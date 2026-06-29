Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 29 (For Monday)

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India Market Recap

The benchmarks posted their third straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the first week of December and in nearly seven months. The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex gained 0.1 and 0.4% respectvely during the week. On Thursday, Nifty 50 ended 34.35 points, or 0.14%, higher at 24,056, while the Sensex gained 109.25 points, or 0.14%, to close at 77,100.47. Markets will remain shut on Friday for Muharram.

US Market Recap

Wall Street rose on Thursday as chip stocks bounce back from sell-off in previous session after Micro posts splendor results. S&P 500 opened 0.62% higher at 7,403.65, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.59% at open to 25,627.43, and Dow Jones Industrial Average added nearly 350 points and opened 0.68% higher at 52,207.15.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Bounce Back From Selloff As Micron Earnings Reignite AI Frenzy

Stocks In News

Torrent Power & L&T : Torrent Power has completed the acquisition of the equity stake and convertible instruments of Nabha Power Limited (NPL) from L&T Power Development at a total consideration of Rs. 3632.35 crore

: Torrent Power has completed the acquisition of the equity stake and convertible instruments of Nabha Power Limited (NPL) from L&T Power Development at a total consideration of Rs. 3632.35 crore RPSG Ventures: Acquired Clarionix Healthcare and approved a scheme of arrangement between Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital and the company. Under the approved scheme, the company's Hospital & Nursing Undertaking will be transferred to Clarionix Healthcare on a slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs. 400 crore.

Acquired Clarionix Healthcare and approved a scheme of arrangement between Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital and the company. Under the approved scheme, the company's Hospital & Nursing Undertaking will be transferred to Clarionix Healthcare on a slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs. 400 crore. HCLTech : Completed the acquisition of a 10.46% stake in Axonwise (Sarvam AI).

: Completed the acquisition of a 10.46% stake in Axonwise (Sarvam AI). Hexaware Technologies : Formally became an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock, granting the company the mandate to sell and integrate Claude models for enterprise clients.

: Formally became an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock, granting the company the mandate to sell and integrate Claude models for enterprise clients. Tata Communications: Announced that most customer data affected by the recent fire in Delhi has been successfully recovered. Management noted that only limited cases require validation and rebuilding, and while some customers may face temporary disruption, the overall business impact has not been material.

Announced that most customer data affected by the recent fire in Delhi has been successfully recovered. Management noted that only limited cases require validation and rebuilding, and while some customers may face temporary disruption, the overall business impact has not been material. Magellanic Cloud : The board approved the merger of IVIS International with the company and okayed a Rs 150 crore corporate guarantee across 3 of its arms. It also approved a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants, moving to allot 3.74 crore shares to non-promoters and issue 12.67 crore warrants to investors. Separately, the investment cap for NRIs and OCIs was raised to 24% from 10%.

: The board approved the merger of IVIS International with the company and okayed a Rs 150 crore corporate guarantee across 3 of its arms. It also approved a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants, moving to allot 3.74 crore shares to non-promoters and issue 12.67 crore warrants to investors. Separately, the investment cap for NRIs and OCIs was raised to 24% from 10%. Hindustan Zinc : Successfully deployed a 250 MT Electric Crane at its manufacturing unit located in Rajasthan.

: Successfully deployed a 250 MT Electric Crane at its manufacturing unit located in Rajasthan. RITES : The total order value for its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NUPPL has been enhanced to Rs 149 crore from the previous Rs 120 crore. The underlying contract is for the hiring of locomotives on a wet-lease basis.

: The total order value for its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NUPPL has been enhanced to Rs 149 crore from the previous Rs 120 crore. The underlying contract is for the hiring of locomotives on a wet-lease basis. Paramount Communications : Received in-principle approvals from the stock exchanges for the issuance of 2.2 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 42 per share, alongside the issuance of 72 lakh unlisted convertible warrants.

: Received in-principle approvals from the stock exchanges for the issuance of 2.2 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 42 per share, alongside the issuance of 72 lakh unlisted convertible warrants. Tanfac Industries : Approved the formal closure of its QIP issue, allocating 12.6 lakh equity shares to investors at an issue price of Rs 1,985.83 per share.

