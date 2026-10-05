Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On October 5

Good morning!

GIFT Nifty Check

GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark, is pointing at a gap up opening for the stock market as it traded 0.7% higher at 22,646.50.

Asian Market Check

Asian markets traded higher on Monday, even as sentiment remains sour amid elevated crude oil prices.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

MSCI's Asia Pacific equities index gained 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 2.28%, while the Topix rose 1.07%. Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed for holidays. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Softer US jobs data eased concerns over the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

Commodity Check

Crude oil prices rose on Monday after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area, raising concerns about production at the top exporter in the region. Brent crude futures climbed 81 cents, or 0.79%, to $103.06 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.57 a barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.50

US Market Recap

Major US stocks soared after the opening bell on Friday, October 2 as benchmark yield retreated following a weak jobs data. Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.24% to 27,205, S&P 500 surged 0.82% to 7,729, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61% to 51,236 by 10:25 am ET or 7:05 pm IST.

The indices ended on a higher note, with S&P 500 up 0.73%, Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.49%, and Nasdaq up 1.19%.

Stock Market Recap

The NSE market capitalisation eroded by around Rs 5 lakh crore in the previous session, as the Nifty ended in the red for the eighth straight week, declining 3%. Bajaj Auto and Apollo Hospitals were the worst weekly performers, with both stocks falling more than 9%. The broader market also tracked the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 150 closing in the red for the second consecutive week, down 3.5%. PB Fintech and Patanjali Foods were the top weekly losers, declining 15% and 12%, respectively.

Sectorally, Nifty Bank dropped for the sixth consecutive week, while Nifty Financial Services extended its losses for the fifth straight week. Nifty Pharma snapped its three-week gaining streak, while Nifty Energy ended lower for the fourth consecutive week. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto declined for the eighth straight week. Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG snapped their two-week losing streaks.

Earnings Recap

Pranav Constructions (Q1, YoY)

Revenue up 15.7% to Rs 164.5 crore.

Ebitda up 40.2% to Rs 29.3 crore.

Margin at 17.8% versus 14.7%.

Net profit up 45.5% to Rs 14.4 crore.

Manipal Payment (Q1, YoY)

Revenue up 47.8% to Rs 419 crore.

Ebitda up 44.1% to Rs 124.2 crore.

Margin at 29.6% versus 30.4%.

Net profit up 129.2% to Rs 77.7 crore versus Rs 33.9 crore.

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries (Q2FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 147% to Rs 172 crore versus Rs 70 crore.

Ebitda up 10.7x to Rs 75 crore versus Rs 7 crore.

Margin at 44% versus 10%.

Net profit at Rs 55 crore versus loss of Rs 43 crore.

Business Updates

Hero MotoCorp | Sept Auto Sales

Motorcycle sales up 6.3% YoY to 6.66 lakh units.

Scooter sales up 64.5% YoY to 1 lakh units.

Domestic sales up 14% YoY to 7.4 lakh units.

Exports down 31% YoY to 27,330 units.

Canara Bank | Q2 Business Update

Global advances up 19% YoY to Rs 13.74 lakh crore.

Global deposits up 13% YoY to Rs 16.97 lakh crore.

Domestic advances up 17% YoY to Rs 12.63 lakh crore.

Domestic deposits up 11% YoY to Rs 15.48 lakh crore.

South Indian Bank | Q2 Business Update

Gross advances up 18.7% YoY to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

Total deposits up 18.7% YoY to Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

Karnataka Bank | Q2 Business Update

Deposits up 12% YoY to Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Gross advances up 25% YoY to Rs 92,014 crore.

CASA up 15% YoY to Rs 36,626 crore.

NMDC | September Business Update

Total production up 7.7% YoY to 4.04 MT.

Total sales down 9.5% YoY to 3.51 MT.

Bharat Coking Coal | September Business Update

Raw coal production up 20.7% YoY to 2.57 MT.

Raw coal offtake up 13.7% YoY to 3.15 MT.

Coking coal production up 21.5% YoY to 2.49 MT.

Punjab & Sind Bank | Business Update as on Sept. 30

Total business up 15.8% YoY to Rs 2.79 lakh crore.

Total deposits up 13% YoY to Rs 1.53 lakh crore.

Gross advances up 19.4% YoY to Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Indian Bank | Business Update as on Sept. 30

Total business up 14.2% YoY to Rs 15.96 lakh crore.

Total deposits up 12.4% YoY to Rs 8.73 lakh crore.

Gross advances up 16.6% YoY to Rs 7.23 lakh crore.

UCO Bank | Business Update as on Sept. 30

Total business up 18.8% YoY to Rs 6.37 lakh crore.

