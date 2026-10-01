Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 1

Good Morning!

Stock Market Recap

Nifty 50 extended its losing streak to three sessions, falling 95 points to close at 22,620 on Sept. 30. The index ended near the day's low and slipped to its lowest level since March 30, 2026. The latest decline has also taken the Nifty more than 8.5% below its recent peak of 24,774, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing correction.

Stocks In News

Infosys: Extends its strategic collaboration with ABN AMRO to simplify and modernise the bank's IT landscape.

Extends its strategic collaboration with ABN AMRO to simplify and modernise the bank's IT landscape. Wipro: Expects to complete the acquisition of select customer contracts from Alpha Net by December 31; the transaction was earlier expected to close by September 30.

Expects to complete the acquisition of select customer contracts from Alpha Net by December 31; the transaction was earlier expected to close by September 30. BGR Energy Systems : Sasikala Raghupathy resigns as Chairperson.

: Sasikala Raghupathy resigns as Chairperson. Yash Highvoltage: Commences production at its Vadodara facility, manufacturing RIP and RIS transformer bushings.

Commences production at its Vadodara facility, manufacturing RIP and RIS transformer bushings. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India: Secures NABL accreditation for its Hemi Anechoic Chamber, enhancing vehicle validation capabilities.

Secures NABL accreditation for its Hemi Anechoic Chamber, enhancing vehicle validation capabilities. Milky Mist Dairy Food: Commissions a new 10 MW solar power plant at Arasanoor.

Commissions a new 10 MW solar power plant at Arasanoor. Linde India: Executes deed for two Air Separation Units (ASUs) at its Odisha facility and begins supply of industrial gases to Tata Steel.

Executes deed for two Air Separation Units (ASUs) at its Odisha facility and begins supply of industrial gases to Tata Steel. Welspun Enterprises: Receives a Rs. 18 crore tax order from the Haryana tax authority.

Receives a Rs. 18 crore tax order from the Haryana tax authority. Jindal Stainless: Supplies stainless steel for strengthening the six-decade-old Sadhana Bhawan at Shri Kripalu Dham.

Supplies stainless steel for strengthening the six-decade-old Sadhana Bhawan at Shri Kripalu Dham. RVNL: Appoints Neeti Sarkar as Director (Finance); Abhishek Kumar ceases to be Director (Finance).

Appoints Neeti Sarkar as Director (Finance); Abhishek Kumar ceases to be Director (Finance). Awfis Space Solutions: Executes Rs. 5 crore overdraft facility and Rs. 75 crore term loan facility agreements with IDFC First Bank.

Executes Rs. 5 crore overdraft facility and Rs. 75 crore term loan facility agreements with IDFC First Bank. Rentomojo: Clarifies it is not in any negotiations or discussions for a debt raise and no such proposal has been considered.

Clarifies it is not in any negotiations or discussions for a debt raise and no such proposal has been considered. Le Travenues Technology: Receives a Rs. 24 crore tax order from the Karnataka tax authority.

Receives a Rs. 24 crore tax order from the Karnataka tax authority. Tech Mahindra: Board to consider Q2 results and a bonus issue on October 15

Board to consider Q2 results and a bonus issue on October 15 KNR Constructions: Receives penalty orders worth Rs. 92 crore for AY18-21 from the Hyderabad tax authority. The company extends timeline for selling stake in KNR Ramanattukara

Receives penalty orders worth Rs. 92 crore for AY18-21 from the Hyderabad tax authority. The company extends timeline for selling stake in KNR Ramanattukara IRFC: Receives a Rs. 397 crore show-cause notice from the Hajipur tax authority.

Receives a Rs. 397 crore show-cause notice from the Hajipur tax authority. Blue Dart Express: To increase prices by 9-12% with effect from January 1, 2027.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 1: Nifty Near 22,600 Support; Can Oversold Conditions Trigger A Bounce?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

HDFC Life Insurance: Board to meet on October 15 to consider raising funds via NCDs.

Board to meet on October 15 to consider raising funds via NCDs. Interarch Building Products: Receives an Rs. 89 crore order for design and construction of a steel building system for a data centre.