: Approved the formal closure of its QIP issue, allocating 12.6 lakh equity shares to investors at an issue price of Rs 1,985.83 per share. Bandhan Bank : Approved the appointment of Debasish Panda as the Non-Executive Chairman of the bank for a three-year tenure starting July 5. The board also approved his appointment as an Additional Director (Independent) and Independent Director.

: Approved the appointment of Debasish Panda as the Non-Executive Chairman of the bank for a three-year tenure starting July 5. The board also approved his appointment as an Additional Director (Independent) and Independent Director. Home First Finance : Announced that Nutan Gaba Patwari has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer, with her cessation taking effect from August 31.

: Announced that Nutan Gaba Patwari has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer, with her cessation taking effect from August 31. Nibe : Announced the formal resignation of Prakash Hari Khose from the position of Chief Executive Officer.

: Announced the formal resignation of Prakash Hari Khose from the position of Chief Executive Officer. Aster DM Healthcare : Fixed July 9 as the record date for QCIL investors to receive company shares under an approved arrangement. The applicable shareholder swap ratio has been established at 977:1000.

: Fixed July 9 as the record date for QCIL investors to receive company shares under an approved arrangement. The applicable shareholder swap ratio has been established at 977:1000. Isgec Heavy Engineering: Completed the sale of a 25% equity stake in its joint venture to Sumitomo SHI. Following the transaction, Isgec's shareholding in the JV reduced to 26% from 51%, resulting in the JV ceasing to be its subsidiary and becoming an associate company.

Completed the sale of a 25% equity stake in its joint venture to Sumitomo SHI. Following the transaction, Isgec's shareholding in the JV reduced to 26% from 51%, resulting in the JV ceasing to be its subsidiary and becoming an associate company. TGV SRAAC : Added 2.5 MWp of solar power capacity, bringing the company's cumulative total solar power generating capacity to 60.4 MWp.

: Added 2.5 MWp of solar power capacity, bringing the company's cumulative total solar power generating capacity to 60.4 MWp. Godrej Industries : Injected a fresh capital investment of Rs 370 crore into its subsidiary, Godrej Investment. GIVL is an Unregistered Core Investment Company which holds Equity Shares of Godrej Capital Limited and Godrej Wealth & Asset Management Limited.

: Injected a fresh capital investment of Rs 370 crore into its subsidiary, Godrej Investment. GIVL is an Unregistered Core Investment Company which holds Equity Shares of Godrej Capital Limited and Godrej Wealth & Asset Management Limited. Astral : Its subsidiary has acquired a 60% partnership interest in Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions for a total consideration of Rs 39 crore. DSS is engaged in the business of developing technologies for Specialty Chemicals & Materials used in electronics, aerospace, renewable energies and infrastructure. It had a turnover of Rs. 3.2 crore in FY26 with annual capacity of 5.2 MT.

: Its subsidiary has acquired a 60% partnership interest in Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions for a total consideration of Rs 39 crore. DSS is engaged in the business of developing technologies for Specialty Chemicals & Materials used in electronics, aerospace, renewable energies and infrastructure. It had a turnover of Rs. 3.2 crore in FY26 with annual capacity of 5.2 MT. Nephrocare Health Services : Executed fresh corporate guarantee facilities for its overseas arms, deploying a guarantee of Rs 52.5 crore to its Philippines arm and Rs 31.3 crore to its Singapore arm.

: Executed fresh corporate guarantee facilities for its overseas arms, deploying a guarantee of Rs 52.5 crore to its Philippines arm and Rs 31.3 crore to its Singapore arm. Suryoday Small Finance Bank : Announced it will seek formal shareholder approval to raise fresh capital up to Rs 500 crore.

: Announced it will seek formal shareholder approval to raise fresh capital up to Rs 500 crore. Zee Entertainment : The board of directors has scheduled a meeting on July 1 to consider and evaluate options for raising fresh funds.

: The board of directors has scheduled a meeting on July 1 to consider and evaluate options for raising fresh funds. Ravindra Energy : Approved a rights issue of 1.98 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 101 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 91 per share.

: Approved a rights issue of 1.98 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 101 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 91 per share. GMR Airports : Its subsidiary, GMR Nagpur International Airport, has officially commenced commercial operations.

: Its subsidiary, GMR Nagpur International Airport, has officially commenced commercial operations. Medplus Health : Disclosed that an underlying subsidiary received a single drug license suspension order for one pharmacy store operating in Karnataka.