Total advances up 24.7% YoY to Rs 2.88 lakh crore.

Total deposits up 14.1% YoY to Rs 3.49 lakh crore.

V-Mart Retail | Q2 Business Update

Revenue up 18% YoY to Rs 953 crore versus Rs 807 crore.

Same-store sales growth at 3% in Q2.

Opened 23 stores and closed one store during the quarter.

Zota Health Care | Q2 Update

Added net 15 stores in Q2; total store count at 2,840.

Ashiana Housing | Sept Business Update

Value of area booked at Rs 167 crore.

Total area booked at 1.77 lakh sq ft.

Zota Health Care | Q2 Update

Added net 15 stores in Q2; total store count at 2,840.

Ashiana Housing | Sept Business Update

Value of area booked at Rs 167 crore.

Total area booked at 1.77 lakh sq ft.

Adani Ports | Sept Biz Update

Cargo volume up 11% YoY to 46 MMT, led by containers, up 15% YoY.

Logistics rail volume up 3% YoY to 62,302 TEUs.

M&M Financial Services | Q2 FY27 Update

Loan growth sees pickup.

Strong disbursement momentum.

Collection efficiency remains largely stable.

Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets see marginal improvement.

Disbursements up 22% YoY to Rs 16,490 crore.

H1 disbursements up 22% YoY to Rs 32,050 crore.

Business assets up 15% YoY to Rs 1,46,300 crore.

Collection efficiency at 97% versus 96% YoY.

Stage 3 assets estimated at 3.35%-3.45% versus 3.94% YoY.

Stage 2 assets estimated at 4.7%-4.8% versus 5.8% YoY.

Punjab National Bank | Q2 FY27 Business Update

Loan and deposit growth rate moderated.

Credit-deposit ratio increases YoY.

Global deposits at Rs 17.77 lakh crore versus Rs 16.17 lakh crore, up 9.9% YoY.

Global advances at Rs 13.43 lakh crore versus Rs 11.70 lakh crore, up 14.8% YoY.

Global CD ratio at 75.56% versus 72.33%, up 323 bps YoY.

CSB Bank | Q2 FY27 Biz Update

Loan growth and deposit pace slowed YoY.

CASA deposit growth pace also slowed.

Gold loan growth is largely stable.

Deposits at Rs 46,889 crore versus Rs 39,651 crore, up 18% YoY.

CASA at Rs 8,889 crore versus Rs 8,394 crore, up 6% YoY.

Term deposits at Rs 38,000 crore versus Rs 31,257 crore, up 22% YoY.

Gross advances at Rs 42,373 crore versus Rs 34,712 crore, up 22% YoY.

Gold loans at Rs 22,301 crore versus Rs 16,456 crore, up 36% YoY.

Union Bank | Q2 FY27 Biz Update

Strong growth in advances.

Deposits growth higher YoY/QoQ.

Low-cost deposits mix saw pressure QoQ, growth momentum continues.

Gross advances at Rs 11.56 lakh crore versus Rs 9.75 lakh crore, up 18.5% YoY.

Total deposits at Rs 13.19 lakh crore versus Rs 12.35 lakh crore, up 6.9% YoY.

RAM advances at Rs 6.36 lakh crore versus Rs 5.54 lakh crore, up 14.7% YoY.

CASA deposits at Rs 4.61 lakh crore versus Rs 4.02 lakh crore, up 14.7% YoY.

CASA ratio at 34.93% versus 32.56%, up 237 bps YoY.

CASA ratio at 34.93% versus 35.10% QoQ.

CD ratio at 84.34% versus 77.01%, up 733 bps YoY.

ESAF Small Finance Bank | Q2 FY27 Business Update

Loan and deposit growth pace increases.

Secured advances mix increases to 65.2%.

CASA growth slows down, CASA mix deteriorates.

Total deposits at Rs 28,466 crore versus Rs 22,894 crore, up 24.3% YoY.

CASA deposits at Rs 6,645 crore versus Rs 6,046 crore, up 9.9% YoY.

Gross advances at Rs 23,931 crore versus Rs 19,137 crore, up 25.1% YoY.

MARG advances at Rs 13,938 crore, up 38% YoY.

Disbursements at Rs 16,608 crore versus Rs 16,607 crore YoY.

Secured advances at 65.2% of advances versus 61.2% YoY.

CD ratio at 84.1% versus 83.6%, up 48 bps YoY.

CASA ratio at 23.3% versus 26.4% YoY, down 307 bps.

Micro loans at Rs 8,331 crore versus Rs 7,426 crore, up 12.2% YoY.

