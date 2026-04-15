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Stock Picks Today: ICICI Prudential AMC, Pine Labs, Ujjivan SFB, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Check out the top brokerage picks heading into trade today.

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Stock Picks Today: ICICI Prudential AMC, Pine Labs, Ujjivan SFB, And More On Brokerages' Radar
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Brokerages rolled out fresh views on ICICI Prudential AMC, Pine Labs and Ujjivan SFB, while also flagging inflation outlook, fuel pricing risks and broader market sentiment cues.

Investec on L&T

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4860
  • Robust prospect pipeline in international markets
  • Renewables driven by ACWA's aggressive plans
  • Diversification in Hydrocarbons; O&G pipelines a new opportunity
  • Some large projects in infra

Investec on ICICI Pru Life

  • Upgrade to Buy from Hold; Cut TP to Rs 685 from Rs 720
  • Upgrade on undemanding valuation that implies a 10-year VNB CAGR of just 2%
  • Q4 saw a 9% beat on VNB driven by stronger-than-expected APE growth and margin expansion
  • Margin expansion was led by favourable product mix and yield curve
  • Expect growth related challenges to continue

Citi on ICICI Pru AMC

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3900
  • Q4 core in-line
  • Flow trends held up well, capturing robust performance trends of most schemes
  • Management highlighted efforts to reduce the net impact of the reduction in the net expense ratio, in MF

Jefferies on ICICI Pru AMC

  • Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3770 from Rs 3600
  • Q4: Lower Expenses Drive Beat
  • Defensive Play in Volatile Mkts
  • New ESOPs will result in higher employee expenses, driving 1-3% earnings cuts in FY27/28
  • ICICI AMC may be more defensive in a volatile environment
  • Note its lower SMID exposure and net equity mkt share gains
  • Indian AMCs have re-rated, premium to developed peers is due to higher profitability & better growth

Macquarie on ICICI Pru Life

  • Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 710
  • FY26 - Weak APE growth, VNB growth, EV growth, ROEV and declining persistency
  • Outlook for FY27E becomes important, no specific guidance given
  • Growth weaker than peers; RoEV below cost of equity

Kotak Securities on ICICI Pru AMC

  • Downgrade to Reduce from Add; Hike TP to Rs 3250 from Rs 3150
  • Quality franchise, fully valued; downgrade a notch
  • Market correction caps growth, costs aid margins
  • Steady underlying yields; alternates share at ~10% of net revenues
  • Stable inflows and market share gains in volatile markets
  • High valuations cap upside

HSBC on Auto

  • Rising commodity costs and likely impact on domestic demand from macro slowdown are potential headwinds in the near term
  • See valuations on revised earnings as not so undemanding
  • Like the auto space, but near-term risks remain despite the stock price corrections
  • Downside case scenario suggests a possible correction of 15-20% in earnings estimates, leaving limited head room in term of valuations

Jefferies on India Internet

  • Amazon push in Quick Commerce understandably heightens competition concerns for incumbents
  • That risk is real, but think the market is also pivoting structurally towards shorter delivery timelines
  • This also drives up Total Addressable Market for Quick Commerce well beyond grocery
  • Retain a high-conviction BUY on Eternal
  • Also maintain BUY on Swiggy, but it remains a higher risk-reward idea

BofA Fund Manager Survey

  • Most bearish Fund Manager Survey (FMS) since Jun'25
  • Expectations for growth down most since Mar'22, for inflation highest since May'21
  • All contrarian positive for risk assets so long as ceasefire sends oil price <$84/bbl
  • But not a “close-eyes-and-buy” FMS
  • No recession says 7 out of 10 fund managers
  • Investors still long global stocks, so rate cuts and EPS beats needed to sustain new highs

Axis Cap on Ujjivan SFB

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 77
  • Universal bank license rejection a temporary setback
  • Annoucement will have negative reaction on the stock price
  • Believe this to be a deferral, not a denial for the transition to an universal bank
  • See this outcome as a regulatory pause, not a rejection, with a clear message to demonstrate more diversification
  • Underlying business remains intact
  • Investors should view this as a temporary timeline shift rather than a structural negative
  • The universal banking licence, when granted, remains a meaningful re-rating catalyst

Citi on Pine Labs

  • Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 235
  • Product & Distribution Growth Opportunities
  • Well positioned as Enterprise Fintech Provider
  • Expect 17%/49% revenue/EBITDA growth over FY26-28

Macquarie on India Fuel Retail

  • Significant under-recoveries; brace for higher pump prices
  • At spot price, India's oil marketing companies are effectively subsidising consumers by Rs18/Rs35 per litre on petrol/diesel
  • While the contribution of excise to government revenue has been declining, it still forms a meaningful ~8% of revenue and ~17% of the fiscal deficit
  • Top down, see risk of higher pump prices post state elections in April, which will likely pressure margins
  • Given near-term earnings uncertainty, prefer utilities to oil marketing companies

Brokerages on CPI

BofA

  • Prices broadly contained with limited pass through
  • CPI Details: Food prices higher, services prices contained
  • WPI to see higher pass‑through of commodity price increases
  • Pass-through on inflation is likely to come with a lag
  • Continue to expect CPI at 5.2% for FY27
  • Continue to expect 50bps hike starting December 2026

Kotak Securities

  • Climate and geopolitical risks weighing on inflation
  • Expect RBI to remain on a prolonged pause in CY2026
  • FY27 CPI estimated at 4.7%
  • See chances of a rate hike arising under significant upside risks to the medium-term inflation trajectory

Citi

  • Headline inflation reached a 14-month high
  • Revise FY27 headline inflation forecast to 4.6%
  • Continue to believe that the RBI can stay on hold for the immediate future
  • Risk of a modest upward adjustment to policy rate will arise if core inflation stays elevated above ~4.5% due to supply shocks

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: Suzlon, Indian Bank, Tata Power, And More | April 15, 2026

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