: Disclosed that an underlying subsidiary received a single drug license suspension order for one pharmacy store operating in Karnataka. Triveni Engineering : Received an in-principle exchange approval for the formal listing of 14.65 lakh equity shares.

: Received an in-principle exchange approval for the formal listing of 14.65 lakh equity shares. Adani Power : Its subsidiary, Adani Atomic Energy, has incorporated a new step-down arm named PUAEL.

: Its subsidiary, Adani Atomic Energy, has incorporated a new step-down arm named PUAEL. Thermax : Its Singapore subsidiary, Thermax Engineering, has formally incorporated a new entity named Thermax Integrated Middle East.

: Its Singapore subsidiary, Thermax Engineering, has formally incorporated a new entity named Thermax Integrated Middle East. Hind Rectifiers : Expanded its corporate structure by incorporating a new subsidiary named Hirect Global Holdings in the UAE.

: Expanded its corporate structure by incorporating a new subsidiary named Hirect Global Holdings in the UAE. Divgi TorqTransfer : Formally incorporated a new international subsidiary in the United States on June 4.

: Formally incorporated a new international subsidiary in the United States on June 4. LMW : Completed an additional equity acquisition in its UAE-based subsidiary, LMW Holding. Consequent upon completion of the aforesaid transaction, the Company will continue to retain 100% of the ownership of LMW Holding Limited.

: Completed an additional equity acquisition in its UAE-based subsidiary, LMW Holding. Consequent upon completion of the aforesaid transaction, the Company will continue to retain 100% of the ownership of LMW Holding Limited. Transport Corporation of India : Set July 17 as the official record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its FY26 final dividend.

: Set July 17 as the official record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its FY26 final dividend. New India Assurance: Revised the record date for its FY26 dividend to July 10 from the previously announced September 4.

Revised the record date for its FY26 dividend to July 10 from the previously announced September 4. SPARC : Formally terminated its existing pact with CMS Bridging DMCC on June 25. The purpose of the License Agreement was to develop and commercialize multiple products i.e XelprosTM, ElepsiaTM, TaclantisTM, PDP-716, SDN-037 in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

: Formally terminated its existing pact with CMS Bridging DMCC on June 25. The purpose of the License Agreement was to develop and commercialize multiple products i.e XelprosTM, ElepsiaTM, TaclantisTM, PDP-716, SDN-037 in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Accelya Solutions : Announced the strike-off of its UK arm, Accelya Solutions, with the process scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.

: Announced the strike-off of its UK arm, Accelya Solutions, with the process scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30. Smartworks Coworking: Announced the acquisition of Singapore-based coworking and flex-space operator WorkStudio Spaces with an operational footprint of 26,000 sq. ft. & healthy committed occupancy levels. Upon completion, Smartworks' Singapore portfolio is expected to expand to four centres, with its footprint increasing to 76,000 sq. ft. and total seating capacity exceeding 1,500.

Announced the acquisition of Singapore-based coworking and flex-space operator WorkStudio Spaces with an operational footprint of 26,000 sq. ft. & healthy committed occupancy levels. Upon completion, Smartworks' Singapore portfolio is expected to expand to four centres, with its footprint increasing to 76,000 sq. ft. and total seating capacity exceeding 1,500. Godawari Power and Ispat : Announced the formal inclusion of the company in the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 List.

: Announced the formal inclusion of the company in the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 List. Rishabh Instruments : Disclosed that its subsidiary, Lumel SA, has been presented with the Forbes Diamonds 2026 Award.

: Disclosed that its subsidiary, Lumel SA, has been presented with the Forbes Diamonds 2026 Award. Astral: Approved a major corporate restructuring involving the demerger of its Chemicals Business into Astral Chemie and the merger of Al-Aziz Plastics into Astral. The scheme remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Approved a major corporate restructuring involving the demerger of its Chemicals Business into Astral Chemie and the merger of Al-Aziz Plastics into Astral. The scheme remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Religare Enterprises : Its step-down subsidiary, Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation (RHDFCL), has formally approved the appointment of Pavan Kumar Gupta as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).

: Its step-down subsidiary, Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation (RHDFCL), has formally approved the appointment of Pavan Kumar Gupta as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). Tata Motors (Passenger Vehicles): The company issued a clarification regarding media reports of a partnership with Stellantis. Management noted that it has a two-decade history of partnership with Stellantis and entered into a non-binding MoU with them in February; however, no definitive agreement has been reached yet.