Retail and other loans at Rs 15,600 crore versus Rs 11,711 crore, up 33.2% YoY.

Bank undertook technical write-off of NPAs in Q2 of Rs 625 crore.

ALERT: MARG is MSME, Agri, Retail & Gold Loan.

V2 Retail | Q2 Biz Update

Revenue up 28.4% YoY to Rs 905 crore.

Same-store sales growth at 0.5%.

Monthly sales/sq ft at Rs 700.

Opened 49 new stores in Q1.

Soft-launched V2Kart e-commerce in September 2026 in Delhi NCR and Lucknow.

Sambhv Steel Tubes

Total sales up 24.2% YoY to 1.22 lakh tonnes.

Value-added products sales up 27% YoY to 1.13 lakh tonnes.

Intermediate products sales down 1.5% YoY to 9,071 tonnes.

Sobha | Q2 & H1 Biz Update

Recorded second-highest ever quarterly sales.

Q2 sales at Rs 2,206 crore versus Rs 1,903 crore, up 16% YoY.

Q2 sales area at 1.42 million sq ft versus 1.39 million sq ft, up 2% YoY.

Q2 average price at Rs 15,522/sq ft versus Rs 13,648/sq ft, up 14% YoY.

Q2 Sobha share of sales value at Rs 1,882 crore versus Rs 1,537 crore, up 22% YoY.

Completed 720 homes (1.49 million sq ft) in Q2.

H1 sales value at record Rs 5,862 crore versus Rs 3,981 crore, up 47% YoY.

H1 sales area at 3.76 million sq ft versus 2.84 million sq ft, up 32% YoY.

Bengaluru contributed 58% of H1 sales value.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | Q2 FY27 Business Update

Advances growth increases; non-micro loans grew at higher pace than micro loans.

Deposits pace rises; CASA growth improves but CASA mix sees marginal growth.

Gross advances at Rs 50,694 crore versus Rs 39,123 crore, up 29.6% YoY; up 6.4% QoQ.

Total deposits at Rs 52,483 crore versus Rs 44,094 crore, up 19.0% YoY; up 7.2% QoQ.

Disbursements at Rs 7,461 crore, up 38.7% YoY; up 10.0% QoQ.

Micro Finance & Micro Loans at Rs 6,331 crore versus Rs 3,392 crore, up 86.7% YoY.

Non-Micro Finance & Micro Loans at Rs 44,363 crore versus Rs 35,731 crore, up 24.2% YoY.

CASA at Rs 13,480 crore versus Rs 13,622 crore, down 1.0% YoY; up 9.5% QoQ.

CASA ratio at 26% versus 31% YoY; versus 25% QoQ.

CD ratio at 90.55% versus 84.09% YoY.

Cost of funds at 7.12% versus 7.05% QoQ.

Sold NPAs worth Rs 110 crore across Retail, AHF and MSE segments to ARC during the quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance | Q2 Biz Update

Gross disbursement up 25% YoY to Rs 19,930 crore.

AUM as of Sept. 30 up 25% YoY to Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Loan assets as of Sept. 30 up 24% YoY to Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance | Q2 Biz Update

AUM up 26.5% YoY to Rs 5.85 lakh crore.

Customer franchise up 16.5% YoY to 12.89 crore.

New loans booked up 11% YoY to 1.35 crore.

Q2FY26 loans booked: 1.22 crore.

OnEMI Tech | Q2 Biz Update

Registered user base up 32.6% YoY to 7.95 crore.

AUM up 68.4% YoY to Rs 9,317 crore.

AUM up 16.4% QoQ.

Cumulative customers served up 22.5% YoY to 1.28 crore.

MOIL | Sept Biz Update

Manganese ore production up 19% YoY to 1.81 lakh MT.

Manganese ore sales up 15.5% YoY to 1.64 lakh MT.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics | Q2 Biz Update

Highest-ever quarterly control-intensive ECU sales.

Q2 ECU sales up 37.5% YoY to 14.53 lakh units.

Avenue Supermarts | Q2 Biz Update

Standalone revenue up 18.4% YoY to Rs 19,206 crore.

Total number of stores as of Sept. 30 at 518.

Baazar Style Retail

Q2FY27 revenue down 10% YoY to Rs 478 crore.

Growth impacted by festive demand shifting from Q2FY26 to Q3FY27.

Store count rises 13% YoY to 283.

Added 14 stores and closed seven stores in Q2FY27.

Q2 same-store sales growth at -25%.

Sales per square feet down 26% YoY to Rs 642/month.

H1FY27 SSSG at -11%.

H1FY27 revenue up 6% YoY to Rs 965 crore.

