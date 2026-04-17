Stock Picks Today: Wipro, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, And Angel One On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerage firms have rolled out fresh views across insurance, asset management, broking and IT, with earnings trends, recovery outlook and valuation comfort driving calls. Financials remain in focus, while IT continues to face growth challenges.

Citi on HDFC Life

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 950

FY27: Focus on re-gaining market dominance post FY26 challenges

Margin expansion likely

Business recovery crucial out

Company in sweet spot to recoup business performance

MS on HDFC Life

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 745

Q4FY26: VNB miss; soft quarter

VNB growth for Q4 was -8% YoY; this has weighed on the stock

Valuations have de-rated sharply

Modeling a gradual recovery in FY27

Strong track record and attractive valuation drive Overweight rating

Macquarie on HDFC Life

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 900

A tough quarter and a tough year respectively

VNB was affected by surrender charges and GST impact

With most of regulatory changes done, VNB should expand at ~15% CAGR over next three years

Capital raising to improve solvency margin by 900bps

Jefferies on HDFC AMC

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3090 from Rs 2960

Q4 – Broadly In-line Operating Result; Steady Flows Support Valuations

Higher other income led to a 5% beat to PAT estimates

Company indicated investors bought the dip in Mar'26

Mgmt. sees 3-4bps of gross impact from new TER norms, it will offset this through commissions/other efficiencies

Citi on HDFC AMC

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2800

In-line quarter; steady execution in MF+expansion into non-MF

Swift expansion of non-MF remains encouraging

Sustaining performance trends crucial

Strength of MF franchise and resilience of underlying retail/HNI customers are factored in current valuation

MS oN HDFC AMC

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 2975 from Rs 2915

Q4: Good Operating Trends

Operating profit was in line. SIP flows were strong

Stock corrected on market perception that its revenue yields compressed much more QoQ than peer

Citi on Angel One

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 340

Strong Q4 print; client trading activity levels remain robust

Average realization per order were marginally up across most categories

Retail activity levels remain robust and on-going market volatility has further fueled overall momentum

Investec on Angel One

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 340

Better broking realisation and better NII drove PAT beat

Digital business model driving operating leverage

Wealth management continues to show traction in new initiatives

Cash market share needs to be monitored

Reasonable Valuations

Jefferies on Wipro

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 180

Q4 below estimates; limited growth visibility

Harman acquisition supports growth

Weak growth outlook; Margins to remain rangebound

Kotak Securities on Wipro

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 190

Quite a few cracks visible

Revenue miss driven by BFSI and healthcare verticals; in-line margins

Organic growth guidance stands at (-)2.8 to (-)0.8%, below expectations

Expect growth underperformance to continue in FY27 and FY28

Valuations are inexpensive but justified due to underperformance

Citi on Wipro

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 175

Q4 Below Expectations; Disappointing Q1FY27 guidance

FY27E/28E EPS are revised slightly lower

Organic growth outlook remains challenged

BofA on Wipro

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 210

Q4: Customer-specific issues drive revenue miss

Organic guide for Q1 weaker than expected

Buyback could provide support in the near-term

MS on Wipro

Maintain Underweight; Cut TP to Rs 192 from Rs 242

Volatile macro and company specific challenges could keep revenue growth below peers

Q4 organic revenue growth and Q1FY27 guidance both appear below expectations

Resilient margins and good capital allocation could keep downside protected in absolute terms

See the relative P/E multiple remaining at a discount

Jefferies on Logistics

Middle East Impact Visible; Transshipment Saves the Day

Major Port container cargo rose 9% YoY in Mar 2026, despite weak merchandise EXIM trade growth

Believe growth is driven by higher transshipment volumes

Indian Railways container volumes declined 7% YoY

Truck freight rates are largely stable

Strong CV registrations indicate potential growth recovery in road logistics

Though potential second-order impacts from Middle East tensions are a key monitorable

Adani Ports and JSW Infra are our top picks

MS on Auto

Conviction in Volume Up-cycle Keeps Us Positive

Autos are facing multiple headwinds from cost pressures to risk of supply-chain disruptions to tightening regulations

All that will hit Q1 gross margins – but the volume up-cycle will enable OEMs to gradually pass through cost pressures

Maintain Attractive Industry View

M&M, Maruti, TVS, and Hero remain preferred Overweight

TVS Motor – Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 4327 from Rs 4280

Hero Moto – Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 6537 from Rs 6471

Ashok Leyland – Maintain Equal-weight; Cut TP to Rs 180 from Rs 227

M&M – Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 3919 from Rs 4358

Hyundai – Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 2114 from Rs 2565

Eicher – Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 7763 from Rs 7578

Bajaj Auto – Maintain Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 8920 from Rs 8782

Maruti – Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 17895 from Rs 17804

Macquarie on United Spirits

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1350

United Spirits growth likely behind Pernod India

Pernod India saw 11% sales growth in the Mar'26 quarter

Think United Spirits saw a marginal market share loss to Pernod in March 2026 quarter

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