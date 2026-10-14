Stock Picks Today: M&M, Tata Elxsi, ICICI Life, Urban Company, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across automobile and farm equipment, IT, aviation, real estate, life insurance and asset management sector issuing fresh calls on M&M, Tata Elxsi, Prestige Estate, IndiGo, Urban Company, ICICI Life, alongside a broader view on India strategy.

Kotak Neo on M&M

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4000 from Rs 4175

Correction offers a compelling entry point

Cyclical concerns drive a disproportionate de-rating

Reverse DCF implies a 3-3.5% volume CAGR over FY29-50

M&M's pricing power, led by its large SUV dominance, positions it well for margin recovery

The tractor slowdown reflects a weak monsoon and a high base rather than any change in mechanization drivers

Cut FY27-29E standalone EPS by 5-8%.

Kotak Neo on IndiGo

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5900

Line of sight to financial rationality is emerging for the sector

Pricing has increased enough to restore sector profitability as crude corrects

Demand destruction has been significant but partly reversible

Premiumization is likely to accelerate

The case for Indigo delivering 4X peak PBT over next five years is strengthening

JPMorgan on Tata Elxsi

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 3200 from Rs 3400

Auto ex-EU surprises positively; Margins to expand at a slower pace

Ebit margins surprised positively as the one-time headwinds of 1Q reversed largely in Q2

Cut earnings by 10-11%, mainly driven by 200-240 bps margin cuts over FY28-29E.

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Nomura on Prestige Estates

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1900

Q2 pre-sales beat; sector remains resilient

Q2 has turned out to be the third-strongest quarter over the past 10 quarters

Expect its launch momentum to significantly improve into the year.

Citi on Prestige Estates

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1850

Presales in-line with estimates

New launch offtake in H2 remain key monitorable

Achieved 40% of its FY27 presales guidance.

UBS on Urban Company

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 180

To consider potential fund-raise; could bolster competitive position

View this positively, as added capital could strengthen its balance sheet

It could help protect market leadership in a competitive market environment.

Bernstein on ICICI Life

Maintain Market-Perform with TP of Rs 680

Margin expansion covers for softer new sales growth

Margin expansion was driven by favorable mix shift in the new sales

Growth continued to be lopsided with strong growth in retail protection & annuity segments, and in the partnership channel.

GS on ICICI Life

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 500 from Rs 525

Product mix driving margin improvement

Remains cautious of forecasting topline growth but remains focused on Protection and Annuities

Reiterated that it has all the levers to deliver sustainable VNB growth over the medium term.

Jefferies on ICICI Life

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 670 from Rs 685

VNB Margin Below Expectation; Risks Are Priced In

Margins low as the group funds mix was higher

APE growth led by group business

Banca and agency grow slowly despite a favorable base

Cut FY27-29e VNB by 2% due to lower retail protection mix.

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Jefferies on AB Capital

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 475

Well positioned amid rising rates; among top NBFC picks

Should benefit from rising rates as 70% floating-rate assets and 56% floating liabilities support NIM expansion

AUM should grow at 26% CAGR over FY26-28, led by healthy momentum in unsecured and steady growth in secured loans

Fee income risks from proposed tighter insurance commission norms are lower than peers

Benign unsecured environment and limited rural exposure should keep asset quality steady

Valuations seem reasonable

CLSA India Strategy – Vikash Jain

The hand that giveth taketh away

FII sell most of what they bought in two months; Domestic mutual fund inflows rebound

FII selling of $4.1bn equated to 84% of their inflows in the prior two months,

Large selling from active funds was only partly negated by passive inflows

FIIs shifted weight in financials, energy, IT and autos by reducing discretionary ex-auto and healthcare

FII turned neutral on financials after three months of being underweight

In contrast, inflows into domestic mutual funds rose 25% supported by both active and passive funds

However, the ratio of discontinued SIPs vs new SIPs climbed to an 18-month high

Mid- and small-cap funds saw record inflows but flows into large-cap funds remained depressed

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





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