Hindustan Zinc | Q2 Biz Update

Mined metal production up 5% YoY to 2.71 lakh tonnes.

Refined metal production up 7% YoY to 2.64 lakh tonnes.

Refined zinc output up 5% YoY to 2.12 lakh tonnes.

Silver production up 20% YoY to 173 tonnes.

Wind power generation up 17% YoY to 155 million units.

Bank of India | Biz Update as on Sept. 30

Global business up 21% YoY to Rs 18.9 lakh crore.

Global deposits up 21.6% YoY to Rs 10.4 lakh crore.

Global gross advances up 20% YoY to Rs 8.5 lakh crore.

Domestic deposits up 23% YoY to Rs 9 lakh crore.

Domestic gross advances up 17.7% YoY to Rs 7 lakh crore.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank | Update as on Sept. 30

Total business up 19% YoY to Rs 3.1 lakh crore.

Gross advances up 23.7% YoY to Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Total deposits up 16.3% YoY to Rs 1.77 lakh crore.

Ujjivan SFB | Q2 Biz Update

Total deposits up 29.2% YoY to Rs 50,649 crore.

Gross loan book up 32% YoY to Rs 45,699 crore.

Disbursements up 33% YoY to Rs 10,560 crore.

Tata Motors PV | Q2 Biz Update

JLR wholesales volumes up 24.5% YoY to 82,400 units.

JLR retail sales down 7.5% YoY to 79,000 units.

Wholesale volume growth reflects recovery from cyber incident a year ago.

Vedanta Power | Q2 Biz Update

Power sales up 26% YoY to 5.59 billion units.

Talwandi Sabo plant availability factor at 79%.

Vedanta Aluminium | Q2 Biz Update

Aluminium production up 5% YoY to 6.49 lakh tonnes.

Alumina production up 37% YoY to 8.95 lakh tonnes.

Vedanta Oil and Gas | Q2FY27 Business Update

Average daily gross operated production down 19% YoY.

Rajasthan production down 15% YoY.

IDBI Bank | Business Update as on Sept. 30

Total business up 18% YoY to Rs 6.27 lakh crore.

Total deposits up 17% YoY to Rs 3.56 lakh crore.

Net advances up 18% YoY to Rs 2.72 lakh crore.

Bank of Baroda | Business Update as on Sept. 30

Global business grew 17.45% YoY.

Global advances grew 18.27% YoY.

Global deposits grew 16.75% YoY.

Vedanta | Q2 Business Update

Mined metal output up 5% YoY to 2.71 lakh tonnes.

Ferro Chrome production up 26% YoY to 24,000 tonnes.

Copper India sales up 16% YoY to 52,000 tonnes.

Vedanta Iron and Steel | Q2 Business Update

Iron ore production down 13% YoY to 1.52 million DMT.

Saleable steel production up 4% YoY to 5.32 lakh tonnes.

Hot metal production up 3% YoY to 5.52 lakh tonnes.

L&T Finance | Q2 Business Update

Retail disbursements up 27% YoY to Rs 24,000 crore.

Retail loan book up 29% YoY to Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

AU Small Finance Bank | Q2 Business Update

Total deposits up 28.6% YoY to Rs 1.70 lakh crore.

Gross advances up 27.9% YoY to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Gross loan portfolio up 25.1% YoY to Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

Bandhan Bank | Q2 Business Update

Loans and advances up 13% YoY to Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Total deposits up 9.2% YoY to Rs 1.73 lakh crore.

Bulk deposits up 2.8% YoY to Rs 47,218 crore.

Nykaa | Q2 Biz Update

Consolidated net revenue growth seen in late twenties.

Consolidated GMV expected to be close to thirties.

NSV growth expected to be higher in early thirties.

Omnichannel business continued to perform well.

Fashion vertical continued to build on its growing scale in Q2 FY2027, with NSV and net revenue expected to be in late forties and early forties, respectively.

ALERT: GMV is gross merchandise value.

ALERT: NSV is net sales value.

Yes Bank | Biz Update as on Sept. 30

Loans and advances up 23.8% YoY to Rs 3.1 lakh crore.

Deposits up 19.5% YoY to Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

Stocks In News

HDFC Bank: Appoints Anup Bagchi as Managing Director & CEO.

Gland Pharma: To invest $21 million (approximately Rs 183 crore) in Gland Pharma USA; funds to be used for subscribing to 60% stake in Novelstar, which will become a subsidiary of Gland Pharma USA.

Allied Blenders & Distillers: Arbitrator rejects whisky dispute claim against CSD; tribunal ruled there is no arbitration agreement with CSD.

