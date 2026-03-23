Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On March 23

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 1.55% at 22,778 as of 6:38 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 1.51% and 2%, respectively.

India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmark Nifty ended higher on Friday, but registered their fourth consecutive weekly declines. The BSE Sensex rose 0.4% to close above 74,500, while the NSE Nifty 50 increased 0.5% to settle near 23,100. Intraday, Intraday, the 30-stock index rose as much as 1,000 points and the 50-share index rose as much as 1.5% to 23,345. For the week, Sensex and Nifty declined 0.04% and 0.2% each.

Meanwhile, Rupee weakened further and fell below 93 a dollar in the trade. The currency continued to depreciate after touching fresh record lows earlier in the session and ended at 93.70 against the greenback.

US Market Update

Global markets have been significantly impacted by the Middle East conflict, with stocks and bonds selling off in last week amid concerns over inflation and slower economic growth. It also affected policymakers, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying the central bank needs to see more progress on inflation before cutting rates again. In the US, the selloff escalated on Friday as traders started expecting that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates this year amid rising oil prices.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%, while the Nasdaq dropped around 2.01% on Monday, according to Bloomberg data. Two-year Treasury yields rose two basis points to 3.92%, and the benchmark 10-year surged around 4.40%.

Asian Market Update

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 2% with all 11 subgroups retreating. Around nine shares fell for every one that rose. In Japan, equities were down as much as 4.3% after a holiday on Friday, and nearly 5.3% in South Korea, according to Bloomberg data.

Commodity Check

Crude oil jumped 1.9% initially before reversing to fall nearly 1.8%, trading around $112 a barrel. Spot gold fell 2.4% to $4,385.69 an ounce, Bloomberg data showed.

Stocks In News

Infosys: The company has launched an AI-powered race centre in collaboration with Formula E.

The company has launched an AI-powered race centre in collaboration with Formula E. Eris Lifesciences: The company is set to acquire the branded probiotic products business of Velbiom Probiotics for Rs. 50 crore and has launched a weekly shot of Semaglutide priced at Rs. 220 per shot.

The company is set to acquire the branded probiotic products business of Velbiom Probiotics for Rs. 50 crore and has launched a weekly shot of Semaglutide priced at Rs. 220 per shot. RailTel Corp: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs. 24.5 crore from East Coast Railway and a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs. 160 crore from Doordarshan.

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs. 24.5 crore from East Coast Railway and a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs. 160 crore from Doordarshan. Wipro: The company has launched an enterprise-scale AI-Data Center solution.

The company has launched an enterprise-scale AI-Data Center solution. PVR INOX: The company has opened a 4-screen multiplex in Agra under the Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model.

The company has opened a 4-screen multiplex in Agra under the Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model. Piramal Finance: The company will hold a board meeting on March 27 to consider a fund-raising proposal.

The company will hold a board meeting on March 27 to consider a fund-raising proposal. SBI: The company has received a Rs. 6,337 crore tax demand for AY24, though it expects no impact on operations; separately, it has raised Rs. 6,051 crore via Tier-2 bonds at a 7.05% coupon rate.

The company has received a Rs. 6,337 crore tax demand for AY24, though it expects no impact on operations; separately, it has raised Rs. 6,051 crore via Tier-2 bonds at a 7.05% coupon rate. Tata Power : The company reports that the Gujarat cabinet has approved a supplementary Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GUVNL.

: The company reports that the Gujarat cabinet has approved a supplementary Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GUVNL. Tata Motors: The company will implement a weighted average price increase of 0.5% across its passenger vehicle portfolio starting April 1.

The company will implement a weighted average price increase of 0.5% across its passenger vehicle portfolio starting April 1. Torrent Power: The company has acquired 10,000 shares of Onix-One Enersol for a consideration of Rs. 1 lakh.

The company has acquired 10,000 shares of Onix-One Enersol for a consideration of Rs. 1 lakh. Sandhar Technologies: The company has invested 915,000 Euros in its Spanish arm, Sandhar Technologies Barcelona SL.

The company has invested 915,000 Euros in its Spanish arm, Sandhar Technologies Barcelona SL. Devyani International: The company's arm will invest Rs. 347 crore in Restaurants Development Co (KFC operator) to partially reduce debt.

ALSO READ: Waaree Energies Relieves CEO With Immediate Effect; Jignesh Devchandbhai Rathod To Take Over

Deepak Builders: The company has received a GST summons to appear before authorities on March 23.

The company has received a GST summons to appear before authorities on March 23. Carysil: The company will transfer assets to Carysil Products and has approved the voluntary strike-off of its arm, Carysil Ceramictech.