Receives an Rs. 89 crore order for design and construction of a steel building system for a data centre. AARTIPHARM: Files a writ petition before the Gujarat High Court challenging a Rs. 59.5 crore order passed by the Superintendent of Stamps, Gujarat.

Files a writ petition before the Gujarat High Court challenging a Rs. 59.5 crore order passed by the Superintendent of Stamps, Gujarat. TGV SRAAC: Adds 5 MWp solar power capacity, taking total installed solar capacity to 75.40 MWp.

Adds 5 MWp solar power capacity, taking total installed solar capacity to 75.40 MWp. Highway Infrastructure: Receives an Rs. 221 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Receives an Rs. 221 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: Its Rs. 2,500 crore NCD issue has been listed on the BSE.

Its Rs. 2,500 crore NCD issue has been listed on the BSE. Cantabil Retail India: Opened 8 new showrooms in September, taking the total showroom count to 690.

Opened 8 new showrooms in September, taking the total showroom count to 690. UGRO Capital: Approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs. 137 crore on a private placement basis.

Approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs. 137 crore on a private placement basis. Nuvoco Vistas: Arm NU Vista receives a show-cause notice from the Patna tax authority.

Arm NU Vista receives a show-cause notice from the Patna tax authority. Jio Financial Services: The company and Allianz subscribe to 32 crore shares of Jio Allianz worth Rs. 320 crore; total investment in the JV rises to Rs. 375 crore.

The company and Allianz subscribe to 32 crore shares of Jio Allianz worth Rs. 320 crore; total investment in the JV rises to Rs. 375 crore. DCM Shriram: Commissions two new plants adjacent to its caustic soda facilities in Jhagadia.

Commissions two new plants adjacent to its caustic soda facilities in Jhagadia. New India Assurance: Appoints Lavanya R. Mundayur as CMD till May 31, 2029; S. Sivasankar ceases to be CMD from September 30.

Appoints Lavanya R. Mundayur as CMD till May 31, 2029; S. Sivasankar ceases to be CMD from September 30. HDFC Bank: Appoints V. N. Srivatsan as Chief Compliance Officer for a three-year term from January 4, 2027; Rakesh Kumar Rajput completes his tenure.

Appoints V. N. Srivatsan as Chief Compliance Officer for a three-year term from January 4, 2027; Rakesh Kumar Rajput completes his tenure. MRPL: One deceased person has been found at the fire incident site, while another person is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

One deceased person has been found at the fire incident site, while another person is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Bata India: Gunjan Shah completes tenure as Managing Director.

Gunjan Shah completes tenure as Managing Director. Transrail Lighting: Enhances tower manufacturing capacity by 12,000 MTPA; total capacity now stands at 1.84 lakh MTPA.

Enhances tower manufacturing capacity by 12,000 MTPA; total capacity now stands at 1.84 lakh MTPA. IRB Infrastructure Developers: Completes the transfer of Solapur Yedeshi Tollway and CG Tollway from the Private InvIT to IRB InvIT Fund.

Completes the transfer of Solapur Yedeshi Tollway and CG Tollway from the Private InvIT to IRB InvIT Fund. NCC: The company received 2 orders worth Rs. 500 crore in September.

The company received 2 orders worth Rs. 500 crore in September. Gravita India: Subsidiary board approves raising additional capital of Rs. 95 crore.

Subsidiary board approves raising additional capital of Rs. 95 crore. Puravankara: Completes transfer of its entire stake in Purva Ruby Properties; the entity ceases to be a subsidiary. Transaction value estimated at Rs. 145 crore.

Completes transfer of its entire stake in Purva Ruby Properties; the entity ceases to be a subsidiary. Transaction value estimated at Rs. 145 crore. Senco Gold: Extends agreement with August Jewellery till March 31, 2027, To complete its investment in August Jewellery by October 31.

Extends agreement with August Jewellery till March 31, 2027, To complete its investment in August Jewellery by October 31. Orient Green Power: Revises timeline for completion of repowering of 7.8 MW generators to November 30, 2026.