Coal India: Expects coal production and supplies to pick up further; targets 815 MT production and 850 MT supply in FY27. Supply to the power sector rose 10.63% YoY in Q2.

Sheela Foam: Signs amendment agreement with House of Kieraya; House of Kieraya becomes a subsidiary of the company.

Redington: Signs distribution partnership with OPSWAT for critical infrastructure protection solutions across the Middle East, Turkiye, Africa and CIS regions.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services: Appointed as the Health Benefit Administrator for PFRDA's NPS Swasthya initiative.

Wipro: Completes acquisition of select customer contracts from Alpha Net Consulting; transaction closed on October 1.

Deepak Fertilisers: Receives an administrative warning and advisory letter from SEBI for non-disclosure of investments and guarantees to subsidiaries, and certain litigations exceeding materiality thresholds.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Q2 turnover at Rs 434 crore versus Rs 444 crore YoY; opened two new stores in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

BL Kashyap & Sons: Shareholders approve reappointment of Vinod Kashyap as Whole-Time Director & Chairman, Vineet Kashyap as Managing Director and Vikram Kashyap as Whole-Time Director & Joint MD.

Jayaswal Neco Industries: Achieves financial closure for a new 1.5 MTPA pellet plant in Raipur.

ICICI Bank: Receives a Rs 229 crore tax order from the Maharashtra tax authority.

Godawari Power & Ispat: To incorporate subsidiary Godawari Energy Solutions for civil engineering and infrastructure projects.

Network People Services Technologies: Wins a contract to build a Super App for a leading telecom conglomerate's operations in Sri Lanka.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Completes acquisition of 15.89% stake in Sudarshan Colorants for Rs 151 crore.

Aarti Industries: Approves fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through equity and debt instruments.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: NCLT Mumbai allows withdrawal of the amalgamation scheme between subsidiaries MBPL and KPPL.

MRPL: Withdraws fuel export tenders following the fire incident; export tenders expected to be reissued after review.

Studds Accessories: Receives occupation certificate for its Faridabad facility; production expected to commence by October-end.

Sangam (India): Reports a fire incident at its Raj spinning division; fire was brought under control with no injuries or casualties reported.

Infosys: Partners with Columbia University to launch an Enterprise AI Center and research collaboration.

Titagarh Rail Systems: Shareholders approve reappointment of Jagdish Prasad Chowdhary as Executive Chairman and Anil Kumar Agarwal as Deputy Managing Director.

Skipper: Receives a Rs 228 crore GST tax order from the Bhubaneswar authority.

Unimech Aerospace: Completes infusion of Rs 39.3 crore into JV Kanoo Unimech.

P N Gadgil Jewellers: Completes acquisition of 100% stake in Silvostyle Jewellers.

EFC (I): Completes acquisition of 100% stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions for Rs 54 crore.

TTK Prestige: Sells 51% stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions, receives 10.2 lakh shares of EFC (I); Ultrafresh ceases to be a subsidiary.

Paisalo Digital: Allots 2.6 crore shares upon conversion of FCCBs.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: Completes acquisition of Group Pharma's wellness portfolio.

SRF: Receives a Rs 266 crore show-cause notice from the Vadodara CGST authority related to alleged disallowance of input tax credit for FY23 and FY24.

Fino Payments Bank: Extends the term of Anup Agarwal as Interim CFO for up to three months from October 6.

KPI Green Energy: Alok Das resigns as Group CEO with immediate effect.

Punjab National Bank: Receives an administrative warning letter from SEBI; regulator warns three bank officials for alleged insider trading norm violations.

MRPL: Karnataka High Court upholds the company's victory in a Rs 173 crore CENVAT credit dispute and dismisses the tax department's appeal.

Indo Borax & Chemicals: Completes acquisition of a 64.26% stake in Kronox Lab Sciences on September 29; erstwhile promoters retain a 9.95% stake.

TCS: Completes acquisition of 100% stake in BBY Services India LLP for Rs 1 lakh.

Muthoot Finance: Shareholders approve Alexander George's appointment as Managing Director and George Alexander Muthoot's appointment as Vice Chairman effective Oct. 1.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Completes acquisition of stake in SN Genelab.

PNC Infratech: Shareholders approve re-appointment of Pradeep Kumar Jain, Chakresh Kumar Jain and Yogesh Jain as Managing Directors for five years.

Vedanta Iron: Arm ESL exempted from penalty under IBC Section 32A in Companies Act violation case.

SRF: Receives Rs 266 crore show-cause notice order from Vadodara authority.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare: Receives NABH accreditation for Raipur hospital.