The company issued a clarification regarding media reports of a partnership with Stellantis. Management noted that it has a two-decade history of partnership with Stellantis and entered into a non-binding MoU with them in February; however, no definitive agreement has been reached yet. ONGC: The state-run energy major has announced the formal appointment of Anupam Agarwal as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The state-run energy major has announced the formal appointment of Anupam Agarwal as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). R Systems International: The board has approved the appointment of Shailesh Kekre as the company's new Chairperson, with the executive role taking effect from June 29.

IPO Offering

CSM Technologies

CSM Technologies is one of the few IT solution providers that have delivered unique projects for both government and private clients.

The public issue was subscribed to 66% on day 2. The bids were led by NIIs (1.09x), retail (75%), QIB (38%)

Advit Jewels

Advit Jewels is a Jaipur-based jewellery company, specializing in handcrafted fine jewellery, with expertise in Kundan, Polki, Diamond and Studded pieces under the brand name "Rambhajo".

The public issue was subscribed to 212.63x on day 3. The bids were led by NII (536.38x), QIB (174.98), retail investors (95.3x)

Waterways Leisure Tourism

Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited is one of India's leading domestic ocean cruise operators, offering luxury cruise experiences focused on Indian culture, hospitality, entertainment, and cuisine.

The public issue was subscribed to 1.63x on day 3. The bids were led by retail (4.19x), non-institutional investors (1.18x), QIB (1.01x)

IPO Listing

29 th June

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions: technology-driven, "phygital" insurance distribution platform in India, IPO listing on 29th June, issue price Rs 152.

IPO Opening

29 th June

Aastha Spintex: Indian textile manufacturer that operates an integrated ginning and spinning facility in Halvad, Gujarat, Issue Size of 170 Cr, Entirely Fresh Issue of 1.25 Cr Shares, IPO Opens on 29th June and Closes 1st July.



31st Dec 2025 31st March 2025 31st March 2024 31st March 2023 Total Income 314.02 352.17 305.67 239.69 EBITDA 35.25 46.36 34.25 11.60 Profit after Tax 17.56 22.92 16.29 1.06 EBITDA Margin 11.23% 13.16% 11.21% 4.84%

Bulk And Block Deals

Global Health: HDFC MUTUAL FUND bought & Sunil Sachdeva sold 10lk shares at Rs. 1300 per share.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND bought & Sunil Sachdeva sold 10lk shares at Rs. 1300 per share. Restaurant Brand Asia: MONET SECURITIES bought 40 lk shares at Rs. 80.15 per share & UNITY ASSOCIATES sold 30 lk shares at Rs. 80.17 per share.

MONET SECURITIES bought 40 lk shares at Rs. 80.15 per share & UNITY ASSOCIATES sold 30 lk shares at Rs. 80.17 per share. Lodha Developers: FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL APPRECIATION K6 FD bought 17.1 lk shares; VIP INTL CAP APP PORT bought 7.2 lk shares; SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST SA FIDELITY INSTITUTIONAL AM INTL GROWTH PORTFOLIO bought 1.78 lk shares; FIDELITY INSTITUTIONAL AM INTERNATIONAL CORE CIT bought 8.94 lk shares; FIDELITY RUTLAND SQUARE TRUST II: bought 1 lk shares; FRST II STRAT ADV FIDE INTERL FUND bought 28.57 lk shares; FIAM INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL APPRECIATION COMMINGLED POOL bought 1.55 lk shares; HOMECRAFT DEVELOPERS AND FARMS PRIVATE LIMITED sold 24.57 shares; FMRC FIDELITY ADVISOR INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL APPRECIATION FUND bought 1.32 cr shares; HIGHTOWN CONSTRUCTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED sold 1.74 cr shares; at Rs. 937.85 per share.

