Stock Picks Today: M&M, Tata Elxsi, ICICI Life, Urban Company, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across automobile and farm equipment, IT, aviation, real estate, life insurance and asset management sector issuing fresh calls on M&M, Tata Elxsi, Prestige Estate, IndiGo, Urban Company, ICICI Life, alongside a broader view on India strategy.
Kotak Neo on M&M
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4000 from Rs 4175
- Correction offers a compelling entry point
- Cyclical concerns drive a disproportionate de-rating
- Reverse DCF implies a 3-3.5% volume CAGR over FY29-50
- M&M's pricing power, led by its large SUV dominance, positions it well for margin recovery
- The tractor slowdown reflects a weak monsoon and a high base rather than any change in mechanization drivers
- Cut FY27-29E standalone EPS by 5-8%.
Kotak Neo on IndiGo
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5900
- Line of sight to financial rationality is emerging for the sector
- Pricing has increased enough to restore sector profitability as crude corrects
- Demand destruction has been significant but partly reversible
- Premiumization is likely to accelerate
- The case for Indigo delivering 4X peak PBT over next five years is strengthening
JPMorgan on Tata Elxsi
- Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 3200 from Rs 3400
- Auto ex-EU surprises positively; Margins to expand at a slower pace
- Ebit margins surprised positively as the one-time headwinds of 1Q reversed largely in Q2
- Cut earnings by 10-11%, mainly driven by 200-240 bps margin cuts over FY28-29E.
ALSO READ | Five Stocks To Buy, Today October 14: HAL, Karnataka Bank, Happiest Minds, And More
Nomura on Prestige Estates
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1900
- Q2 pre-sales beat; sector remains resilient
- Q2 has turned out to be the third-strongest quarter over the past 10 quarters
- Expect its launch momentum to significantly improve into the year.
Citi on Prestige Estates
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1850
- Presales in-line with estimates
- New launch offtake in H2 remain key monitorable
- Achieved 40% of its FY27 presales guidance.
UBS on Urban Company
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 180
- To consider potential fund-raise; could bolster competitive position
- View this positively, as added capital could strengthen its balance sheet
- It could help protect market leadership in a competitive market environment.
Bernstein on ICICI Life
- Maintain Market-Perform with TP of Rs 680
- Margin expansion covers for softer new sales growth
- Margin expansion was driven by favorable mix shift in the new sales
- Growth continued to be lopsided with strong growth in retail protection & annuity segments, and in the partnership channel.
GS on ICICI Life
- Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 500 from Rs 525
- Product mix driving margin improvement
- Remains cautious of forecasting topline growth but remains focused on Protection and Annuities
- Reiterated that it has all the levers to deliver sustainable VNB growth over the medium term.
Jefferies on ICICI Life
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 670 from Rs 685
- VNB Margin Below Expectation; Risks Are Priced In
- Margins low as the group funds mix was higher
- APE growth led by group business
- Banca and agency grow slowly despite a favorable base
- Cut FY27-29e VNB by 2% due to lower retail protection mix.
ALSO READ | Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Hero Motors, Hindustan Oil, Tata Elxsi & More
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Jefferies on AB Capital
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 475
- Well positioned amid rising rates; among top NBFC picks
- Should benefit from rising rates as 70% floating-rate assets and 56% floating liabilities support NIM expansion
- AUM should grow at 26% CAGR over FY26-28, led by healthy momentum in unsecured and steady growth in secured loans
- Fee income risks from proposed tighter insurance commission norms are lower than peers
- Benign unsecured environment and limited rural exposure should keep asset quality steady
- Valuations seem reasonable
CLSA India Strategy – Vikash Jain
- The hand that giveth taketh away
- FII sell most of what they bought in two months; Domestic mutual fund inflows rebound
- FII selling of $4.1bn equated to 84% of their inflows in the prior two months,
- Large selling from active funds was only partly negated by passive inflows
- FIIs shifted weight in financials, energy, IT and autos by reducing discretionary ex-auto and healthcare
- FII turned neutral on financials after three months of being underweight
- In contrast, inflows into domestic mutual funds rose 25% supported by both active and passive funds
- However, the ratio of discontinued SIPs vs new SIPs climbed to an 18-month high
- Mid- and small-cap funds saw record inflows but flows into large-cap funds remained depressed
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.