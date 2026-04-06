Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On April 6

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, rose 0.45% at 22,642 as of 6:25 a.m., after Trump's post. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) rose 0.11% and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.70%.

Indian Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks logged their sixth consecutive weekly losses amid holiday-shortened week on Thursday following US President Donald Trump's warning of intensified military action against Iran in the coming weeks.

The 30-stock index closed 0.3% higher at 73,319 after declining as much as 2.2% intraday. The 50-stock index rose 0.1% to 22,713. Intraday, it had fallen as much as 2.2%. Markets were shut on Friday for a holiday.

US Market Wrap

Markets were closed for the weekend, but US equity-index futures erased early losses to trade little changed, as reported by Bloomberg.

Asian Market Check

Asian equities opened slightly higher, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.7% and South Korean stocks climbing 2%. Trading was shut in China and Hong Kong due to a public holiday.

The moves came after President Donald Trump's remarks coincided with a warning from OPEC+, which said any damage to energy infrastructure in the Middle East could disrupt oil supplies for an extended period, even after hostilities subside.

Commodity Check

Oil prices climbed further while global equities traded unevenly after President Donald Trump hinted at a significant escalation in the conflict with Iran, amplifying concerns over a potential energy supply shock at a time when the global economy is already under strain. Brent crude jumped 1.9% to trade above $111 a barrel after Trump renewed warnings early Sunday that the US could strike Iranian infrastructure if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

He later added to market unease with a cryptic follow‑up message reading, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”, offering no additional details.

Gold prices slid as much as 1.4% in early trade, falling below $4,610 an ounce after declining 1.7% in the previous session. Market sentiment was weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions after President Donald Trump posted over the weekend that he would bring “hell” to Iran unless it reopened the Strait of Hormuz. Iran rejected the warning, while continuing attacks on energy infrastructure across the region, adding to investor unease.

Business Update

Bajaj Auto: The company reported that March auto sales rose 20% year-on-year to 4.5 lakh units.

The company reported that March auto sales rose 20% year-on-year to 4.5 lakh units. Bank of Baroda: The company reported that global deposits rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, global advances rose 16.2% to Rs 14.3 lakh crore, and domestic deposits increased 12.8% to Rs 14 lakh crore.

The company reported that global deposits rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, global advances rose 16.2% to Rs 14.3 lakh crore, and domestic deposits increased 12.8% to Rs 14 lakh crore. Union Bank of India: The company reported that global deposits increased 2.7% year-on-year to Rs 13 lakh crore, while CASA deposits rose 8% to Rs 4.6 lakh crore.

The company reported that global deposits increased 2.7% year-on-year to Rs 13 lakh crore, while CASA deposits rose 8% to Rs 4.6 lakh crore. SH Kelkar: The company reported that revenue increased 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,355 crore, while net debt stood at Rs 789 crore as on March 31. The company also said overall inventory levels reduced during the quarter and commodity coverage was maintained despite war-related impact.

The company reported that revenue increased 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,355 crore, while net debt stood at Rs 789 crore as on March 31. The company also said overall inventory levels reduced during the quarter and commodity coverage was maintained despite war-related impact. Metropolis Health: The company reported that group revenue grew around 23% year-on-year, driven by TruHealth and specialty tests. B2B revenue increased around 30%, while B2C revenue rose around 19%.

The company reported that group revenue grew around 23% year-on-year, driven by TruHealth and specialty tests. B2B revenue increased around 30%, while B2C revenue rose around 19%. Vedanta: The company reported that total aluminium production increased 2% year-on-year to 613 kilo tonnes, Zinc India mined metal production rose 2% to 315 kilo tonnes, Zinc International production fell 3% to 49 kilo tonnes, and power sales increased 43% to 5.51 million units.

The company reported that total aluminium production increased 2% year-on-year to 613 kilo tonnes, Zinc India mined metal production rose 2% to 315 kilo tonnes, Zinc International production fell 3% to 49 kilo tonnes, and power sales increased 43% to 5.51 million units. Avenue Supermarts: The company reported that revenue increased 19% year-on-year to Rs 17,205 crore, while total number of stores stood at 500.

The company reported that revenue increased 19% year-on-year to Rs 17,205 crore, while total number of stores stood at 500. Dabur India: The company expects mid-single digit revenue growth, with India FMCG demand likely to grow in high-single digits. Home and personal care segments are expected to grow in mid-teens, while international business was impacted by Middle East tensions. Operating profit is expected to grow faster than revenue.

