Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 18

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.26% at 23,769 as of 6:11 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.47% and 1.81% respectively.

India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks resumed weekly declines, with both indices falling nearly 3% over the week. On Friday, the Nifty 50 slipped 46.10 points, or 0.19%, to close at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 160.73 points, or 0.21%, to 75,237.99.

In the currency market, the rupee slipped to a record low against the U.S. dollar in early trade. The local currency weakened past the 96 mark and depreciated as much as 96.03 against the dollar.

US Market Recap

Major Wall Street indices closed lower on Friday, driven by losses in tech stocks and US Treasury yields surge after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ended without major policy developments. S&P 500 lost 1.24% closing at 7,408.50 and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.54% down at 26,225.14. Dow Jones Indutsrial Average dropped 537.29 points or 1.07% ending at 49,526.17.

Following earnings led gains, tech stocks such as fell more than 6%, Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology dipped 5.7% and 6.6% repsectively, while Nvidia dropped 4.4%.

Asian Market Update

Asian markets fell on Monday amid renewed tensions between US and Iran Trump warning Tehran to "get moving, FAST," heightening fears of escalalting geopolitical tensions.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2% and Topix advanced 0.1%, while South Korea Kospi and small cap Kosdaq dropped over 2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 25,733, lower compared to the last close of 25,962.73.

Commodity Check

Oil prices surged for a third straight session after Trump's latest threat Iran to accept a deal that could bring an end to weeks of conflict and restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude advanced above $110 a barrel after gaining nearly 8% last week, while West Texas Intermediate approached $107.

Earnings In Focus

63 Moons Technologies Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

AJAX Engineering Ltd

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Astral Ltd

DOMS Industries Ltd

Electrosteel Castings Ltd

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

HLE Glascoat Ltd

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd

JK Paper Ltd

JSW Cement Ltd

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd

Puravankara Ltd

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

Seamec Ltd

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

Strides Pharma Science Ltd

Baazar Style Retail Ltd

Subros Ltd

Timken India Ltd

Triveni Turbine Ltd

VRL Logistics Ltd

Zydus Wellness Ltd

Earnings Post Market Hours

VST Tillers Tractors (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 9% at Rs 328.5 crore versus Rs 301.4 crore.

EBITDA up 16.1% at Rs 46.8 crore versus Rs 40.3 crore.

EBITDA margin up 80 bps at 14.2% versus 13.4%.

Net profit down 79.1% at Rs 5.1 crore versus Rs 24.4 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Hind Copper (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 58.1% at Rs 1,156 crore versus Rs 731 crore.

EBITDA up 135.3% at Rs 627.6 crore versus Rs 266.7 crore.

EBITDA margin up 1780 bps at 54.3% versus 36.5%.

Net profit up 137.3% at Rs 444.3 crore versus Rs 187.2 crore.

Note: The board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Ratnamani Metals (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 1% at Rs 1,085 crore versus Rs 1,066 crore.

EBITDA down 25% at Rs 153.6 crore versus Rs 204.7 crore.

EBITDA margin down 505 bps at 14.15% versus 19.2%.

Net profit down 4.7% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 110 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

NCC (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 6,233 crore versus Rs 6,131 crore.

EBITDA down 1.1% at Rs 550 crore versus Rs 556 crore.

EBITDA margin down 30 bps at 8.8% versus 9.1%.

Net profit down 18.9% at Rs 206 crore versus Rs 254 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.2 per share.

Bajaj Electricals (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 2.1% at Rs 1,240 crore versus Rs 1,266 crore.

EBITDA down 53.5% at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 93 crore.

EBITDA margin down 380 bps at 3.5% versus 7.3%.

Net loss at Rs 67.5 crore versus a profit of Rs 59.1 crore.

Note: The company took a one-time loss of Rs 55.6 crore. The board declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share and approved borrowing up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs and CPs.

Premier Energies (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 37.6% at Rs 2,230 crore versus Rs 1,621 crore.

EBITDA up 27.7% at Rs 675 crore versus Rs 529 crore.

EBITDA margin down 230 bps at 30.3% versus 32.6%.

Net profit up 64.4% at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 278 crore.

Note: The board approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP and other modes.