Revises timeline for completion of repowering of 7.8 MW generators to November 30, 2026. CreditAccess Grameen: Completes assignment transactions worth Rs. 261 crore in September.

Completes assignment transactions worth Rs. 261 crore in September. Shriram Finance: Receives an income tax demand of Rs. 68 crore.

Receives an income tax demand of Rs. 68 crore. Thermax: Completes acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in TSA Process Equipments for Rs. 42 crore.

Completes acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in TSA Process Equipments for Rs. 42 crore. GSPL Transmission: Shares commence trading on BSE and NSE following the demerger.

Shares commence trading on BSE and NSE following the demerger. Anupam Rasayan: Clarifies that the PAC has completed acquisition of a 47.95% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma, acquiring 5.10 crore shares on September 28; post-acquisition holding stands at 22.52 lakh shares.

Clarifies that the PAC has completed acquisition of a 47.95% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma, acquiring 5.10 crore shares on September 28; post-acquisition holding stands at 22.52 lakh shares. Yash Highvoltage: Arm enters into a representation agreement with Gateway Power to promote and market the company's products across three US states.

Arm enters into a representation agreement with Gateway Power to promote and market the company's products across three US states. Waaree Energies: Arm Waaree Power commences production at a new solar inverter manufacturing line.

Arm Waaree Power commences production at a new solar inverter manufacturing line. NLC India: Arm NLC India Renewables (NIRL) emerges as successful bidder in an SJVN tender for 265 MW/530 MWh capacity at a final capacity charge of Rs. 2.35 lakh/MW/month.

ALSO READ: Wipro Shares: Why a 26-Year Investment Would Be Sitting at a Loss

Gujarat Natural Resources: Shareholders approve a 1:10 stock split, with one share being split into ten shares.

Shareholders approve a 1:10 stock split, with one share being split into ten shares. Power Grid: CMD Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan relinquishes additional charge of Director (Projects).

CMD Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan relinquishes additional charge of Director (Projects). Cupid: Raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs. 800 crore and FY27 net profit guidance to Rs. 250 crore .

Raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs. 800 crore and FY27 net profit guidance to . Kothari Industrial Corporation: Signs an MoU with Netherlands-based Elegant Exit to explore ethical ship recycling and ship care opportunities.

Signs an MoU with Netherlands-based Elegant Exit to explore ethical ship recycling and ship care opportunities. Symbiotec Pharmalab: Arm enters into an agreement with a global pharmaceutical company to market and sell dual-chamber vial products in the US.

Arm enters into an agreement with a global pharmaceutical company to market and sell dual-chamber vial products in the US. Piramal Pharma: Appoints Viral Gandhi as Chief Technology Officer from October 1.

Appoints Viral Gandhi as Chief Technology Officer from October 1. South Indian Bank: Mahesh Muralidhar Pai takes charge as MD & CEO for a three-year term from October 1; P R Seshadri demits office on September 30.

Mahesh Muralidhar Pai takes charge as MD & CEO for a three-year term from October 1; P R Seshadri demits office on September 30. Deccan Gold Mines: Supreme Court to hear arm DESPL in the Ganajur mining lease case; arm gets an opportunity to present arguments before the court.

Supreme Court to hear arm DESPL in the Ganajur mining lease case; arm gets an opportunity to present arguments before the court. Lemon Tree Hotels: Opens a 65-room hotel in Darjeeling.

Opens a 65-room hotel in Darjeeling. HDFC Bank: Sudhir Kumar Jha superannuates as Group Head-Legal & Group General Counsel.

superannuates as Group Head-Legal & Group General Counsel. Varroc Engineering: Italy step-down subsidiary to cease manufacturing operations from January 2027; facility to retain only sales and partial R&D functions.

Italy step-down subsidiary to cease manufacturing operations from January 2027; facility to retain only sales and partial R&D functions. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: Approves conversion of 43,000 CCDs into 30.55 lakh shares at Rs. 1,407.59 per share.

