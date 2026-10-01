Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final

Pakistan and Bangladesh renew their regional rivalry at Nisshin in the first semi-final of the Asian Games men's cricket tournament, with a place in the gold-medal match awaiting the winner. The competition has been hit by several days of heavy rain, leaving the schedule under pressure. With the weather forecast offering some respite, attention can now return to the cricket.

Nisshin Weather Update

The weather has been the biggest talking point of the tournament to date, with rain preventing a single delivery from being bowled in any of the four quarter-finals. Pakistan and Bangladesh advanced to the semi-finals based on their higher rankings after their respective quarter-finals were abandoned without a ball being bowled. However, forecasts now point to warmer, sunnier conditions, offering the teams an opportunity to finally settle the contest with bat and ball.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Preview

Bangladesh head into the semi-final with a well-established squad that brings plenty of international experience. Much will depend on the contributions of Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy at the top of the order, with both batters having produced encouraging displays in recent months. Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of Bangladesh's Asian Games campaign after being diagnosed with an infection following a persistent fever.

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The bowling attack offers a blend of experience and variety, with left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman expected to spearhead the unit alongside Shoriful Islam and the leg-spin of Rishad Hossain. That combination could prove particularly useful if the Nisshin surface offers assistance to the bowlers.

Pakistan will be led by Sahibzada Farhan, with Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Khan among their key batting options. He has plenty of attacking options around him, with Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Khan forming a powerful middle order.

The pace department includes promising young bowlers such as Ali Raza and Mohammad Wasim, while Pakistan may look to their spinners to play a central role. Sufyan Moqim has enjoyed a productive spell in domestic T20 cricket and, alongside the unpredictable Abrar Ahmed, could be particularly influential if the Nisshin pitch turns or grips.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026: Date And Time

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 semi-final will be played on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 a.m. IST. Toss will be conducted at 5:00 a.m.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026: Venue

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 semi-final match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Latest Weather Forecast

According to the latest weather forecast issued by Japan Meteorological Agency, Nisshin is expected to be very warm with plenty of sunshine on October 1, with a high temperature of 31°C and a low of 20°C. If the game is washed out, Pakistan will move to the final because of their higher seeding.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Head-To-Head Record

Out of 26 T20I encounters between the two sides, Pakistan have won 21 matches, while Bangladesh have emerged victorious 5 times.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Probable XI

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Haider Ali, Usman Khan (WK), Abdul Samad, Saad Masood/Arafat Minhas, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ali Raza/Akif Javed, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Saif Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (C & WK), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026: Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Aliss Al Islam

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