Godfrey Phillips (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 84.6% at Rs 3,486 crore versus Rs 1,888 crore.

EBITDA up 105.4% at Rs 552.8 crore versus Rs 269.1 crore.

EBITDA margin up 160 bps at 15.9% versus 14.3%.

Net profit up 86.5% at Rs 522 crore versus Rs 280 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 33 per share.

Park Medi World (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 30.1% at Rs 460 crore versus Rs 354 crore.

EBITDA up 44.2% at Rs 127 crore versus Rs 88.3 crore.

EBITDA margin up 270 bps at 27.7% versus 25.0%.

Net profit up 58.3% at Rs 70.9 crore versus Rs 44.8 crore.

Gokul Agro (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 13.5% at Rs 6,200 crore versus Rs 5,462 crore.

EBITDA up 59.7% at Rs 195 crore versus Rs 122 crore.

EBITDA margin up 90 bps at 3.1% versus 2.2%.

Net profit up 164.5% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 48.4 crore.

Note: The board approved a Rs 430 crore capex for capacity expansion.

Tata Steel (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 11% at Rs 63,270 crore versus Rs 57,002 crore.

EBITDA up 19.9% at Rs 9,829 crore versus Rs 8,200 crore.

EBITDA margin up 110 bps at 15.5% versus 14.4%.

Net profit up 8.8% at Rs 2,926 crore versus Rs 2,689 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share and approved the acquisition of a 23% stake in TMILL for Rs 335 crore. The company's arm is also in talks with the Netherlands regarding the IJmuiden site.

Godrej Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 33.1% at Rs 7,694 crore versus Rs 5,780 crore.

EBITDA up 96.6% at Rs 1,165 crore versus Rs 593 crore.

EBITDA margin up 490 bps at 15.2% versus 10.3%.

Net profit up 142.6% at Rs 444 crore versus Rs 183 crore.

Note: The board approved a Rs 1,000 crore investment in its arm, Godrej Investment, and a fundraise of Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs and others.

Aether Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 27% at Rs 305 crore versus Rs 240 crore.

EBITDA up 3.8% at Rs 82.6 crore versus Rs 79.6 crore.

EBITDA margin down 600 bps at 27.1% versus 33.1%.

Net profit up 7.4% at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 50.3 crore.

Somany Ceramics (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 818 crore versus Rs 769 crore.

EBITDA up 47.7% at Rs 92.3 crore versus Rs 62.5 crore.

EBITDA margin up 320 bps at 11.3% versus 8.1%.

Net profit up 77.5% at Rs 37.8 crore versus Rs 21.3 crore.

Cupid (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 112.4% at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 56.5 crore.

EBITDA up 178.5% at Rs 37.6 crore versus Rs 13.5 crore.

EBITDA margin up 740 bps at 31.3% versus 23.9%.

Net profit up 215.7% at Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 11.5 crore.

Deepak Nitrite (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 2.7% at Rs 2,120 crore versus Rs 2,180 crore.

EBITDA up 18.8% at Rs 376 crore versus Rs 317 crore.

EBITDA margin up 320 bps at 17.7% versus 14.5%.

Net profit up 8.5% at Rs 220 crore versus Rs 202 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.

Symphony (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 30.7% at Rs 338 crore versus Rs 488 crore.

EBITDA down 53.3% at Rs 50 crore versus Rs 107 crore.

EBITDA margin down 710 bps at 14.8% versus 21.9%.

Net loss at Rs 218 crore versus a profit of Rs 79 crore.

Note: The company took a massive one-time loss of Rs 209 crore. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Aarti Drugs (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 720 crore versus Rs 677 crore.

EBITDA up 2.6% at Rs 95.8 crore versus Rs 93.4 crore.

EBITDA margin down 50 bps at 13.3% versus 13.8%.

Net profit down 12.2% at Rs 55.2 crore versus Rs 62.9 crore.

VIP Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 11.7% at Rs 436 crore versus Rs 494 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs 82.3 crore versus a profit of Rs 6.5 crore.

Net loss at Rs 129 crore versus a loss of Rs 27.4 crore.

Azad Engineering (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 27.3% at Rs 162 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

EBITDA up 34.4% at Rs 61.3 crore versus Rs 45.6 crore.

EBITDA margin up 210 bps at 38.0% versus 35.9%.