The company expects mid-single digit revenue growth, with India FMCG demand likely to grow in high-single digits. Home and personal care segments are expected to grow in mid-teens, while international business was impacted by Middle East tensions. Operating profit is expected to grow faster than revenue. L&T Finance: The company reported that retail disbursements increased 62% year-on-year to Rs 24,080 crore, while retail loan book grew 26% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

The company reported that retail disbursements increased 62% year-on-year to Rs 24,080 crore, while retail loan book grew 26% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. IDFC First Bank: The company reported that loans and advances increased 20% year-on-year to Rs 2.9 lakh crore, customer deposits rose 17% to Rs 2.8 lakh crore, while CASA ratio stood at 49.8% compared to 51.6% quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported that loans and advances increased 20% year-on-year to Rs 2.9 lakh crore, customer deposits rose 17% to Rs 2.8 lakh crore, while CASA ratio stood at 49.8% compared to 51.6% quarter-on-quarter. Shankara Buildpro: The company reported that it exceeded its FY26 volume target of 1 million tonnes, with volumes rising 32% year-on-year to 10.2 lakh tonnes, driven by growth across pipes, flats and roofing segments.

The company reported that it exceeded its FY26 volume target of 1 million tonnes, with volumes rising 32% year-on-year to 10.2 lakh tonnes, driven by growth across pipes, flats and roofing segments. Bajaj Housing Finance: The company reported that gross disbursements increased 23% year-on-year to Rs 17,530 crore, assets under management rose 23% to Rs 1.4 lakh crore, and loan assets increased 24% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

The company reported that gross disbursements increased 23% year-on-year to Rs 17,530 crore, assets under management rose 23% to Rs 1.4 lakh crore, and loan assets increased 24% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The company reported that gross advances increased 29% year-on-year to Rs 13,201 crore, total deposits rose 32% to Rs 13,958 crore, CASA deposits increased 42% to Rs 3,141 crore, while CASA ratio stood at 22.5% compared to 21.2% quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported that gross advances increased 29% year-on-year to Rs 13,201 crore, total deposits rose 32% to Rs 13,958 crore, CASA deposits increased 42% to Rs 3,141 crore, while CASA ratio stood at 22.5% compared to 21.2% quarter-on-quarter. SOBHA: The company reported that total sales increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 2,039 crore, new sales area declined 14% to 13.4 lakh square feet, while average price realisation increased 30% to Rs 15,268 per square foot.

The company reported that total sales increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 2,039 crore, new sales area declined 14% to 13.4 lakh square feet, while average price realisation increased 30% to Rs 15,268 per square foot. Bajaj Finance: The company reported that assets under management increased 22% year-on-year to Rs 5.1 lakh crore. Customer franchise increased by 39.3 lakh, new loans booked rose 20.5% year-on-year, customer franchise rose 17% year-on-year to 11.9 crore, while deposits declined 4% to Rs 68,550 crore.

The company reported that assets under management increased 22% year-on-year to Rs 5.1 lakh crore. Customer franchise increased by 39.3 lakh, new loans booked rose 20.5% year-on-year, customer franchise rose 17% year-on-year to 11.9 crore, while deposits declined 4% to Rs 68,550 crore. HDFC Bank: The company reported that gross advances increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 29.6 lakh crore, while period-end deposits rose 14.4% to Rs 31.1 lakh crore as of March 31.

ALSO READ: Why HDFC, Kotak Mahindra, Yes Bank, Other Banking Stocks Will Be In Focus On Monday

AU Small Finance Bank: The company reported that deposits increased 22.8% year-on-year to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, CASA deposits rose 19.6% to Rs 43,360 crore, and gross advances increased 25% to Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

The company reported that deposits increased 22.8% year-on-year to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, CASA deposits rose 19.6% to Rs 43,360 crore, and gross advances increased 25% to Rs 1.3 lakh crore. Bandhan Bank: The company reported that deposits increased 10% year-on-year to Rs 1.7 lakh crore, CASA deposits rose 2.8% to Rs 48,751 crore, retail term deposits increased 30% to Rs 73,796 crore, and loans and advances rose 12.6% to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The company reported that deposits increased 10% year-on-year to Rs 1.7 lakh crore, CASA deposits rose 2.8% to Rs 48,751 crore, retail term deposits increased 30% to Rs 73,796 crore, and loans and advances rose 12.6% to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. IDBI Bank: The company reported that total business increased 14% year-on-year to Rs 6 lakh crore, total deposits rose 12% to Rs 3.5 lakh crore, CASA deposits increased 7% to Rs 1.54 lakh crore, and net advances rose 16% to Rs 2.53 lakh crore.

