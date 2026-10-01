Six Stocks To Buy Today, October 1: BSE, VA Tech Wabag, Netweb Tech, And More

Market experts have recommended six stocks for Thursday, October 1 with technical targets indicating potential upside ranging from about 3% to more than 50%. Top picks includes Astra Microwave Products, VA Tech Wabag, Netweb Technologies India, BSE, Carborundum Universal and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The recommendations specify buying levels, target prices and stop-losses to help traders manage their positions. Among the six picks, BSE and Netweb Technologies offer the highest potential upside based on their respective upper targets.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,636)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager for Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended buying Astra Microwave Products at Rs 1,630. He has set a target price of Rs 1,690 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,595. The target implies a potential upside of 3.3% from the current market price.

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VA Tech Wabag Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,058)

Krishan has also recommended buying VA Tech Wabag in the range of Rs 2,040 to Rs 2,050. He has placed the stop-loss at Rs 1,990 and set a target price of Rs 2,140. The target indicates a potential upside of nearly 4% from the CMP.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,548)

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital Pvt. Ltd., has recommended buying Netweb Technologies with targets of Rs 5,350 and Rs 5,760. The stop-loss has been fixed at Rs 4,094. The two targets imply potential upside of 17.6% and 26.7%, respectively.

BSE Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,092)

Halder has also issued a buy call on BSE, setting targets of Rs 3,850 and Rs 4,650. He has recommended a stop-loss at Rs 2,394. From the CMP of Rs 3,092, the targets indicate potential gains of 24.5% and 50.4%, respectively.

Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,250)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying Carborundum Universal between Rs 1,225 and Rs 1,253. He has placed the stop-loss at Rs 1,124 and set a target of Rs 1,515. The stock offers a potential upside of 21.2% from its CMP.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 415.15)

Sarvade has also recommended buying Kotak Mahindra Bank between Rs 410 and Rs 417. The target price of Rs 465 implies a potential upside of nearly 12% from the CMP. The recommended stop-loss is Rs 394.

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