund schemes, and fund portfolios.

"Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices," BSE Index Services said in a statement.

The two indices -- BSE 4-8-year G-Sec Index and BSE 8-13 year G-Sec index -- are reconstituted monthly.

BSE 4-8-year G-Sec index and BSE 8-13-year G-Sec index seek to measure the performance of the top-three most liquid government securities with specific maturity buckets, with a minimum outstanding issuance exceeding Rs 7,500 crore.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

