Stock Market Watch: Shares Of These 12 Companies Tumbled And Surged Over 5% Today - Do You Own Any?

Several stocks are witnessing sharp moves in Friday's session even as the broader market remains mixed.
Defence, auto, financial services and power stocks are leading the gains, while jewellery, pharma, industrial, technology and building materials shares are among the biggest losers. Here's a look at the 12 biggest movers on the NSE so far today.
Defence, Auto And Financial Stocks Lead The Advances
Defence and auto stocks are leading the gains in Friday's session. Astra Microwave Products is the top gainer on the NSE, rising 11.59% to Rs 1,926 as of 12:30 pm.
Hyundai Motor India is up 8.84% at Rs 2,196.70, while Bajaj Finance has gained 7.51% to Rs 1,132.60. The NBFC has also seen the highest traded value among the gainers so far, with turnover crossing Rs 2,637 crore.
Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, RailTel Corp, NSDL, Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & More
Jaiprakash Power Ventures is trading 6.76% higher at Rs 18.49, with more than 1,599 lakh shares changing hands during the session. Indo-MIM has added 6.88% to Rs 792.75, while Nazara Technologies is up 6.72% at Rs 328.75.
Top Gainers So Far Today
Company
Sector
Last Traded Price (Rs)
Change
Astra Microwave Products
Defence Electronics
1,926.00
+11.59%
Hyundai Motor India
Automobiles
2,196.70
+8.84%
Bajaj Finance
Financial Services
1,132.60
+7.51%
Indo-MIM
Engineering & Manufacturing
792.75
+6.88%
Jaiprakash Power Ventures
Power
18.49
+6.76%
Nazara Technologies
Gaming & Technology
328.75
+6.72%
Jewellery, Industrials And Pharma Stocks Under Pressure
On the losing side, jewellery stocks bore the brunt of the selling pressure. Thangamayil Jewellery was the worst performer, dropping 10% to Rs 5,226.50, until 12.33 pm today.
Building materials company Asian Granito India fell 8.01% to Rs 55.85, while engineering firm Thermax declined 7% to Rs 3,954.
IT company Nucleus Software Exports slipped 6.52% to Rs 690, and Mankind Pharma lost 5.24% to trade at Rs 2,441.
Quick-service restaurant operator Sapphire Foods India also traded lower, falling 4.58% to Rs 186.31.
Top Losers So Far Today
Company
Sector
Last Traded Price (Rs)
Change
Thangamayil Jewellery
Jewellery Retail
5,226.50
-10.00%
Asian Granito India
Building Materials
55.85
-8.01%
Thermax
Industrials/Capital Goods
3,954.00
-7.00%
Nucleus Software Exports
Information Technology
690.00
-6.52%
Mankind Pharma
Pharmaceuticals
2,441.00
-5.24%
Sapphire Foods India
Quick-Service Restaurants
186.31
-4.58%
With the trading session still underway, investors will continue tracking these stocks for further movement as company-specific developments and market sentiment drive intraday volatility.
Also Read: Five Stocks To Buy Today: Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Ather Energy And More | July 31
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