The company will transfer assets to Carysil Products and has approved the voluntary strike-off of its arm, Carysil Ceramictech. LIC Housing Finance: The company will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider raising funds.

The company will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider raising funds. DCX Systems: The company has secured a Rs. 563 crore order to supply Maritime Patrol Radars (MPR) for airborne applications.

The company has secured a Rs. 563 crore order to supply Maritime Patrol Radars (MPR) for airborne applications. TechNVision Ventures: The company's arm, Emagia, has launched "Gia AlphaCash," an AI-powered cash discovery agent.

The company's arm, Emagia, has launched "Gia AlphaCash," an AI-powered cash discovery agent. Cholamandalam Investment: The company has allotted NCDs worth Rs. 2,000 crore, including a Rs. 1,000 crore green-shoe option.

The company has allotted NCDs worth Rs. 2,000 crore, including a Rs. 1,000 crore green-shoe option. Elgi Equipments: The company reports constraints in LPG availability and pricing, though operations currently continue without material disruption.

The company reports constraints in LPG availability and pricing, though operations currently continue without material disruption. IFGL Refractories: The company has temporarily halted operations at its Kandla manufacturing unit due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The company has temporarily halted operations at its Kandla manufacturing unit due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened two new stores in Jodhpur and Bengaluru, bringing its total store count to 466.

The company has opened two new stores in Jodhpur and Bengaluru, bringing its total store count to 466. Ashok Leyland: The company will invest Rs. 375 crore in its UK-based arm, Optare Plc, in one or more tranches.

The company will invest Rs. 375 crore in its UK-based arm, Optare Plc, in one or more tranches. CONCOR: The company has appointed Rahul Agarwal as a Part-Time Government Director.

The company has appointed Rahul Agarwal as a Part-Time Government Director. City Union Bank: The company has opened three new branches in Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, reaching a total of 932 branches.

The company has opened three new branches in Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, reaching a total of 932 branches. Ceigall India: The company has emerged as the L1 bidder for a Rs. 603 crore NHAI six-lane road project in Punjab.

The company has emerged as the L1 bidder for a Rs. 603 crore NHAI six-lane road project in Punjab. Timex Group: The company has approved an interim dividend of Rs. 3 crore on its cumulative redeemable non-convertible preference shares.

The company has approved an interim dividend of Rs. 3 crore on its cumulative redeemable non-convertible preference shares. Kiri Industries: The company will invest Rs. 70 crore in IndoAsia Agrotech Fertilizers and remains cautiously optimistic for fiscal year 2026.

The company will invest Rs. 70 crore in IndoAsia Agrotech Fertilizers and remains cautiously optimistic for fiscal year 2026. Fujiyama Power Systems: The company has signed a pact with UP Electronic Corp for an incentive disbursement of Rs. 8.2 crore.

The company has signed a pact with UP Electronic Corp for an incentive disbursement of Rs. 8.2 crore. Balkrishna Industries: The company has received a tax demand of Rs. 52 crore from the Mumbai tax body.

The company has received a tax demand of Rs. 52 crore from the Mumbai tax body. HFCL: The company will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider issuing warrants to promoters on a preferential basis.

The company will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider issuing warrants to promoters on a preferential basis. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company has launched a new product named "Energion Elevate."

The company has launched a new product named "Energion Elevate." Sula Vineyards: The company has re-appointed Rajeev Samant as MD and CEO effective April 1.

The company has re-appointed Rajeev Samant as MD and CEO effective April 1. Magellanic Cloud: The company's arm has secured a Rs. 39 crore order from a leading multinational corporation.

The company's arm has secured a Rs. 39 crore order from a leading multinational corporation. Chemplast Sanmar: The company has appointed AR Balaji as CFO effective April 1, following the departure of N Muralidharan.

ALSO READ: Angel One Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.75/Share — Check Record Date

Vikram Solar: The company has appointed Sameer Nagpal as its new CEO.

The company has appointed Sameer Nagpal as its new CEO. REC: The company will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider its market borrowing programme for FY27.

The company will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider its market borrowing programme for FY27. Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company has approved a capex of Rs. 62.2 crore for gear capacity enhancement.

The company has approved a capex of Rs. 62.2 crore for gear capacity enhancement. Dalmia Bharat: The company will acquire a 26% stake in Ventora Energy for Rs. 4.4 crore.

The company will acquire a 26% stake in Ventora Energy for Rs. 4.4 crore. DOMS Industries: The company has incorporated a Section 8 entity named "DOMS FOUNDATION."

