Stock Market Watch: Shares Of These 12 Companies Tumbled And Surged Over 5% Today - Do You Own Any?

Several stocks are witnessing sharp moves in Friday's session even as the broader market remains mixed.

Defence, auto, financial services and power stocks are leading the gains, while jewellery, pharma, industrial, technology and building materials shares are among the biggest losers. Here's a look at the 12 biggest movers on the NSE so far today.

Defence, Auto And Financial Stocks Lead The Advances

Defence and auto stocks are leading the gains in Friday's session. Astra Microwave Products is the top gainer on the NSE, rising 11.59% to Rs 1,926 as of 12:30 pm.

Hyundai Motor India is up 8.84% at Rs 2,196.70, while Bajaj Finance has gained 7.51% to Rs 1,132.60. The NBFC has also seen the highest traded value among the gainers so far, with turnover crossing Rs 2,637 crore.

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Jaiprakash Power Ventures is trading 6.76% higher at Rs 18.49, with more than 1,599 lakh shares changing hands during the session. Indo-MIM has added 6.88% to Rs 792.75, while Nazara Technologies is up 6.72% at Rs 328.75.

Top Gainers So Far Today

Company Sector Last Traded Price (Rs) Change Astra Microwave Products Defence Electronics 1,926.00 +11.59% Hyundai Motor India Automobiles 2,196.70 +8.84% Bajaj Finance Financial Services 1,132.60 +7.51% Indo-MIM Engineering & Manufacturing 792.75 +6.88% Jaiprakash Power Ventures Power 18.49 +6.76% Nazara Technologies Gaming & Technology 328.75 +6.72%

Jewellery, Industrials And Pharma Stocks Under Pressure

On the losing side, jewellery stocks bore the brunt of the selling pressure. Thangamayil Jewellery was the worst performer, dropping 10% to Rs 5,226.50, until 12.33 pm today.

Building materials company Asian Granito India fell 8.01% to Rs 55.85, while engineering firm Thermax declined 7% to Rs 3,954.

IT company Nucleus Software Exports slipped 6.52% to Rs 690, and Mankind Pharma lost 5.24% to trade at Rs 2,441.

Quick-service restaurant operator Sapphire Foods India also traded lower, falling 4.58% to Rs 186.31.

Top Losers So Far Today

Company Sector Last Traded Price (Rs) Change Thangamayil Jewellery Jewellery Retail 5,226.50 -10.00% Asian Granito India Building Materials 55.85 -8.01% Thermax Industrials/Capital Goods 3,954.00 -7.00% Nucleus Software Exports Information Technology 690.00 -6.52% Mankind Pharma Pharmaceuticals 2,441.00 -5.24% Sapphire Foods India Quick-Service Restaurants 186.31 -4.58%

With the trading session still underway, investors will continue tracking these stocks for further movement as company-specific developments and market sentiment drive intraday volatility.

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