Net profit up 42.2% at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 25.3 crore.

Cochin Shipyard (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 15.6% at Rs 1,484 crore versus Rs 1,758 crore.

EBITDA up 16.5% at Rs 310 crore versus Rs 266 crore.

EBITDA margin up 580 bps at 20.9% versus 15.1%.

Net profit down 31.7% at Rs 175 crore versus Rs 256 crore.

KIMS (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 34.8% at Rs 1,075 crore versus Rs 797 crore.

EBITDA up 4.3% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 198 crore.

EBITDA margin down 560 bps at 19.2% versus 24.8%.

Net profit down 58.3% at Rs 42.5 crore versus Rs 102 crore.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.2% at Rs 388 crore versus Rs 337 crore.

EBITDA up 11.8% at Rs 89.2 crore versus Rs 79.8 crore.

EBITDA margin down 70 bps at 23.0% versus 23.7%.

Net profit up 15.0% at Rs 50.6 crore versus Rs 44 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share, approved a 1:5 stock split, and appointed Ajay Thakker as Chairman and Whole-Time Director.

SAIL (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.1% at Rs 30,813 crore versus Rs 29,316 crore.

EBITDA up 26.5% at Rs 4,408 crore versus Rs 3,483 crore.

EBITDA margin up 240 bps at 14.3% versus 11.9%.

Net profit up 46.7% at Rs 1,836 crore versus Rs 1,251 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per share.

Power Grid (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 5.0% at Rs 11,666 crore versus Rs 12,275 crore.

EBITDA down 11.3% at Rs 9,066 crore versus Rs 10,224 crore.

EBITDA margin down 560 bps at 77.7% versus 83.3%.

Net profit up 9.7% at Rs 4,546 crore versus Rs 4,143 crore.

Note: The board approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via a Rupee Term-Loan.

Gland Pharma (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 22.3% at Rs 1,743 crore versus Rs 1,425 crore.

EBITDA up 47.6% at Rs 513 crore versus Rs 348 crore.

EBITDA margin up 500 bps at 29.4% versus 24.4%.

Net profit up 96.6% at Rs 367 crore versus Rs 187 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Balrampur Chini Mills (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.7% at Rs 1,604 crore versus Rs 1,504 crore.

EBITDA down 22.0% at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 365 crore.

EBITDA margin down 650 bps at 17.8% versus 24.3%.

Net profit down 30.3% at Rs 160 crore versus Rs 229 crore.

Arvind (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.0% at Rs 2,553 crore versus Rs 2,221 crore.

EBITDA up 24.7% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 246 crore.

EBITDA margin up 90 bps at 12.0% versus 11.1%.

Net profit up 5.8% at Rs 160 crore versus Rs 151 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 2.7% at Rs 91.9 crore versus Rs 94.4 crore.

Net profit down 97.5% at Rs 40 lakh versus Rs 15.7 crore.

Sanathan Textiles (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 59.7% at Rs 1,169 crore versus Rs 732 crore.

Net profit down 50.6% at Rs 21.6 crore versus Rs 43.7 crore.

SH Kelkar (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.5% at Rs 650 crore versus Rs 567 crore.

EBITDA down 18.5% at Rs 59.9 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore.

EBITDA margin down 380 bps at 9.2% versus 13.0%.

Net profit down 98.1% at Rs 1.9 crore versus Rs 103 crore.

Greenpanel Industries (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 6.5% at Rs 399 crore versus Rs 375 crore.

EBITDA down 37.7% at Rs 29.9 crore versus Rs 48 crore.

EBITDA margin down 530 bps at 7.5% versus 12.8%.

Net profit down 95.3% at Rs 1.4 crore versus Rs 29.4 crore.

PDS (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 3,519 crore versus Rs 3,526 crore.

EBITDA down 15.9% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 146 crore.

EBITDA margin down 60 bps at 3.5% versus 4.1%.

Net profit up 7.8% at Rs 49.1 crore versus Rs 45.5 crore.

NHPC (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 20.0% at Rs 2,816 crore versus Rs 2,347 crore.

EBITDA down 0.7% at Rs 1,196 crore versus Rs 1,205 crore.

EBITDA margin down 880 bps at 42.5% versus 51.3%.

