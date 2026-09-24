Stock Picks Today: NSE, Dalmia Bharat, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across NBFC, Indian stock exchanges, cement, pharma, healthcare, banks, power, FMCG and retail sector, issuing fresh calls on National Stock Exchange, BSE, Groww, Dalmia Bharat, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages, Piramal Pharma, Yes Bank, Vishal Mega Mart, CESC, Motilal Oswal, Manipal Health, India Shelter while also sharing their outlook on banks, NBFCs and insurance sector.

Macquarie on NSE

Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 1965

View NSE as “The Dominator”, due to its leading market share and power

Full set of services, technology stack and deep liquidity make NSE the lynchpin of India's financialisation

Entrenched network effects, industry-leading profitability and cash, underpin positive outlook

Platform expansion to drive revenues

Near-term pressure from CAS, long-term industry outlook still constructive

Superior fundamentals justify a premium multiple

Room for further re-rating, if new products accelerate

Macquarie on BSE

Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 4000

View BSE as “The Challenger” as its pivot to index options has made it a credible competitor to NSE

BSE's platform expansion and share gains create revenue and margin optionality, supporting strong cash generation

Earnings growth, margin expansion and platform optionality underpin positive outlook

Riding India's financialisation wave

Platform expansion to drive revenues; Structural margin tailwinds

Near-term pressure from CAS, long-term industry outlook still constructive

Room for further re-rating

Macquarie on MCX

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 3820

Deem MCX 'The Phoenix' as it has recovered from a near-death situation and leveraged its first-mover advantage to dominate commodity trading

Despite a high FY26 base, MCX's low penetration of investors and products should evolve, driving highly visible growth and high margins

Commodities is an under-penetrated opportunity in India

MCX has built a deep moat and is improving its value proposition with new products broadening the base

Revenue trajectory driven by increase in investors and products

Macquarie on Angel One

Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 285

Consider Angel One a 'Transformer,' as it transitions from a "Bricks & Mortar" broker to a "Bricks & Clicks" model

See several challenges due to increased competition, high earnings sensitivity to reduced volumes, and high proportion of float income

Growth may become harder to achieve

Macquarie on Groww

Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 260

See digital financial-services platform GROWW as a 'Disruptor' as it upends India's retail stock brokerage industry with its tech-first platform

GROWW's platform-based approach creates flywheel benefits driving share gains, high margins, and significant cash generation

Revenue trajectory driven by platform expansion

Expect significant margin expansion

Very constructive long term on the industry; near-term results to be impacted by CAS

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Macquarie on India Insurance

IRDAI takes an axe to distribution payouts

Higher caps for tied agents over the banca and broker channel, rewarding selling effort over distribution leverage

Pure-term life first-year commissions are capped at 25-30%

EoM squeezed to 12.5% (life) and 20% (general) over five years

LIC and SBI Life relatively insulated while PB Fintech most exposed

Axis and HDFC Bank affected more than SBI, ICICI, and Kotak

HSBC on India Insurance

IRDAI proposal upends traditional compensation models

IRDAI proposes a broad redesign of insurance distribution and cost structure to improve insurance affordability and penetration

Proposed EoM limits are stringent and, if implemented, can have a wide implication across insurers, brokers, and lenders

Relatively, SBI LIFE appears least impacted while HDFCLIFE, MAX Financial and PB FINTECH could see higher potential impact.

Bernstein on Insurance

UGLY commission cuts - we were wrong

PB Fintech most impacted with varying impact on insurers

Deep cuts in health, deferrals for term, motor goes to zero

PB Fintech – unviable

At this point, the real question is - does the regulator see PB Fin as a positive contributor to the insurance ecosystem or not? It does not seem like it

The cuts are shaped in a way that pinch PB Fintech the most

Insurers need to manage lower commission/total costs caps and growth

Lower costs will be passed on to customers, bringing in some volume uptick

These proposals will hurt the industry in the near-term, for sure; it could be a good step in the long-run

LIC and SBI Life are better placed given their agency mix/ULIP mix and their lower cost structures

Other life insurers will need to balance growth and commission/opex cuts.

Citi on Dalmia Bharat

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2150

To become a pan India player – entered Central India, next phase of expansion likely in the North

To aim increase utilization in existing geographies

Trying to reduce the gap vs. the highest price category A player

Balance sheet – maintain Debt/EBITDA at <2x, rational capacity addition

Indicated weak Q2 demand and pricing in East/North East

Overall cost pressures worse than earlier expected.

