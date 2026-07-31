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Stock Market Watch: Shares Of These 12 Companies Tumbled And Surged Over 5% Today - Do You Own Any?

Defence, auto and financial stocks rallied, while jewellery, industrial and pharma counters came under pressure as 12 stocks moved over 5% during Friday's trading session

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Stock Market Watch: Shares Of These 12 Companies Tumbled And Surged Over 5% Today - Do You Own Any?
Here are the biggest intra-day movers
Image: AI generated

Several stocks are witnessing sharp moves in Friday's session even as the broader market remains mixed.

Defence, auto, financial services and power stocks are leading the gains, while jewellery, pharma, industrial, technology and building materials shares are among the biggest losers. Here's a look at the 12 biggest movers on the NSE so far today.

Defence, Auto And Financial Stocks Lead The Advances

Defence and auto stocks are leading the gains in Friday's session. Astra Microwave Products is the top gainer on the NSE, rising 11.59% to Rs 1,926 as of 12:30 pm.

Hyundai Motor India is up 8.84% at Rs 2,196.70, while Bajaj Finance has gained 7.51% to Rs 1,132.60. The NBFC has also seen the highest traded value among the gainers so far, with turnover crossing Rs 2,637 crore.

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, RailTel Corp, NSDL, Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & More

Jaiprakash Power Ventures is trading 6.76% higher at Rs 18.49, with more than 1,599 lakh shares changing hands during the session. Indo-MIM has added 6.88% to Rs 792.75, while Nazara Technologies is up 6.72% at Rs 328.75.

Top Gainers So Far Today

Company

Sector

Last Traded Price (Rs)

Change

Astra Microwave Products

Defence Electronics

1,926.00

+11.59%

Hyundai Motor India

Automobiles

2,196.70

+8.84%

Bajaj Finance

Financial Services

1,132.60

+7.51%

Indo-MIM

Engineering & Manufacturing

792.75

+6.88%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures

Power

18.49

+6.76%

Nazara Technologies

Gaming & Technology

328.75

+6.72%

Jewellery, Industrials And Pharma Stocks Under Pressure

On the losing side, jewellery stocks bore the brunt of the selling pressure. Thangamayil Jewellery was the worst performer, dropping 10% to Rs 5,226.50, until 12.33 pm today.

Building materials company Asian Granito India fell 8.01% to Rs 55.85, while engineering firm Thermax declined 7% to Rs 3,954.

IT company Nucleus Software Exports slipped 6.52% to Rs 690, and Mankind Pharma lost 5.24% to trade at Rs 2,441.

Quick-service restaurant operator Sapphire Foods India also traded lower, falling 4.58% to Rs 186.31.

Top Losers So Far Today

Company

Sector

Last Traded Price (Rs)

Change

Thangamayil Jewellery

Jewellery Retail

5,226.50

-10.00%

Asian Granito India

Building Materials

55.85

-8.01%

Thermax

Industrials/Capital Goods

3,954.00

-7.00%

Nucleus Software Exports

Information Technology

690.00

-6.52%

Mankind Pharma

Pharmaceuticals

2,441.00

-5.24%

Sapphire Foods India

Quick-Service Restaurants

186.31

-4.58%

With the trading session still underway, investors will continue tracking these stocks for further movement as company-specific developments and market sentiment drive intraday volatility.

Also Read: Five Stocks To Buy Today: Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Ather Energy And More | July 31

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