The company has incorporated a Section 8 entity named "DOMS FOUNDATION." Thomas Cook India: The company has received board approval to demerge its resorts business into Sterling Holiday and approved an inter-company loan conversion for its Lanka arm.

The company has received board approval to demerge its resorts business into Sterling Holiday and approved an inter-company loan conversion for its Lanka arm. Union Bank of India: The company has approved raising Rs. 7,500 crore, including a green-shoe option of Rs. 4,500 crore.

The company has approved raising Rs. 7,500 crore, including a green-shoe option of Rs. 4,500 crore. Varroc Engineering: The company's arm has filed an appeal in a Paris court against OP Mobility seeking claims over €76 million.

The company's arm has filed an appeal in a Paris court against OP Mobility seeking claims over €76 million. Samvardhana Motherson: The company's arm has dissolved its subsidiary, SMR Real Estate.

The company's arm has dissolved its subsidiary, SMR Real Estate. Fusion Finance: The company has appointed Susheel Kumar Menon as the new Chief Information Officer following the resignation of Sanjay Mahajan.

The company has appointed Susheel Kumar Menon as the new Chief Information Officer following the resignation of Sanjay Mahajan. Waaree Energies: The company reports the resignation of CEO Amit Ashok Paithankar and CFO Sonal Shrivastava; Jignesh Rathod is appointed as the new CEO and Abhishek Pareek as CFO.

The company reports the resignation of CEO Amit Ashok Paithankar and CFO Sonal Shrivastava; Jignesh Rathod is appointed as the new CEO and Abhishek Pareek as CFO. Kesar India: The company has acquired 4 acres of land in Nagpur with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 600 crore.

The company has acquired 4 acres of land in Nagpur with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 600 crore. Oberoi Realty: The company reports a delay in the acquisition of Hotel Horizon, with the NCLT extending the resolution plan deadline to May 7.

The company reports a delay in the acquisition of Hotel Horizon, with the NCLT extending the resolution plan deadline to May 7. HG Infra Engineering: The company has transferred its 100% stake in HG Khammam Devarapalle PKG-2 to the Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund.

The company has transferred its 100% stake in HG Khammam Devarapalle PKG-2 to the Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund. Alkem Laboratories: The company has received an EU GMP compliance certificate from the Malta Medicines Authority for its Daman unit.

The company has received an EU GMP compliance certificate from the Malta Medicines Authority for its Daman unit. Chennai Petroleum: The company will hold a board meeting on March 26 to consider an interim dividend.

The company will hold a board meeting on March 26 to consider an interim dividend. RITES: The company has secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) for a Rs 106 crore maintenance contract involving a test track in the Jodhpur division.

The company has secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) for a Rs 106 crore maintenance contract involving a test track in the Jodhpur division. Texmaco Rail: The firm anticipates a threefold growth in its railway castings and components segment over the next 2–3 years as it focuses on expanding its portfolio and technical capabilities.

The firm anticipates a threefold growth in its railway castings and components segment over the next 2–3 years as it focuses on expanding its portfolio and technical capabilities. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender is divesting its 30.99% stake in Infina Finance for Rs 1,293 crore, with buyers including the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Estate and Derive Trading & Resorts.

South Indian Bank: The lender announced that Jose Joseph Kattoor will succeed V J Kurian as Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman effective March 23.

Tata Capital: The company has received a Rs 413 crore reassessment order from the I-T Department for FY18 due to a tax credit discrepancy.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The firm has resumed operations on a high-pressure moulding line at its Solapur plant by switching to an alternative fuel following an LPG shortage.

The firm has resumed operations on a high-pressure moulding line at its Solapur plant by switching to an alternative fuel following an LPG shortage. GE Vernova T&D: The company has reappointed Sandeep Zanzaria as MD and CEO for a three-year term starting April 17.

The company has reappointed Sandeep Zanzaria as MD and CEO for a three-year term starting April 17. M M Forgings: The firm will convene its board on March 25 to evaluate a fundraise via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The firm will convene its board on March 25 to evaluate a fundraise via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). Vindhya Telelinks: The company has received board approval to merge with Birla Cable, consolidating their operations. In leadership changes.

The company has received board approval to merge with Birla Cable, consolidating their operations. In leadership changes. Info Edge: The company has appointed Sudeep Shrivastava as Senior Vice President and Head of Legal, effective March 23, 2026.

IPO Listing on Monday

Innovision:

Provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training to clients

3 operational segments: Manned Private Security Services, Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Services and Manpower Sourcing and Payroll

Operates in in 23 states and 5 union territories of India.