Jefferies on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1280

To seek shareholder approval to raise capital

Leverage is manageable at 4.9x with healthy ROE of 21%, strong loan growth

Staggered monetisation of 87% stake in Bajaj Housing & mgt succession in Mar-28 may have pushed the raising

Assuming they raise 10% of FY28 net worth, it may be Rs 15000 cr

This can lift FY28e EPS by 1%, BVPS by 7%, ROE tapers marginally

Given strong growth & ROE, Bajaj Finance stays among top picks

GS on Piramal Pharma

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 250

Reiterated their guidance of low to mid teen topline growth with faster EBITDA/PAT growth in FY27

There is potential to be reviewed upwards after Q2

Maintained medium term guidance of doubling company level revenue to $2bn with 25% margin by FY30, driven by a couple of large CDMO opportunities

However, acknowledged that it could be a stretch

Citi on Yes Bank

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 22

FCNR mobilization favored granularity and tenor diversification

Excess FCNR liquidity and IBU leverage will temporarily weigh on margins

MDR implementation is fee-accretive

Credit costs stay anchored at 50 bps or less with no fresh stress

Focused on improving core profitability excluding treasury and SR-related volatility

AT1 verdict remains pending

SMBC collaboration is gathering momentum across origination, best-practice exchange, and ecosystem access

Jefferies on Banks

Tighter Commission Norms are Slight Earnings Risk for Banks

Insurance regulator proposes to tighten caps on insurance commissions from FY28

It has sought public opinion on draft norms over next month, and rules apply prospectively

This will be tad negative for banks' bancassurance fees, esp credit-protect premiums, as it's mostly single premium with high commissions

Based on FY26 banca commission/FY27 profit (normalised), IndusInd Bank and IDFC First have higher exposure, and ICICI and PSU Banks have lower risk

Citi on Banks and NBFCs

The commission crunch

For banks/NBFCs, adversely impacts bancassurance/credit-life economics

It reduces insurance fee pools earned from credit-life, property, and related loan-linked insurance products

Proposed caps compress loan-linked insurance commissions to as low as <5%

It bans compulsory bundling, mandate direct premium payment from customer's own account and impose an ‘all-inclusive' definition of commission.

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Jefferies on Insurance

IRDAI's Distribution Regulations: negative for Distributors; Neutral for Insurers

IRDA's distribution consultation paper proposes stricter EOM limits for insurers

Proposes 1/2-1/3rd commission cuts in health, term and motor insurance

This is a risk for PB Fintech/Turtlemint; 10% cut in new business commission rates translate to 10-12% fall in their earnings

On the other hand, any correction in SBI Life, Star Health and ICICI Lombard could be a BUYing opportunity

See limited risks from the paper, share gain opportunities and scope to expand margins

Citi on India Shelter

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1010

Distribution recognition transition behind; sourcing aligned

Asset quality – near term plateau and see H2 recovery

Liability defenses intact; floating mix and AA upgrade runway buffer margins

Calibrated expansion – scaling digital sourcing while staggering branch rollouts.

Kotak Securities on Manipal Health

Initiate Add with TP of Rs 825

Born in Bengaluru, built for India

Repeatable M&A playbook and scaling in existing and new markets

Financials: estimate robust ~16%/19% sales/EBITDA CAGRs over FY2026-29E

Key risks: Any acquisition-related integration issues and lower RoCEs

CLSA on CESC

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 204

Emerging transition play

2x PAT by 2030 - achievable

See combination of renewable scale-up, improving subsidiary profitability and a growing IPP portfolio, funded by distribution cashflows

These positions CESC to deliver structurally higher earnings growth and returns.

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CLSA on Varun Beverages

Maintain High Conviction Outperform with TP of Rs 629

Portfolio broadening supports growth; competition manageable

Competition remains concentrated; Campa adjusts pack architecture

Mix shifting toward Sting, Mountain Dew and emerging categories

Indian snacks launch can leverage VBL's distribution reach

Pricing, input costs and trade spends appear manageable

UBS on Motilal Oswal

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1150

Received SEBI approval as securities custodian

Strategically positive, with a limited near-term impact on earnings

License enhances MOFSL's institutional platform, creates cross-selling opportunities & provides exposure to a high-barrier-to-entry, recurring fee-income business.

MOFSL remains top pick in capital markets

Jefferies on Vishal Mega Mart

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 160

Analyst Meet Update - Show of Strength

Maiden analyst day, exposed its mid-level mgmt., a first alongside CEO, popularly known as GK

Vishal's value-for-money playbook is evolving with rising aspirations

Mgmt. sees a long growth runway via store expansion, refurbishments, private labels, & quick commerce, while new formats expand TAM

Despite heavy investments in tech, supply chain & automation, strong volumes and sourcing advantages underpin confidence in sustaining margins

MS on Vishal Mega Mart

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 146

Reiterated guidance of 100+ store openings annually for the current format stores, along with 4-5 openings per quarter for the smaller format stores

Clear path to 2,000 stores for the current format; towns and locations have been identified for most

On a full-year basis, the key goal remains double-digit SSSG

This year's festive season is delayed to Q3, vs. 2Q last year

Benefits of operating leverage from the 17-18% volume growth that the business has been showing will be invested back in the business

Vishal is piloting a new fashion store in Delhi under a new brand name

Vishal's online channel is at cash break-even.

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