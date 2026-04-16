Stock Picks Today: HAL, Dr Reddy's, JSW Energy, Trent, HDB Financial And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages rolled out fresh calls on Hindustan Aeronautics, Dr Reddy's, JSW Energy, Trent and HDB Financial, while also flagging trends across cement, renewables, aluminium and NBFCs amid cost pressures and demand recovery hopes.

Jefferies on Cement Sector

Cost pressures intensifying with Rs 450–500/tonne impact from fuel and packaging

Price hikes of ~Rs 25/bag underway to offset inflation

Demand remains strong in South India, led by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Double-digit demand growth expected

Labour shortages not a major concern

Jefferies on Renewable Energy

Power demand recovery to aid solar and renewable players

India's renewable capacity expected to reach ~359 GW by FY25–30

FY27 power demand growth seen at ~6%, with El-Nino adding upside

Government push via DCR schemes driving solar demand

Top picks: JSW Energy, NTPC

Preferred PV players: Premier Energies, Emmvee

Citi on Hindustan Aeronautics

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5,560

F414 engine developments improve medium-term visibility

Strengthens outlook for Tejas Mk2 orders

Likely participation in AMCA programme enhances long-term growth pipeline

BofA on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1,540

Diversified earnings drivers beyond semaglutide underestimated

Not fully insulated from geopolitical risks

Cost controls likely to keep margins above 20%

Seen as a relatively defensive play

Jefferies on HDB Financial

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 845

Q4 profit beat; margins and provisions surprised positively

AUM growth moderated to 11%, but disbursements improved

NIMs benefited from lower cost of funds

Asset quality trends improving

No major impact from Middle East conflict seen yet

Expect ~22% EPS CAGR and ROE expansion to 15%+ by FY28

Morgan Stanley on HDB Financial

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 720

Q4 showed improving asset quality with lower bad loan formation

Early signs of a virtuous cycle emerging

Remain cautious due to macro risks including conflict, inflation and weather

Macquarie on Aurobindo Pharma

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1,050

Biologics CMO pipeline expanding

Contract wins validate capabilities

However, meaningful earnings contribution likely only in 3–4 years

Macquarie on ICICI Lombard

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2,350

Focus on profitability over growth

Willing to sacrifice market share in select segments

IFRS transition and regulatory changes seen as positives

Kotak Securities on Aluminium

Aluminium prices expected to remain elevated

Supply disruptions outweigh demand risks

Global capacity constraints to support pricing

Upgrade NALCO and Hindalco to Reduce; Vedanta remains top Buy

HSBC on Trent

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4,800

Strong visibility on store expansion, especially Zudio

Target of 200 store additions achieved in FY26

Expect ~18–20% growth trajectory

Like-for-like growth seen at ~4% in FY27

Top-line growth remains key stock trigger

Jefferies India Strategy

Domestic equity flows nearing $10 billion/month

SIP flows up 19% YoY in Q1CY26 despite muted returns

Strong mutual fund and pension inflows supporting markets

Promoters increasing stake amid correction

Flows remain a key support despite relatively rich valuations

UBS on Dabur

Upgrade to Neutral from Sell; Cut TP to Rs 490

Valuation appears to have bottomed

Early signs of domestic demand recovery

Sustained execution needed for re-rating

HSBC on Nuvoco Vistas

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 420

Price hikes of Rs 10–12/bag (trade) and Rs 20 (non-trade) underway

Strong FY26 performance

Viewed as a proxy for Eastern India demand recovery

Sustainability of price hikes remains key monitorable

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