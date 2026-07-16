Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 16

Good Morning!
Market Recap
Indian equity benchmarks erased gains after gaining in the morning session, resuming gains after a one-day breather. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.09% or 22.80 points higher at 24,074.85, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.16% or 120.26 points to end at 77,175.20.
US Markets Recap
US stocks traded higher in early deals on Wednesday, led by a rebound in software stocks that pushed the Nasdaq Composite to the top of Wall Street's major indexes.
As of 9:37 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite was up 193.82 points, or 0.74%, to 26,300.83, outperforming its peers as buying interest returned to technology and software names.
The S&P 500 gained 36.84 points, or 0.49%, to 7,580.43, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279.84 points, or 0.53%, to 52,788.11, according to real-time market data.
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Earnings And Updates
Himadri Specialty Chemical Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)
Net Profit Up 26.3% at Rs. 230 crore vs Rs. 182 crore YoY
Revenue Up 28.0% at Rs. 1,432 crore vs Rs. 1,118 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 17.6% at Rs. 287.9 crore vs Rs. 244.9 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 20.1% vs 21.9% YoY
Other Income at Rs. 56.3 crore vs Rs. 26.7 crore YoY
Approved Rs. 170 crore capex for manufacturing Super Specialty Carbon Black
Approved Rs. 128 crore capex for capacity expansion
Approved Rs. 70 crore capex for Carbon Nano Tubes facility
HDFC Life Insurance Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)
New Business Premium Up 12.0% YoY to Rs. 8,143 crore vs Rs. 7,272 crore
Annual Premium Equivalent Up 9.0% YoY to Rs. 3,515 crore vs Rs. 3,225 crore
Value of New Business (VNB) Up 8.7% YoY to Rs. 879 crore vs Rs. 809 crore
VNB Margin at 25.0% vs 25.1% YoY
13-Month Persistency at 84% vs 86% YoY
61-Month Persistency at 65% vs 64% YoY
Net Profit Up 11.5% at Rs. 611 crore vs Rs. 548 crore YoY
Net Premium Income Up 15.1% at Rs. 16,728 crore YoY
Angel One Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)
Net Profit Down 27.8% at Rs. 231 crore vs Rs. 320 crore QoQ
Revenue Down 2.1% at Rs. 1,430 crore vs Rs. 1,459 crore QoQ
Ebitda Down 19.0% at Rs. 485 crore vs Rs. 599 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin at 33.9% vs 41.0% QoQ
HDB Financial Services Q1FY27 Highlights
Net Profit Up 38.3% at Rs. 785 crore vs Rs. 568 crore YoY
Revenue Up 10.6% at Rs. 4,938 crore vs Rs. 4,465 crore YoY
Disbursements for Q1FY27 Up 16.2% YoY to Rs. 17,629 crore
Gross Stage 3 at 2.34%
Recorded highest-ever quarterly PAT of Rs. 785 crore, Up 38.3% YoY
Jana Small Finance Bank Q1FY27 Highlights
Net Interest Income Up 33.0% at Rs. 782 crore YoY
Net Profit Up 52.3% at Rs. 155 crore vs Rs. 102 crore YoY
Gross NPA at 2.24% vs 2.33% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.85% vs 0.87% QoQ
NIM at 7.5% vs 7.2% QoQ
ICICI Lombard Q1FY27 Highlights
Net Profit Down 46.0% at Rs. 403 crore vs Rs. 747 crore YoY
Net Premium Earned Up 16.0% at Rs. 5,950 crore vs Rs. 5,136 crore YoY
Solvency Ratio at 2.71 vs 2.67 QoQ
MRPL Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)
Net Profit at Rs. 946 crore vs Rs. 117 crore QoQ
Revenue Up 59.7% at Rs. 38,254 crore vs Rs. 23,950 crore QoQ
Ebitda Down 26.1% at Rs. 1,318 crore vs Rs. 1,783 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin at 3.4% vs 7.4% QoQ
Reported one-time gain of Rs. 472 crore in Q1
Emmvee Photovoltaic Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)
Net Profit at Rs. 380 crore vs Rs. 188 crore YoY
Revenue Up 51.3% at Rs. 1,556 crore vs Rs. 1,028 crore YoY
Ebitda Up 56.4% at Rs. 548 crore vs Rs. 350 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 35.2% vs 34.1% YoY
Stocks to Watch
- TVS Holdings: Subsidiary Home Credit India to acquire 100% of Varthana Finance for Rs 967 crore, subject to RBI approval.
- Shilpa Medicare: Sridevi Khambhampaty resigned as CEO of subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals.
- Jain Resource Recycling: Tamil Nadu industrial authorities issued a safety order for Unit-II following the furnace fire incident.
