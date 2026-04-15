Stock Picks Today: ICICI Prudential AMC, Pine Labs, Ujjivan SFB, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages rolled out fresh views on ICICI Prudential AMC, Pine Labs and Ujjivan SFB, while also flagging inflation outlook, fuel pricing risks and broader market sentiment cues.
Investec on L&T
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4860
- Robust prospect pipeline in international markets
- Renewables driven by ACWA's aggressive plans
- Diversification in Hydrocarbons; O&G pipelines a new opportunity
- Some large projects in infra
Investec on ICICI Pru Life
- Upgrade to Buy from Hold; Cut TP to Rs 685 from Rs 720
- Upgrade on undemanding valuation that implies a 10-year VNB CAGR of just 2%
- Q4 saw a 9% beat on VNB driven by stronger-than-expected APE growth and margin expansion
- Margin expansion was led by favourable product mix and yield curve
- Expect growth related challenges to continue
Citi on ICICI Pru AMC
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3900
- Q4 core in-line
- Flow trends held up well, capturing robust performance trends of most schemes
- Management highlighted efforts to reduce the net impact of the reduction in the net expense ratio, in MF
Jefferies on ICICI Pru AMC
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3770 from Rs 3600
- Q4: Lower Expenses Drive Beat
- Defensive Play in Volatile Mkts
- New ESOPs will result in higher employee expenses, driving 1-3% earnings cuts in FY27/28
- ICICI AMC may be more defensive in a volatile environment
- Note its lower SMID exposure and net equity mkt share gains
- Indian AMCs have re-rated, premium to developed peers is due to higher profitability & better growth
Macquarie on ICICI Pru Life
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 710
- FY26 - Weak APE growth, VNB growth, EV growth, ROEV and declining persistency
- Outlook for FY27E becomes important, no specific guidance given
- Growth weaker than peers; RoEV below cost of equity
Kotak Securities on ICICI Pru AMC
- Downgrade to Reduce from Add; Hike TP to Rs 3250 from Rs 3150
- Quality franchise, fully valued; downgrade a notch
- Market correction caps growth, costs aid margins
- Steady underlying yields; alternates share at ~10% of net revenues
- Stable inflows and market share gains in volatile markets
- High valuations cap upside
HSBC on Auto
- Rising commodity costs and likely impact on domestic demand from macro slowdown are potential headwinds in the near term
- See valuations on revised earnings as not so undemanding
- Like the auto space, but near-term risks remain despite the stock price corrections
- Downside case scenario suggests a possible correction of 15-20% in earnings estimates, leaving limited head room in term of valuations
Jefferies on India Internet
- Amazon push in Quick Commerce understandably heightens competition concerns for incumbents
- That risk is real, but think the market is also pivoting structurally towards shorter delivery timelines
- This also drives up Total Addressable Market for Quick Commerce well beyond grocery
- Retain a high-conviction BUY on Eternal
- Also maintain BUY on Swiggy, but it remains a higher risk-reward idea
BofA Fund Manager Survey
- Most bearish Fund Manager Survey (FMS) since Jun'25
- Expectations for growth down most since Mar'22, for inflation highest since May'21
- All contrarian positive for risk assets so long as ceasefire sends oil price <$84/bbl
- But not a “close-eyes-and-buy” FMS
- No recession says 7 out of 10 fund managers
- Investors still long global stocks, so rate cuts and EPS beats needed to sustain new highs
Axis Cap on Ujjivan SFB
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 77
- Universal bank license rejection a temporary setback
- Annoucement will have negative reaction on the stock price
- Believe this to be a deferral, not a denial for the transition to an universal bank
- See this outcome as a regulatory pause, not a rejection, with a clear message to demonstrate more diversification
- Underlying business remains intact
- Investors should view this as a temporary timeline shift rather than a structural negative
- The universal banking licence, when granted, remains a meaningful re-rating catalyst
Citi on Pine Labs
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 235
- Product & Distribution Growth Opportunities
- Well positioned as Enterprise Fintech Provider
- Expect 17%/49% revenue/EBITDA growth over FY26-28
Macquarie on India Fuel Retail
- Significant under-recoveries; brace for higher pump prices
- At spot price, India's oil marketing companies are effectively subsidising consumers by Rs18/Rs35 per litre on petrol/diesel
- While the contribution of excise to government revenue has been declining, it still forms a meaningful ~8% of revenue and ~17% of the fiscal deficit
- Top down, see risk of higher pump prices post state elections in April, which will likely pressure margins
- Given near-term earnings uncertainty, prefer utilities to oil marketing companies
Brokerages on CPI
BofA
- Prices broadly contained with limited pass through
- CPI Details: Food prices higher, services prices contained
- WPI to see higher pass‑through of commodity price increases
- Pass-through on inflation is likely to come with a lag
- Continue to expect CPI at 5.2% for FY27
- Continue to expect 50bps hike starting December 2026
Kotak Securities
- Climate and geopolitical risks weighing on inflation
- Expect RBI to remain on a prolonged pause in CY2026
- FY27 CPI estimated at 4.7%
- See chances of a rate hike arising under significant upside risks to the medium-term inflation trajectory
Citi
- Headline inflation reached a 14-month high
- Revise FY27 headline inflation forecast to 4.6%
- Continue to believe that the RBI can stay on hold for the immediate future
- Risk of a modest upward adjustment to policy rate will arise if core inflation stays elevated above ~4.5% due to supply shocks
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