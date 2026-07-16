Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 16

Good Morning!

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks erased gains after gaining in the morning session, resuming gains after a one-day breather. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.09% or 22.80 points higher at 24,074.85, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.16% or 120.26 points to end at 77,175.20.

US Markets Recap

US stocks traded higher in early deals on Wednesday, led by a rebound in software stocks that pushed the Nasdaq Composite to the top of Wall Street's major indexes.

As of 9:37 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite was up 193.82 points, or 0.74%, to 26,300.83, outperforming its peers as buying interest returned to technology and software names.

The S&P 500 gained 36.84 points, or 0.49%, to 7,580.43, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279.84 points, or 0.53%, to 52,788.11, according to real-time market data.

ALSO READ: 'Humans Love To Gamble': Warren Buffett Warns Speculative Trading Is Drowning Out Value Investing

Earnings And Updates

Himadri Specialty Chemical Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Up 26.3% at Rs. 230 crore vs Rs. 182 crore YoY

Revenue Up 28.0% at Rs. 1,432 crore vs Rs. 1,118 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 17.6% at Rs. 287.9 crore vs Rs. 244.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 20.1% vs 21.9% YoY

Other Income at Rs. 56.3 crore vs Rs. 26.7 crore YoY

Approved Rs. 170 crore capex for manufacturing Super Specialty Carbon Black

Approved Rs. 128 crore capex for capacity expansion

Approved Rs. 70 crore capex for Carbon Nano Tubes facility

HDFC Life Insurance Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

New Business Premium Up 12.0% YoY to Rs. 8,143 crore vs Rs. 7,272 crore

Annual Premium Equivalent Up 9.0% YoY to Rs. 3,515 crore vs Rs. 3,225 crore

Value of New Business (VNB) Up 8.7% YoY to Rs. 879 crore vs Rs. 809 crore

VNB Margin at 25.0% vs 25.1% YoY

13-Month Persistency at 84% vs 86% YoY

61-Month Persistency at 65% vs 64% YoY

Net Profit Up 11.5% at Rs. 611 crore vs Rs. 548 crore YoY

Net Premium Income Up 15.1% at Rs. 16,728 crore YoY

Angel One Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Down 27.8% at Rs. 231 crore vs Rs. 320 crore QoQ

Revenue Down 2.1% at Rs. 1,430 crore vs Rs. 1,459 crore QoQ

Ebitda Down 19.0% at Rs. 485 crore vs Rs. 599 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 33.9% vs 41.0% QoQ

HDB Financial Services Q1FY27 Highlights

Net Profit Up 38.3% at Rs. 785 crore vs Rs. 568 crore YoY

Revenue Up 10.6% at Rs. 4,938 crore vs Rs. 4,465 crore YoY

Disbursements for Q1FY27 Up 16.2% YoY to Rs. 17,629 crore

Gross Stage 3 at 2.34%

Recorded highest-ever quarterly PAT of Rs. 785 crore, Up 38.3% YoY

Jana Small Finance Bank Q1FY27 Highlights

Net Interest Income Up 33.0% at Rs. 782 crore YoY

Net Profit Up 52.3% at Rs. 155 crore vs Rs. 102 crore YoY

Gross NPA at 2.24% vs 2.33% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.85% vs 0.87% QoQ

NIM at 7.5% vs 7.2% QoQ

ICICI Lombard Q1FY27 Highlights

Net Profit Down 46.0% at Rs. 403 crore vs Rs. 747 crore YoY

Net Premium Earned Up 16.0% at Rs. 5,950 crore vs Rs. 5,136 crore YoY

Solvency Ratio at 2.71 vs 2.67 QoQ

MRPL Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit at Rs. 946 crore vs Rs. 117 crore QoQ

Revenue Up 59.7% at Rs. 38,254 crore vs Rs. 23,950 crore QoQ

Ebitda Down 26.1% at Rs. 1,318 crore vs Rs. 1,783 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 3.4% vs 7.4% QoQ

Reported one-time gain of Rs. 472 crore in Q1

Emmvee Photovoltaic Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit at Rs. 380 crore vs Rs. 188 crore YoY

Revenue Up 51.3% at Rs. 1,556 crore vs Rs. 1,028 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 56.4% at Rs. 548 crore vs Rs. 350 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 35.2% vs 34.1% YoY

Stocks to Watch