Served more than 180 clients across various sectors, sectors including retail, healthcare, warehousing, logistics and BFSI.

Max Healthcare Limited, Stellar Value Chain and Sequel Logistics are some of the customers.

Issue Price: Rs. 519 per share

Total Issue Size: 61.51 lk shares (agg. up to Rs. 319 Cr)

Fresh Issue: 49.13 lk shares (agg. up to Rs. 255 Cr)

Offer for Sale: 12.38 lk shares of Rs. 10 (agg. up to Rs. 64 Cr)

Bulk and Block Deals

Bliss GVS Pharma: RATNABALI EQUITY sold 7.17 lk shares for Rs. 212.11 per share

RATNABALI EQUITY sold 7.17 lk shares for Rs. 212.11 per share Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals: GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS bought 4.60 lk shares for Rs. 493.58 per share

GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS bought 4.60 lk shares for Rs. 493.58 per share Madhya Bharat Agro Products: SWASTIK CLOTHTEX bought 5.91 lk shares for Rs. 448.62 per share, VISUALIZE TRADECOM sold 6.25 lk shares for Rs. 447.63 per share

SWASTIK CLOTHTEX bought 5.91 lk shares for Rs. 448.62 per share, VISUALIZE TRADECOM sold 6.25 lk shares for Rs. 447.63 per share Zee Entertainment: NORGES BANK ON ACCOUNT OF THE GOVERNMENT PENSION FUND GLOBAL sold 60.99 lk shares for Rs. 72.73 per share

NORGES BANK ON ACCOUNT OF THE GOVERNMENT PENSION FUND GLOBAL sold 60.99 lk shares for Rs. 72.73 per share Ganesha Ecosphere: INDIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED A/C INDIA CAPITAL FUND bought 1.64 lk shares for Rs. 828 per share

INDIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED A/C INDIA CAPITAL FUND bought 1.64 lk shares for Rs. 828 per share Jindal Poly Films: JAIN ANKIT VIRENDRA sold 13.40 lk shares for Rs. 999 per share, RINA VIRENDRA JAIN sold 4.12 lk shares for Rs. 1,028.00 per share, RUCHI JAIN HANASOGE sold 4.33 lk shares for Rs. 1,028.00 per share, MONET SECURITIES bought 22.02 lk shares for Rs. 1,009.99 per share

JAIN ANKIT VIRENDRA sold 13.40 lk shares for Rs. 999 per share, RINA VIRENDRA JAIN sold 4.12 lk shares for Rs. 1,028.00 per share, RUCHI JAIN HANASOGE sold 4.33 lk shares for Rs. 1,028.00 per share, MONET SECURITIES bought 22.02 lk shares for Rs. 1,009.99 per share Jindal Poly Films: MONET SECURITIES bought 8.45 lk shares for Rs. 1,028 per share

MONET SECURITIES bought 8.45 lk shares for Rs. 1,028 per share DLF: GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENTS MAURITIUS I and ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND bought 21.70 lk shares, BEST INVESTMENT CORPORATION sold 13.23 lk shares, BG WW ASIA EX JAPAN FUND A SUB FUND OF BAILLIE GIFFORD WORLDWIDE FUNDS sold 1.38 lk shares, BAILLIE GIFFORD PACIFIC FUND A SUB FUND OF BG OVERSEAS GRWTH FD ICVC 28.80 lk shares for Rs. 531.7.

ALSO READ: DLF Block Deal: Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential MF Buys 43.4 Lakh Shares For Rs 231 Crore

Insider Trades/Pledge

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals, Promoter, bought 2.71 lk shares

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals, Promoter, bought 2.71 lk shares IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: NCVI Enterprises, Promoter Group, bought 4.04 lk shares

NCVI Enterprises, Promoter Group, bought 4.04 lk shares IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Holding, Promoter Group, bought 24 lk shares

IRB Holding, Promoter Group, bought 24 lk shares Maharashtra Seamless: Global Jindal Fin-Invest, Promoter Group, bought 87,400 shares, Odd & Even Trades & Finance, Promoter Group, bought 3.09 lk shares

Global Jindal Fin-Invest, Promoter Group, bought 87,400 shares, Odd & Even Trades & Finance, Promoter Group, bought 3.09 lk shares WPIL: HSM Investments, Promoter Group, invokes pledge of 5 lk shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Websol Energy System.

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: IDBI Bank Limited

IDBI Bank Limited List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited

F&O Cues

Nifty March futures is up 0.40% to 23,146.00 at a premium of 31.5 points.

Nifty Options 24th March Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.

Securities in ban period: SAIL, SAMMAANCAP

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