Net profit up 71.0% at Rs 1,460 crore versus Rs 854 crore.

Fusion Micro Finance (Q4, YoY)

Total income down 9.7% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 476 crore.

Net profit at Rs 114 crore versus a loss of Rs 165 crore.

Note: The board reappointed Sanjay Garyali as MD & CEO.

Delhivery Q4 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 0.3% at Rs 72.3 crore versus Rs 72.5 crore.

Revenue down 30% at Rs 2,850 crore versus Rs 2,192 crore.

EBITDA up 79.8% at Rs 214 crore versus Rs 119 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.5% versus 5.4%.

Vodafone Idea Q4 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit at Rs 51,970 crore versus loss of Rs 5,286 crore.

Revenue up 0.1% at Rs 11,332 crore versus Rs 11,323 crore.

EBITDA up 1.5% at Rs 4,889 crore versus Rs 4,817 crore.

EBITDA margin at 43.1% versus 42.5%.

Note: Includes an exceptional gain of Rs 57,491 crore from a one-time accounting gain (AGR re-assessment). Customer ARPU stands at Rs 190.

Uno Minda Q4 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 22.4% at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 266 crore.

Revenue up 17.8% at Rs 5,336 crore versus Rs 4,528 crore.

EBITDA up 14.5% at Rs 603 crore versus Rs 527 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.3% versus 11.6%.

Note: Board approves raising funds worth up to Rs 2,500 crore.

Genus Power Q4 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 39.3% at Rs 172 crore versus Rs 123 crore.

Revenue up 64.1% at Rs 1,537 crore versus Rs 937 crore.

EBITDA up 36% at Rs 267 crore versus Rs 196 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.4% versus 21%.

Oswal Pumps Q4 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 44.8% at Rs 92.5 crore versus Rs 63.9 crore.

Revenue up 39.8% at Rs 510 crore versus Rs 365 crore.

EBITDA up 19.5% at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 98.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.2% versus 27.1%.

KEC Intl Q4 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 28.1% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 268 crore.

Revenue down 7% at Rs 6,390 crore versus Rs 6,872 crore.

EBITDA down 16.8% at Rs 448 crore versus Rs 539 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7% versus 7.8%.

Dodla Dairy Q4 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 2.6% at Rs 69.7 crore versus Rs 68 crore.

Revenue up 18.1% at Rs 1,074 crore versus Rs 910 crore.

EBITDA down 35.6% at Rs 53.8 crore versus Rs 83.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5% versus 9.2%.

Neogen Chemicals Q4 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 11.4 crore versus Rs 2.4 crore.

Revenue up 21.6% at Rs 247 crore versus Rs 203 crore.

EBITDA up 20.7% at Rs 43.9 crore versus Rs 36.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.8% versus 17.9%.

Balmer Lawrie Q4 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 12.5% at Rs 84.5 crore versus Rs 75.2 crore.

Revenue up 22.3% at Rs 744 crore versus Rs 608 crore.

EBITDA up 20.4% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 94.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.3% versus 15.6%.

Business Updates

GMR Airports (April)

Total passenger traffic down 5% YoY to 98 lakh.

Delhi passenger traffic down 0.3% YoY to 66 lakh.

Stocks In News

- Vodafone Idea: Approves issuance of preferential warrants worth Rs 4,730 crore to Aditya Birla Group.

InterGlobe Aviation : Delhi government reduces VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 25% to 7% for a period of six months.

Coal India: Gets approval to list Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) via a combination of a fresh equity IPO and an Offer for Sale (OFS) divestment.

Hindustan Zinc: Restrictions imposed on silver bar imports.

Hindustan Copper / UCIL: Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL) to extract uranium from Hindustan Copper's tailings; to set up a recovery plant in Jharkhand, according to the CMD.

Pace Digitek: Secures an order worth Rs 710 crore from NLC India Renewables.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL): CNG prices in Delhi increased by Rs 1 per kg.

Gujarat Gas (source-based): Morbi Volumes: Dispatches hit a record high, with current volumes crossing 7.3 mmscmd. Also, the company is seeking June demand by May 18 at a higher price of Rs 78/scm ($24.5/mmbtu) versus Rs 73/scm in May. Gujarat Gas also approved allotment of 62 crore shares to shareholders of GSPC and GSPL.

Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC): Total loans likely to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone in FY27, according to the CMD.

Rajesh Exports / Vaibhav Global: India's gems and jewellery exports fell 9.07% in April to $2,226.45 million.

RailTel Corp: Secures a Rs 15.7 crore contract from Sr DSTE, Jodhpur.

Nestle India: India officially becomes the largest market for brand KitKat globally.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs): India and other oil importers to bilaterally negotiate transit corridors with Iran, reports Moody's.

Semiconductor Stocks: Tata Electronics and ASML join hands to collaborate on semiconductor manufacturing in India.

Balrampur Chini Mills: Aims for Rs 2,000 crore revenue from its bio-plastic plant, which is set to become operational in Q3. Also, the company secured a Rs 106 crore international order for the supply of optical fiber cables.

Power Finance Corp (PFC)/REC: PFC to seek approval from the President of India for the REC merger. All assets and liabilities of REC to be transferred to PFC upon approval; share exchange ratio to be determined by appointed valuers.

Hind Rectifiers: The company re-appoints Suramya Nevatia as MD for 3 years; approves preferential issuance of 10.7 lakh shares worth Rs 100 crore.

KRN Heat Exchanger: Sonu Gupta resigns from the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Signature Global: Plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore in FY27 toward land acquisition and construction, says Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Approves the proposal to surrender units at Amelia (North) and Bandha North coal mines.

ITC Hotels: The hospitality major has acquired a 100% stake in Zuri Hotels and Resorts for an enterprise value of Rs 205 crore.

Wipro: The IT services giant has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Mindsprint Pte and its associated arms from the Olam Group.

JSW Energy: The power producer has successfully commissioned roughly 250 MW of new renewable energy capacity since April 2026, pushing its total installed capacity to 13.7 GW.

NBCC (India): The state-owned construction firm has secured two new work orders with a combined value of Rs 52.1 crore.

Coal India: The state miner has received approval from the Alternative Mechanism to list its subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). Coal India may divest its stake via an Offer for Sale (OFS), while MCL could raise capital through a fresh equity issue, though overall divestment will be limited to cutting Coal India's stake by a maximum of 25%.

NCC: The infrastructure company has elected Rajendar Mohan Malla as its new Chairman, effective May 24.

Bajaj Electricals: The company's board has officially approved the appointment of Ashween Anand as Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Interim CFO Suketu Shah.

WPIL: The company's African arm has bagged a massive order for the construction of Water Works in South Africa. The project is valued at Rs 4,405 crore, with the arm's specific share amounting to Rs 1,173 crore.

Trident: The company has redesignated Abhay Shukla from CEO-Yarn (Budhni) to CEO-Bed Linen.

Nykaa: The beauty and fashion retailer has reappointed Adwaita Nayar and Anchit Nayar as Whole-Time Directors, both of whom have been redesignated as Executive Directors.

RBL Bank: The bank has received all necessary regulatory nods from the government for Emirates NBD to acquire a 51% to 74% stake via a preferential issue at Rs 280 per share. Emirates NBD will invest Rs 26,850 crore and become a promoter of the bank.

Amir Chand: The company has expanded its international footprint by incorporating a new subsidiary in Singapore, AEROPLANE FMCG.

TVS Motor: The automaker has launched its electric 3-wheeler, the TVS King EV MAX, in the Nepal market.

Ethos: The luxury watch retailer has marked a major milestone by opening a new Ethos Watch Boutique in Indore, bringing its total boutique count in India to exactly 100.

IIFL Finance: The NBFC's board has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 200 crore.

Senco Gold: The jeweler reported a burglary incident at its West Bengal unit. The store operates under a Franchise-Owned Franchise-Operated (FOFO) model, meaning the stolen stock was not owned by the company. An FIR has been lodged and the insurer has been notified.

Alembic Pharma: The pharmaceutical firm has successfully completed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection by Brazil's health regulatory agency (Anvisa) at its Karakhadi API facility in Gujarat, concluding with zero observations.

Adani Ports: The logistics giant has acquired a 51% controlling stake in Meridian Transportes.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The company has approved an investment of up to Rs 100 crore in its subsidiary MNPPL. It will execute pacts with KHRPL and MNPPL for its Shanku's water and amusement park business.

