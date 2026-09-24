Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 24

Gold Rate Today: Gold silver prices in India declined on Thursday as rising energy prices and stronger-than-expected US data fueled bets that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates again to fight inflation. Silver remained unchanged. The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,52,090 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,36,080 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

"Domestic gold prices have gained around 60%, from roughly Rs 98,000 to Rs 1.57 lakh per 10 grams in one year, driven by the global rally, a depreciating rupee and an increase in import duty from 6 to 15% in April," Akshat Garg, Head of Research & Product at Choice Wealth told news agency PTI.

In the international market, spot gold edged up 0.1% to $4,290.29 an ounce at 8:08 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was 0.2% lower at $64.31 an ounce after sliding 4% in the previous session, according to Bloomberg.

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Gold Price Today in India

Today, 24K gold stood at Rs 1,52,090 per 10gm today, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,416 per 10gm. The yellow metal has slipped almost 7% in the past month, while remaining up around 34.5% over the past year. Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,810 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,51,550 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,52,250 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,610 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,930 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,050 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,159; Delhi at Rs 1,38,921; Chennai at Rs 1,39,563; Kolkata at Rs 1,38,976; Bengaluru at Rs 1,39,269; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,39,379 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,36,080 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,18,374 per kg. Silver lost around 3.6% over a month, while it remained up over 76.2% during the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,35,650 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,35,240 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,36,340 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,35,340 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,35,840 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,36,020 per kg

Gold and silver rates are indicative and may differ across jewellers. Buyers should also factor in making charges, GST and other applicable levies when estimating the final cost of jewellery.

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