Arvind Fashions: Arm ALBL to invest Rs 50 crore in Arvind Youth Brands; subscribes to 1.82 crore shares at Rs 27.44 apiece.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Appoints Alok Pathak as Chief Risk Officer.

MOIL: Hikes prices of ferro grades of manganese ore by 5%.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Launches residential project 'Mahindra Rivenza' in Pune.

KP Energy: Group CEO Alok Das resigns with effect from Oct. 1.

RVNL: East Coast Railway cancels order for IP-based video surveillance system.

Godrej Properties: Receives MoEFCC letter revoking environmental clearance for Chandigarh project 'Godrej Eternia'; company to challenge order.

Amber Enterprises: NCLT Chandigarh notes no objections from Income Tax Department and Official Liquidator in merger with AmberPR Technoplast.

Balaji Amines: Receives SEBI warning-cum-advisory letter for non-submission of disclosure.

Updater Services: Arm Denave India to voluntarily close its Europe and Korea subsidiaries; group to focus on more promising opportunities.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Kirloskar International B.V.

Emmvee Photovoltaic: Karnataka High Court grants relief in pending court case; directs trial court to decide matter within nine months.

Piramal Pharma: Clarifies reports on $1.7 million investment in Aurora unit; Ontario grant to support Aurora site expansion under LSSUF programme.

Commercial Syn Bags: Shareholders approve appointment of Anil Choudhary as CMD for three years from Feb. 20.

LEAP India: Incorporates two subsidiaries, Vimprotech and Total International Packaging Solutions.

Polyplex Corporation: Revises PDPL stake deal value to Rs 73 crore from Rs 62 crore.

Sudarshan Chemical: GST inspection underway at company office and manufacturing unit; extending full cooperation to officials.

Jubilant Ingrevia: To incorporate wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Advanced Electronics; arm to manufacture electronic products and semiconductors; to acquire 40% stake in Zettaone Tech via subsidiary.

Ashoka Buildcon: Extends deadline for sale of stake in Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road to Oct. 31.

Ola Electric Mobility: Shareholders approve fundraising via issuance of securities.

HFCL: To complete sale of entire stake in Nivetti by Dec. 31.

Piramal Pharma: To not renew sales and distribution pact with Bayer; agreement expires on Dec. 31.

AXISCADES Technologies: Completes transfer of engineering, automotive and energy services business to Akkodis India for $11.46 billion.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal: Orissa High Court dismisses writ petition related to bauxite linkage policy provisions.

Spectrum Electrical Industries: Receives listing approval for 13.7 lakh shares allotted on preferential basis at Rs 2,002 per share.

GE Power India: NCLT Mumbai approves merger with JSW Energy.

Zydus Lifesciences: Extends timeline to complete subscription of 50% stake in JV with Sunshine; transaction expected by December.

IREDA: Extends additional charge of CMD post to Bijay Kumar Mohanty for a further three months.

TCS: To take over Best Buy's India GCC.

Juniper Green Energy: Arm Juniper Green Stellar commissions 15.5 MW wind power capacity.

Eureka Forbes: UP Income Tax Department reduces tax demand to Rs 4.5 crore from Rs 273 crore.

Tata Steel: NCLT Mumbai approves merger with Rujuvalika Investments.

Indian Bank: Hikes TBLR rates across tenures by 5-25 bps.

Atul Auto: Invests Rs 18 crore in arm Khushbu Auto Finance; total investment rises to Rs 96 crore.

JSW Energy: NCLT approves merger with GE Power India.

Skyways Air Services: Shareholders approve appointment of Yashpal Sharma as CMD for five years from Jan. 1.

Bharat Coking Coal: Jharkhand government demands Rs 3,816 crore from the company.

Sunteck Realty: Approves demerger of Satguru Corporate Services from company.

Reliance Power: Company named accused in RHFL case in second chargesheet by CBI. Will safeguard stakeholder interests and pursue legal remedies in RHFL case.

Hindalco Industries: Terminates agreement to acquire AluChem's specialty calcined and tabular alumina business. Deal termination was due to prolonged closure delays. Company says strategy to expand specialty alumina and VAP business remains unchanged. Will continue evaluating growth opportunities, including in the US specialty alumina market.

ALERT: VAP is value-added products.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Receives income tax penalty orders of Rs 57.74 crore for AY16-AY22. Penalty imposed by DCIT, Pune. Orders pertain to ongoing income tax litigation disclosed earlier by the company. Company evaluating legal remedies.

ALERT: DCIT is Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.

Granules India: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Triton Farmaceutica do Brasil LTDA in Brazil. Subsidiary to manufacture, market and distribute pharmaceutical products in Brazil. Strengthens presence in the Brazilian pharmaceutical market. Subsidiary incorporated under RBI's automatic route approval framework.

