US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Bounce Back From Selloff As Micron Earnings Reignite AI Frenzy

Wall Street rose on Thursday as chip stocks bounce back from sell-off in p0revious session after Micro posts splendor results. S&P 500 opened 0.62% higher at 7,403.65, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.59% at open to 25,627.43, and Dow Jones Industrial Average added nearly 350 points and opened 0.68% higher at 52,207.15.

The rally came after Micron Tech reported one of the strongest earnings performances in its history, with fiscal third-quarter revenue surging 346% year-on-year to $41.46 billion from $9.3 billion a year earlier, comfortably beating Wall Street estimates.

Adjusted earnings came in at $25.11 per share, well ahead of analysts' expectations of $20.78 per share.

This is a developing story.

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