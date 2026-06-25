Lodha Block Deal: Promoters Sell Stake Worth Nearly Rs 1,825 Crore

Lodha Developers Ltd.'s promoters on Thursday pared their holdings through a block deal, raising about Rs 1,825 crore by selling a combined 1.95 crore equity shares at Rs 937.85 apiece.

According to block deal data on NSE, promoter entity Hightown Constructions sold 1.70 crore shares at Rs 937.85 per share. As of March 31, 2026, Hightown Constructions held a 19.37% stake in the real estate developer.

Another promoter entity, Homecraft Developers & Farms, sold 24.6 lakh shares at the same price of Rs 937.85 per share. The entity owned a 2.49% stake in Lodha Developers at the end of the March quarter.

Based on the transaction price, the combined sale was valued at around Rs 1,825 crore. Details of the buyers were not immediately available.

As of March 31, 2026, the promoter and promoter group together held a 72.27% stake in Lodha Developers, equivalent to 72.19 crore equity shares, while public shareholders owned the remaining 27.73%.

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Among the promoter entities, Sambhavnath Trust, through its trustees Abhishek Lodha and Vinti Lodha, was the largest shareholder with a 23.12% stake as of the March quarter.

Within the public shareholding, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held the largest stake at 21.25%, followed by domestic mutual funds with 3.37%. Insurance companies owned 1.23% of the company at the end of the quarter.

Lodha Q4 Results

Lodha's net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal26 rose 9.4% year-on-year. The real estate company registered a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,008 crore, compared to Rs 992 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 11.6% to Rs 4,714 crore from Rs 4224 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation invreased 15.7% to Rs 1,413 crore from Rs 1,221 crore. Ebitda margin stood at Rs 29.96%, up year-on-year from 28.89%.

The company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.25 per share with face value of Rs 10 each, the filing outlined. Record date for the same will be determined at the annual general meet, the company added.

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