Laser Power: Gets Rs 73 crore order from Power Grid. Order for reconductoring of two 132 kV transmission lines using HTLS conductors. Order involves supply of HTLS conductors and related services. Order to be executed within 12 months.

Bajaj Finance: Board approved QIP up to Rs 11,700 crore and preferential warrants up to Rs 5,800 crore.

Bajaj Finserv: Board approves up to Rs 5,800 crore warrant subscription in Bajaj Finance Ltd via preferential allotment.

Share India Securities: Shareholders approve re-appointment of Parveen Gupta as MD for five years from Jul. 21.

Godavari Biorefineries: Granted patent in Mexico for "Use of Compounds for Treating Viral Infections". Patent covers use of compounds for inhibiting V-ATPase activity in cells.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd: Gets Rs 100-500 crore order from Damodar Valley Corp. Manufacturing and supply of 500 MVA and 200 MVA auto transformers and related work.

ADF Foods: To install 950 KWp rooftop solar plant at Surat unit. In EPC contract with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions.

Shreeji Shipping Global: Promoters sell 1.99% stake to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

ICICI Life: Appoints Sidharatha Mishra as MD & CEO from Oct. 14 for five years. Appoints Sidharatha Mishra as Chief Operating Officer from Oct. 6, 2026. Noted resignation of Anup Bagchi as MD & CEO on Oct. 13.

Knack Packaging: Gets Rs 150 crore orders from two US entities. Order for supply of 60 million bags per annum.

Indiabulls: Gets RBI nod as Core Investment Company. Gets Certificate of Registration from RBI.

Mazagon Dock: Clarifies on Thoothukudi shipyard exit reports. Selected as anchor yard for two shipbuilding hubs. Focused on Dighi, Dugarajapatnam clusters. Thoothukudi project not pursued after JV decision.

IdeaForge Tech: Gets Rs 109 crore tax order from Belapur CGST body.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik: Raises Rs 141 crore through preferential issue. Allots 37.60 lakh equity shares on preferential basis at Rs 375/share. Allotted to promoter/promoter group and non-promoter investors on preferential basis.

Aurobindo Pharma: Arm Apitoria acquires A1 Biochem's CRO business for $15.2 million.

ALERT: CRO is Contract Research Services.

Petronet LNG: Appoints Sanjay Kumar as MD & CEO from May 13.

TD Power Systems: BSE, NSE clear listing of promoter shares. 12.5 lakh preferential shares get listing nod.

Ravindra Energy: Promoters disclosed pledge creation of 7.5 lakh shares (1.25% stake held) on Oct. 1, 2026.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Acquires remaining 50% stake in HATSOFF Helicopter. Buys 3.8 crore shares of HATSOFF Helicopter from CAE Canada. Converts JV company into arm.

ACME Solar Holdings: Appoints Nikhil Dhingra as Joint MD for five years.

FILATEX INDIA: Minor fire incident occurred in the Central Store Department at its Dahej unit, with no impact on plant operations or production. Company stated that the loss arising from the incident is not material to its business.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: West Central Railway has issued Letter of Acceptance for order of Rs 3.65 crore for provision of anti-bird disc for prevention of bird fault.

GPT InfraProjects: Subsidiary Alcon Builders & Engineers has emerged as the L1 bidder for a Western Railway project with an order value of Rs 149 crore.

CMR Green Technologies: Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel Yugal Kishor Garg has tendered his resignation. Yugal Kishor Garg will cease to hold the designation of CFO and KMP with effect from Oct. 23, 2026.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corp: SPIC plants shut down for periodical maintenance. Expects to resume operations in four weeks.

Wipro: Merger of arm Wipro VLSI Design Services into another arm Wipro IT Services completed and effective from Oct. 1.

Aurobindo Pharma: Company gets USFDA final approval for Perampanel Tablets. Perampanel Tablets are used to treat partial-onset seizures.

RattanIndia Power: Arbitral Tribunal has issued its award in the matter involving BHEL, with around Rs 171 crore along with interest on a partial amount awarded to BHEL.

Standard Engineering Technology: Received in-principle approvals from both BSE and NSE for preferential allotment of 24.40 lakh equity shares at Rs 293 per share to non-promoter investors.

AXISCADES Technologies: Arm Add Solution GmbH has been placed under voluntary solvent liquidation as part of the group's business rationalisation initiatives.

Diamond Power Infra: Appoints Ashwani Saraf as Chief Operating Officer.

Pashupati Cotspin: Board approves issuance of bonus shares in ratio of 3:2.