Approves conversion of 43,000 CCDs into 30.55 lakh shares at Rs. 1,407.59 per share. Aarti Drugs: Prakash M Patil retires as Chairman, MD & CEO; Adhish P Patil appointed MD from October 1 and relinquishes CFO responsibilities.

Prakash M Patil retires as Chairman, MD & CEO; Adhish P Patil appointed MD from October 1 and relinquishes CFO responsibilities. RHI Magnesita India: Shareholders approve appointment of Pankaj Malhan as Director, MD & CEO for a period of five years.

Shareholders approve appointment of Pankaj Malhan as Director, MD & CEO for a period of five years. Technocraft Industries : Company has decided not to proceed further with the proposed acquisition of newly incorporated company ‘Technosoft Integrated Solutions K.K.

Company has decided not to proceed further with the proposed acquisition of newly incorporated company ‘Technosoft Integrated Solutions K.K. Rane (Madras): The company transfers possession and records sale of 3.48 acres of land in Chennai; has received Rs. 200 crore out of the total consideration of Rs. 361 crore.

The company transfers possession and records sale of 3.48 acres of land in Chennai; has received Rs. 200 crore out of the total consideration of Rs. 361 crore. Aurobindo Pharma: US arm Acrotech Biopharma launches ADQUEY in the US for treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults.

US arm Acrotech Biopharma launches ADQUEY in the US for treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults. Varun Beverages: Arm BevCo enters into an agreement to acquire Crickley from Clark Holdings for an enterprise value of Rs. 131 crore.

Arm BevCo enters into an agreement to acquire Crickley from Clark Holdings for an enterprise value of Rs. 131 crore. KFin Technologies: Vishwanathan Mavila Nair resigns as Chairperson; Dinesh Khara appointed Chairperson from October 1.

Vishwanathan Mavila Nair resigns as Chairperson; Dinesh Khara appointed Chairperson from October 1. TruAlt Bioenergy: Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings acquires an additional 0.23% stake in the company.

Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings acquires an additional 0.23% stake in the company. Welspun Corp: US subsidiary to complete acquisition of an additional 2.57% stake in Welspun Mauritius by March 31, 2027.

US subsidiary to complete acquisition of an additional 2.57% stake in Welspun Mauritius by March 31, 2027. Jaiprakash Power Ventures: R K Porwal ceases to be Chief Financial Officer from September 30.

R K Porwal ceases to be Chief Financial Officer from September 30. Tips Music: Completes buyback, purchasing 6.72 lakh shares at Rs. 661.30 per share for Rs. 44.44 crore, deploying 99.86% of the buyback size.

ALSO READ: Sun TV Share Price On A September Sprint: Up Over 30% In A Month, What's Fueling The Rally?

IPO Update

Vishal Nirmiti IPO

Overall subscription at 0.05x on Day 1

QIBs 0.96x

Retail 0.06x

NIIs 0.01x

Nityas Gems IPO

Overall subscription at 0.20x on Day 1

Retail 0.52x

NIIs 0.11x

SRIT India IPO

Overall subscription at 125.16x on Day 3

QIBs 91.84x

NIIs 312.99x

Retail 63.70x.

Shah Investor's IPO

Overall subscription at 38.12x on Day 3

QIBs 28.05x

NIIs 95.54x

Retail 19.26x

IPO Listing

Moneyview IPO subscribed 101.87x overall

QIB portion subscribed 230.54x

NII portion subscribed 120.37x

Retail portion subscribed 20.41x

A-One Steel IPO subscribed 12.23x overall

QIB portion subscribed 7.69x

NII portion subscribed 25.80x

Retail portion subscribed 9.11x

Bulk & Block Deals

GNG Electronics: Vidhi S Khandelwal sold 34.20 lakh shares at Rs. 674.8 per share; buyers included Unifi Capital (20.12 lakh shares) and Blend Fund 2 (8.88 lakh shares).

Vidhi S Khandelwal sold 34.20 lakh shares at Rs. 674.8 per share; buyers included Unifi Capital (20.12 lakh shares) and Blend Fund 2 (8.88 lakh shares). Unifi Capital bought a combined 25.32 lakh shares at Rs. 674.8 per share.