- India Pesticides: Fungicide received EU Technical Equivalence approval.
- Karnataka Bank: Appointed Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as Executive Director, effective July 15, 2026.
- IndiQube Spaces: Added 3.9 lakh sq. ft. property in Sector 142, Noida.
- Adani Power: Signed a 25-year power supply agreement with MSEDCL for 1,600 MW from a new 2x800 MW plant.
- Amara Raja: Commissioned a 60 MWh CQP in Telangana with an investment of Rs 500 crore. Commercial cell production is expected next year.
- SBFC Finance: Appointed Sanket Agrawal as CFO. Narayan Barasia resigned as CFO.
- Medplus Health: Subsidiary received three suspension orders for a drug licence at a store in Karnataka.
- India Shelter Finance: Board to meet on July 20, 2026 to consider raising up to Rs 100 crore through non-convertible debentures.
- Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Acquired the remaining stake in Criss Financial. Will re-evaluate and modify the proposed merger scheme before seeking fresh approval.
- Archean Chemical: Investee company Offgrid Energy Labs, in which the company holds an 18.14% stake, inaugurated its first 10 MWh Zinc Bromide battery pilot manufacturing facility in the UK.
- Latent View: Appointed Sonal Ramrakhiani as Chief Executive Officer.
- NTPC Green: Subsidiary Ayana won a 50 MW wind project in an SECI tender at Rs 3.85/kWh.
- Gallant Ispat: Pradyumna Kumar Satpathy resigned as CFO.
- Brigade Enterprises: Board approved 34.23 lakh warrants worth Rs 180 crore. Also approved non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 1,500 crore.
- Exide Industries: Invested Rs 100 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions.
- Tata Capital: Raised $400 million through its second international bond issuance. S&P assigned a BBB rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes under its $2 billion MTN programme.
- Ather Energy: Approved a preferential equity issue at Rs 1,230/share versus a floor price of Rs 1,175.74/share. Launched its QIP on July 15, 2026 with a floor price of Rs 1,169.70/share and flexibility to offer a discount of up to 5%. Warrant conversion price fixed at Rs 1,260/share.
- Embassy Developments: Promoter group entity Embassy Property Developments released the pledge on an additional 1 crore shares following the release of 2 crore pledged shares in June 2026. Allotted non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 1,020 crore.
- Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Received a GST refund of Rs 22.12 crore. ICRA assigned an AAA (Stable) issuer rating.
- Himadri Specialty Chemical: Approved a Rs 70 crore investment to set up a 200 MTPA Carbon Nano Tubes manufacturing facility. Also approved installation of a Super Specialty Carbon Black facility at its Mahistikry plant. Both facilities are expected to be commissioned by Q4FY28.
- HDFC Bank: Received RBI approval for the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as Part-time Chairman for a three-year term.
- Nestle India: Received a VAT reassessment order from the Tripura tax authorities demanding Rs 6.67 crore.
- Windsor Machines: Appointed Mohan Ramachandran as CEO, effective July 16, 2026.
- PC Jeweller: Repaid and cleared outstanding debt with one more consortium bank, taking the total to four of 14 banks. All four loans were prepaid ahead of schedule.
- Lloyds Engineering Works: Approved the acquisition of a controlling stake in Steel Infra Solutions through a preferential share swap. Also approved a Rs 4.99 crore preferential issue to fund fresh equity investment into SISCOL.
- State Bank of India: Appointed Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal as CFO.
- Spice Lounge: Opened its first Wing Zone outlet in Bengaluru and plans a nationwide expansion.
- Knack Packaging: Board approved the sub-lease of a factory land and building in Gandhinagar from Dayana Polyplast. Also approved leasing the associated plant and machinery to expand manufacturing operations.
- GMR Airports:
- June passenger traffic across portfolio airports down 0.3% to 97.6 lakh (YoY).
- Q1 FY27 passenger traffic reached a record 3.02 crore.
- Delhi Airport reported record Q1 passenger traffic of 2.04 crore, up 6.9% (YoY), and record Q1 cargo volumes.
- Commenced operations at Nagpur Airport.
- Bhogapuram Airport achieved 99.7% project completion.
- Hero MotoCorp: Ather Energy approved the preferential allotment of 76.19 lakh convertible warrants to Hero MotoCorp at Rs 1,260 per warrant, aggregating Rs 960 crore. Upon full conversion, Hero MotoCorp's stake in Ather Energy will increase to 30.68% from 29.48%.
- Balu Forge Industries: SNORD TRADING PRIVATE LIMITED bought 7.15 lakh shares at Rs 448.86/share. L7 SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED sold 7.15 lakh shares at Rs 448.84/share.
- Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: ABAKKUS INVESTMENT MANAGERS PRIVATE LIMITED bought 29.40 lakh shares at Rs 168.97/share.
- India Tourism Development Corporation: HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED bought 14,205 shares at Rs 775.66/share.
- Justdial: HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED sold 11,388 shares at Rs 817.92/share.
- Kusumgar: IRAGE BROKING SERVICES LLP sold 1.69 lakh shares at Rs 592.75/share. S I INVESTMENTS BROKING PVT LTD bought 5.33 lakh shares at Rs 579.14/share.
- Landmark Cars: IRAGE BROKING SERVICES LLP bought 1.72 lakh shares at Rs 546.86/share.
- One MobiKwik Systems: FLC INVESTCO LLC sold 7.12 lakh shares at Rs 232.02/share.
- Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: QE SECURITIES LLP bought 9,750 shares at Rs 382.17/share.
- PC Jeweller: HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED bought 2.33 crore shares at Rs 10.51/share.
- Sumeet Industries: ARHAM SHARE PRIVATE LIMITED bought 10.10 lakh shares at Rs 2.57/share. BIRLA ANKITA bought 12.33 lakh shares at Rs 2.27/share. BIRLA KAPIL bought 28.19 lakh shares at Rs 2.27/share. EAGLE FIBRES LIMITED sold 51.00 lakh shares at Rs 2.37/share. JPB FIBERS sold 99.00 lakh shares at Rs 2.43/share. KIFS ENTERPRISE bought 14.00 lakh shares at Rs 2.50/share. NEELAM SUSHIL SOMANI bought 25.00 lakh shares at Rs 2.27/share. NEO APEX SHARE BROKING SERVICES LLP bought 36.94 lakh shares at Rs 2.40/share. PADMINI POLYTEX PRIVATE LIMITED sold 3.02 crore shares at Rs 2.35/share. SHAKTIVEER TEXFAB PRIVATE LIMITED bought 49.00 lakh shares at Rs 2.33/share. VISHAL RAMESHCHANDRA SHAH bought 20.00 lakh shares at Rs 2.42/share.
- Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED sold 22,066 shares at Rs 265.80/share. QE SECURITIES LLP bought 13,037 shares at Rs 264.84/share.
- Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: BHAVNA DARSHAN MEHTA bought 23,261 shares at Rs 164.96/share. HDFC MUTUAL FUND bought 9.37 lakh shares at Rs 1,483.50/share. MITUL NITIN THAKKER sold 6.00 lakh shares at Rs 1,483.50/share. ARVIND RAO RAO KAMINI sold 3.37 lakh shares at Rs 1,483.50/share.
- Landmark Cars: IRAGE BROKING SERVICES LLP sold 1.72 lakh shares at Rs 548.30/share.
- TCI Express: NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND bought 5.00 lakh shares at Rs 562.00/share. HDFC MUTUAL FUND sold 5.00 lakh shares at Rs 562.00/share.
- Price band revised from 5% to 20% for Gujarat Energy and Prime Focus.
Securities shortlisted under Short-Term ASM: Swaraj Suiting.
Securities excluded from ASM: Digitide Solutions and IFGL Refractories.
- Nifty July futures down 0.2% at 24,072, trading at a discount of 6.50 points.
- Maximum Call open interest at 24,200 strike.
- Maximum Put open interest at 23,000 strike.
- Stocks under F&O ban: Kaynes
Board Meetings
Fund Raising
Piramal Finance
The South Indian Bank
Aurum PropTech
PC Jeweller
IPO Listings
Laser Power and Infra: manufacturing and infrastructure company that builds electrical grids, IPO Listing on 16th July, Price Upper Band Rs. 214, Price Lower Band Rs. 203
Category
Subscribed
QIB (Ex Anchor)
97.25x
NII
45.69x
bNII (> Rs 10L)
50.32x
sNII (< Rs 10L)
36.43x
Retail
6.95x
Total
41.05x
AGM
HDFC Life
Edelweiss
Gokul Agro
Ather Energy
Ajanta Pharma
India Shelter
Sheela Foam
Earnings
360 ONE WAM
Alok Industries
Bharat Heavy Electricals
Borosil Renewables
CEAT
GNA Axles
Hathway Cable & Datacom
ITC Hotels
Jio Financial Services
NELCO
PNB Gilts
Polycab India
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
D.B.Corp
Wipro
Piramal Finance
The South Indian Bank
5Paisa Capital
Heritage Foods
Newgen Software Technologies
Tech Mahindra
WeWork India Management
Heritage Foods
Bulk/Block Deals
Price Tweaks
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F&O Cues
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