Virtuoso Optoelectronics: Signed Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Maharashtra for proposed investment of Rs 1,050 crore.

DLF: Aureva project sells out, achieves Rs 1,985 crore in sales.

RITES: Rs 38.3 crore relief granted to company in respect of tax demand.

Ola Electric: Bhavish Aggarwal has pledged 4.32% stake in the company to participate in the rights issue approved by the Board. This pledge is solely to fund his subscription to the issue and there are no other pledges to his securities currently.

List of securities shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage

Hero Motors Limited

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Bhageria Industries Limited

Genesys International Corporation Limited

INDO-MIM Limited

Kiri Industries Limited

Protean eGov Technologies Limited

Shanthi Gears Limited

IPO UPDATE

Vishal Nirmiti IPO

Overall subscription at 0.57x on Day 2.

QIBs 0.96x.

NIIs 0.80x.

Retail 0.47x.

Nityas Gems IPO

Overall subscription at 0.69x on Day 2.

Retail 1.31x.

QIBs 0.38x.

NIIs 0.27x.

IPO LISTINGS

Runwal Enterprises

Subscribed 2.64 times.

The public issue subscribed 1.19 times in the retail category.

4.10 times in QIB (Ex Anchor).

4.14 times in the NII category.

German Green Steel

IPO subscribed 30.42 times.

The public issue subscribed 23.98 times in the retail category.

21.91 times in QIB (Ex Anchor).

56.77 times in the NII category.

Orient Cables

IPO subscribed 97.28 times.

The public issue subscribed 32.21 times in the retail category.

192.68 times in QIB (Ex Anchor).

121.90 times in the NII.

Snapdeal

IPO subscribed 5.07 times.

The public issue subscribed 4.83 times in the retail category.

3.42 times in QIB (Ex Anchor).

8.53 times in the NII category.

BOARD MEETINGS

LCC Projects Limited — Financial Results

Rentomojo Limited — Financial Results

Steamhouse India Limited — Financial Results

Ola Electric Mobility — Board Meeting Intimation (Fund raising)

TIL — Consider alteration of form or nature or rights of securities

MUTHOOTCAP — Fund raising

Bulk & Block Deals

A-One Steels India: Citadel Securities Singapore sold 6.55 lakh shares at Rs 438.13 per share.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Pabrai Wagons Fund sold 1.46 crore shares at Rs 142.73 per share; Pabrai Wagons ETF acquired 1.46 crore shares.

Elevate Campuses: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore acquired 9.99 lakh shares at Rs 340.14 per share.

Nirlon: Nihar Nandan Nilekani sold 23.25 lakh shares at Rs 615 per share; buyer was INRE Fund II.

SBC Exports: Finbridge Securities acquired 29.25 lakh shares at Rs 59.10 per share.

Nuvama Wealth Management: Pabrai Wagons Fund sold 5.20 lakh shares at Rs 1,652.50 per share; Pabrai Wagons ETF acquired 5.20 lakh shares.

LOCK IN

3 Month Share lock in opening

Knack Packaging Limited (5th Oct | 4 million shares | 3%)

6 Months Share lock in opening

Sai Parenteral (5th Oct | 21 million shares | 48%)

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (5th Oct | 62 million shares | 60%)

Insider trade

Dalmia Bharat: Promoter group entity Dalmia Bharat Refractories acquired 1 lakh shares; Rama Investment Company disposed 1 lakh shares.

V-Guard Industries: Promoter Kochouseph Chittilappilly disposed 69,302 shares; promoter group entity Arav Chittilappilly Trust sold 5 lakh shares.

Electrosteel Castings: Promoter and promoter group entities acquired an aggregate 2.72 crore shares led by Mayank Kejriwal (83.98 lakh shares) and Asha Kejriwal (55.94 lakh shares).

63 Moons Technologies: Promoter group entity Prakash B Shah disposed 2,000 shares.

Kajaria Ceramics: Promoter group entities and family trusts disposed an aggregate 40 lakh shares.

Alembic: Promoter group entity Nirayu Pvt Ltd acquired 1.20 lakh shares.

Westlife Foodworld: Promoter group entity Admas Industries acquired 12,981 shares.

Jindal Stainless: Promoter group entity JSL Overseas Holding acquired 8.34 lakh shares.

Deepak Nitrite: Promoter and Director Dr Deepak C Mehta acquired 65,000 shares through two transactions.

Price Band

Price band change from 10% to 5%: AUGMONT

F&O Cues

Nifty Oct futures down 0.82% to 22,520, trading at a premium of 99 points.

Nifty Options 06 Oct expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.

Securities in ban period: AMBUJACEM, BANDHANBNK, SAIL.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.