IRB InvIT Fund: Arvesta Financial Services and Neo Treasury Plus Fund sold a combined 5.56 crore units at around Rs. 63.2-63.4 per unit; buyers included L&T Welfare Company (1.59 crore units), L&T Employees Welfare Foundation (1.59 crore units), LTM Ltd (1.58 crore units) and L&T Technology Services (79.57 lakh units).

Arvesta Financial Services and Neo Treasury Plus Fund sold a combined 5.56 crore units at around Rs. 63.2-63.4 per unit; buyers included L&T Welfare Company (1.59 crore units), L&T Employees Welfare Foundation (1.59 crore units), LTM Ltd (1.58 crore units) and L&T Technology Services (79.57 lakh units). NDR InvIT Trust: Spark Financial Holdings bought 34 lakh units at Rs. 148 per unit while INVESTCORP INDIA WAREHOUSING IFSC TRUST sold them

Spark Financial Holdings bought 34 lakh units at Rs. 148 per unit while INVESTCORP INDIA WAREHOUSING IFSC TRUST sold them SBC Exports: Finbridge Securities sold 27.21 lakh shares at Rs. 58.1 per share.

Finbridge Securities sold 27.21 lakh shares at Rs. 58.1 per share. STL Networks: Goenka Securities sold 61.18 lakh shares at Rs. 51.76 per share.

Goenka Securities sold 61.18 lakh shares at Rs. 51.76 per share. TCI Express: TCI Trading sold 4.80 lakh shares at Rs. 525 per share to XPS Cargo Services.

TCI Trading sold 4.80 lakh shares at Rs. 525 per share to XPS Cargo Services. Avalon Technologies: Promoter entities BBS Family Trust, Bhaskar Srinivasan and KBS Family Trust sold a combined 40.09 lakh shares at around Rs. 2,171-2,173 per share; Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 24.02 lakh shares.

ALSO READ: India Logs Driest Monsoon Since 2015 As June-Sept Rains End 12.6% Below Normal

Innovacap: Gian Parkash Aggarwal sold 15.50 lakh shares at Rs. 1,080.04 per share; SBI Mutual Fund bought 8.33 lakh shares at Rs. 1,080 per share.

Gian Parkash Aggarwal sold 15.50 lakh shares at Rs. 1,080.04 per share; SBI Mutual Fund bought 8.33 lakh shares at Rs. 1,080 per share. Molbio Diagnostics: Business Excellence Trust III sold 23.29 lakh shares at Rs. 1,315.01 per share; HDFC Mutual Fund bought 23 lakh shares at Rs. 1,315 per share.

Business Excellence Trust III sold 23.29 lakh shares at Rs. 1,315.01 per share; HDFC Mutual Fund bought 23 lakh shares at Rs. 1,315 per share. Shadowfax Technologies: NewQuest Asia Fund IV (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold 40 lakh shares at Rs. 284.03 per share.

Lock In

Lock-in openings in next 30 days

LUMINO (13MN / 4% OF OS)

6M & BEYOND

SOLARWORLD ENERGY (40MN / 46% OF OS)

SESHAASAI TECH (100MN / 62% OF OS)

Insider Trade

TruAlt Bioenergy: Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired 1.96 lakh shares in the company.

Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired 1.96 lakh shares in the company. NRB Bearings : Promoter Harshbeena Zaveri disposed of a total of 44,597 shares in the company.

: Promoter Harshbeena Zaveri disposed of a total of 44,597 shares in the company. Westlife Foodworld: Promoter group entity Admas Industries Pvt Ltd acquired a total of 3.55 lakh shares in the company.

Promoter group entity Admas Industries Pvt Ltd acquired a total of 3.55 lakh shares in the company. Alembic: Promoter group entity Nirayu Pvt Ltd acquired 74,554 shares in the company.



Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Advit Jewels, Welspun Enterprises

F&O Cues

Nifty Oct futures is down 0.72% to 22,700 at a premium of 80 points.

Nifty Options 06 Oct Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.

Securities in ban period: SAIL, BANDHANBNK

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.