Nilkamal: The plastics manufacturer has fixed July 10 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for its final FY26 dividend.

Garware Hi-Tech Films: The company announced the immediate resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Abhishek Agarwal.

Godfrey Phillips: The tobacco major is set to sign a distribution pact with Aspeya India specifically for the distribution of Nicotine Replacement Therapy products.

Texmaco Rail: The company has secured two new Letters of Award (LoAs) cumulatively worth Rs 192 crore from the South Central Railway division.

Rajratan Global Wire: The company's subsidiary, Rajratan Thai, has acquired 2.4 acres of land in Thailand situated in close proximity to its existing manufacturing facilities.

Dixon Technologies: The electronics manufacturer clarified media reports regarding a labour protest at its Dehradun facility, stating the unrest is part of a broader industry-wide issue and confirming that its operations remain fully compliant with regulations.

Container Corp: The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals to facilitate the rail movement of EXIM and domestic cargo.

Waaree Energies: The renewable energy firm has officially completed its 100% acquisition of Waaree Semicon.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute: The company has signed an MoU with Mineral Exploration and Consultancy (MECL) to undertake exploration and drilling work - including geo-tech, hydrological, and analytical studies - covering coal and other mineral block developments.

Mangalam Worldwide: The company's board has officially approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

Balaji Amines: The company announced that Rameshsingh Watwani has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer of its subsidiary, Balaji Speciality Chemicals, effective May 15.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The Delhi High Court has issued an interim injunction against the company regarding its "Grace fan" model, following allegations of similarities in design features.

Pokarna: The company has received a Rs 33 crore demand notice from the Andhra Pradesh Government, which alleges the misuse of granite permits and illegal mining activities.

Bluspring Enterprises: The company's subsidiary, BNHOPL, has successfully raised a Rs 175 crore term loan to fund its 100% stake acquisition in SESI.

Board Meetings

16th May

Craftsman Automation Limited Fund Raising

Hind Rectifiers Limited Fund Raising

IDBI Bank Limited Fund Raising

Vodafone Idea Limited Fund Raising

MIRC Electronics Limited Fund Raising

Ravindra Energy Limited Fund Raising

UNO Minda Limited Fund Raising



18th May

Afcons Infrastructure Limited Fund Raising

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited Fund Raising

Baazar Style Retail Limited Stock Split



Shares to exit anchor Lock-in



18th May

Physicswallah (18th May | 259 mn shares | 9%)

Tenneco Clean Air India (18th May | 229 mn shares | 57%)

Adhaar Housing finance (18th May | 85.7 mn shares | 20%)



Bulk Block Deals

APOLLOPIPE : Classic Enterprises bought 2.3 lakh shares at Rs. 520 per share

NAZARA : Mitter Infotech LLP sold 1.92 cr shares at Rs. 266 per share, Axana Estates LLP bought 1.47 cr shares at Rs. 266 per share, Zerodha Broking bought 35 lakh shares at Rs. 265.85 per share.

TIPCO : Mansi Share And Stock Broking bought 1.04 lakh shares at Rs. 140.49 per share

PIDILITIND : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 2 lakh shares at Rs. 1460.00 per share, Balvant K Parekh Foundation sold 2 lk shares at Rs. 1460.00 per share

EFC: Martina Developers & Fincon sold 1.52 lakh shares at Rs. 13.01 per share.

SAKAR: Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund bought 1.95 lakh at Rs. 664.58 per share.



Insider Trades/Pledge



HCL Technologies : Vama Sundari Investments Delhi acquired 1.71 lk shares.

Paisalo Digital : Pri Caf acquired 4 lk shares, Pro Fitcch acquired 4.5 lk shares, Equilibrated Venture Cflow acquired 4 lk shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: P N Gadgil Jewellers

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: NIL

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Valor Estate, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Insolation Energy , JNK India, Media Matrix Worldwide, Raymond Realty



F&O Cues

Nifty ​May futures is down 0.11% to 23,673.40 at a premium of 29.9 points.

Nifty Options 19th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24500 and Maximum Put open interest at 23000.

Securities in ban period: KAYNES, SAIL

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