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL APPRECIATION K6 FD bought 17.1 lk shares; VIP INTL CAP APP PORT bought 7.2 lk shares; SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST SA FIDELITY INSTITUTIONAL AM INTL GROWTH PORTFOLIO bought 1.78 lk shares; FIDELITY INSTITUTIONAL AM INTERNATIONAL CORE CIT bought 8.94 lk shares; FIDELITY RUTLAND SQUARE TRUST II: bought 1 lk shares; FRST II STRAT ADV FIDE INTERL FUND bought 28.57 lk shares; FIAM INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL APPRECIATION COMMINGLED POOL bought 1.55 lk shares; HOMECRAFT DEVELOPERS AND FARMS PRIVATE LIMITED sold 24.57 shares; FMRC FIDELITY ADVISOR INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL APPRECIATION FUND bought 1.32 cr shares; HIGHTOWN CONSTRUCTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED sold 1.74 cr shares; at Rs. 937.85 per share. Honasa Consumer: SOFINA VENTURES S.A. sold 41.78 lk shares at Rs. 424.07 per share.

SOFINA VENTURES S.A. sold 41.78 lk shares at Rs. 424.07 per share. Emcure Pharmaceuticals: AXIS MUTUAL FUND bought 2.75 lk shares;GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENTS MAURITIUS I bought 1.37 lk shares; HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURNACE bought 1.57 lk shares; HSBC MUTUAL FUND bought 1.37 lk shares; MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE PTE bought 1.37 lk shares; ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND bought 2.61 lk shares; HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY bought 5.56 lk shares; BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 1.37 lk shares; ALPHA ALTERNATIVES EQUITY ABSOLUTE RETURN FUND bought 1.37 lk shares ;BC INVESTMENTS IV sold 19.39 lk shares at Rs. 1,817 per share.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND bought 2.75 lk shares;GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENTS MAURITIUS I bought 1.37 lk shares; HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURNACE bought 1.57 lk shares; HSBC MUTUAL FUND bought 1.37 lk shares; MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE PTE bought 1.37 lk shares; ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND bought 2.61 lk shares; HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY bought 5.56 lk shares; BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 1.37 lk shares; ALPHA ALTERNATIVES EQUITY ABSOLUTE RETURN FUND bought 1.37 lk shares ;BC INVESTMENTS IV sold 19.39 lk shares at Rs. 1,817 per share. Bansal Wire Industries: HDFC MUTUAL FUND bought 8.09 lk shares; INVESCO MUTUAL FUND bought 20.93 lk shares; BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 9.70 lk shares; MALABAR INDIA FUND LIMITED bought 8.09 lk shares; MRINAAL MITTAL sold 46.82 lk shares at Rs. 309 per share.

Corporate Action

29th June 2026

Kajaria Ceramics Limited - Buy Back

Board Meeting

26th June

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. - Fund Raising

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. - Fund Raising

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. - Fund Raising

27th June

PTC Industries Ltd.- Fund Raising

IIFL Finance Ltd.- Fund Raising

28th June

REC & PFC Board Meeting on 28/06/2026 to Consider Merger

29th June

Yes Bank - Fund Raising

SIS - Fund Raising

AGM

26 June

Orient Cement

Tata Chemicals

Ambuja Cement

ACC

Tejas Networks

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

27th June

Cemindia Projects

PSP Projects

29th June

Tata Motors

Sangam India

Indiamart Intermesh

Innova Captab

Hindustan Zinc

Lock in Shares

29th June

Sai Parenteral: 3 Month Lock in, 2 Million Shares, 4% of Total Outstanding

Powerica: 3 Month Lock in, 4 Million Shares, 3% of Total Outstanding

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar: 3 Month Lock in, 1 Million Shares, 1% of Total Outstanding

Senores Pharmaceuticals: 6 Month Lock in, 9 Million Shares, 20% of Total Outstanding

Dam Capital Advisors: 6 Month Lock in, 14 Million Shares, 20% of Total Outstanding

Transrail Lightning: 6 Month Lock in, 27 Million Shares, 20% of Total Outstanding

Carraro India Limited: 6 Month Lock in, 11 Million Shares, 20% of Total Outstanding

Mamta Machinery: 6 Month Lock in, 5 Million Shares, 20% of Total Outstanding

Insider Trade

Craftsman Automation: Srinivasan Ravi, Promoter & Director, sold 26.25 lk shares.

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Indo Count Industries, Pearl Global Industries, Pokarna

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: NA



ALSO READ: Lodha Block Deal: Promoters Sell Stake Worth Nearly Rs 1,825 Crore

F&O Cues

Nifty Jun futures is up 0.21% to 24,103.30 at a premium of 47 points.

Nifty Options 30th Jun Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest

at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: None

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