The company reported that total business increased 14% year-on-year to Rs 6 lakh crore, total deposits rose 12% to Rs 3.5 lakh crore, CASA deposits increased 7% to Rs 1.54 lakh crore, and net advances rose 16% to Rs 2.53 lakh crore. AWL Agri Business: The company reported double-digit volume growth led by the edible oil segment, supported by stable consumer demand. Food business remained flat due to rice exports consolidation. Domestic business grew 13% year-on-year, wheat flour volumes saw high single-digit growth, rice and wheat business grew 30%, edible oil volumes increased 17%, alternate channels grew 43%, and quick commerce grew 46%.

The company reported double-digit volume growth led by the edible oil segment, supported by stable consumer demand. Food business remained flat due to rice exports consolidation. Domestic business grew 13% year-on-year, wheat flour volumes saw high single-digit growth, rice and wheat business grew 30%, edible oil volumes increased 17%, alternate channels grew 43%, and quick commerce grew 46%. Hindustan Copper: The company reported that FY26 ore production increased 6% year-on-year to 3.67 million tonnes, while metal in concentrate production rose 9% to 27,421 tonnes.

The company reported that FY26 ore production increased 6% year-on-year to 3.67 million tonnes, while metal in concentrate production rose 9% to 27,421 tonnes. Senco Gold: The company reported that revenue increased 46% year-on-year driven by wedding season demand. The company maintained planned inventory amid volatile gold prices and expects 20–25% value growth, with a strong store expansion pipeline in H1 FY27.

The company reported that revenue increased 46% year-on-year driven by wedding season demand. The company maintained planned inventory amid volatile gold prices and expects 20–25% value growth, with a strong store expansion pipeline in H1 FY27. Axis Bank: The company reported that gross advances increased 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 12.4 lakh crore, while total deposits rose 13.9% to Rs 13.4 lakh crore.

The company reported that gross advances increased 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 12.4 lakh crore, while total deposits rose 13.9% to Rs 13.4 lakh crore. MOIL: The company reported that March production increased 3% year-on-year to 1.64 lakh metric tonnes, while March sales rose 29.5% to 2.02 lakh metric tonnes.

The company reported that March production increased 3% year-on-year to 1.64 lakh metric tonnes, while March sales rose 29.5% to 2.02 lakh metric tonnes. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The company reported that total disbursements increased 30% year-on-year to Rs 4,207 crore, gross loan portfolio declined 1.7% to Rs 19,333 crore, total deposits increased 0.4% to Rs 21,654 crore, while CASA deposits rose 10.6% to Rs 5,196 crore.

The company reported that total disbursements increased 30% year-on-year to Rs 4,207 crore, gross loan portfolio declined 1.7% to Rs 19,333 crore, total deposits increased 0.4% to Rs 21,654 crore, while CASA deposits rose 10.6% to Rs 5,196 crore. IndusInd Bank: The company reported that net advances declined 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 3.15 lakh crore, while deposits fell 2.6% to Rs 4 lakh crore.

The company reported that net advances declined 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 3.15 lakh crore, while deposits fell 2.6% to Rs 4 lakh crore. Yes Bank: The company reported that loans and advances increased 10.7% year-on-year to Rs 2.72 lakh crore, while deposits rose 12.1% to Rs 3.18 lakh crore.

The company reported that loans and advances increased 10.7% year-on-year to Rs 2.72 lakh crore, while deposits rose 12.1% to Rs 3.18 lakh crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company reported that net advances increased 16.2% year-on-year to Rs 4.95 lakh crore, CASA increased 15.5% to Rs 2.47 lakh crore, while total deposits rose 14.7% to Rs 5.72 lakh crore.

Stocks To Watch

Meghmani Organics: The company's board has approved the amalgamation of Kilburn Chemicals and Meghmani Crop Nutrition with the company.

The company's board has approved the amalgamation of Kilburn Chemicals and Meghmani Crop Nutrition with the company. PNB Gilts: The promoter and promoter group of the company have not created any encumbrance on their shareholding.

The promoter and promoter group of the company have not created any encumbrance on their shareholding. Shreeji Shipping: The company has received a Letter of Award from Kerwa Coal.

The company has received a Letter of Award from Kerwa Coal. Shree Cement: The company's board has approved the setting up of an integrated cement plant in Meghalaya with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore.

The company's board has approved the setting up of an integrated cement plant in Meghalaya with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The company has filed a joint second motion petition with Utkarsh CoreInvest before the National Company Law Tribunal.

The company has filed a joint second motion petition with Utkarsh CoreInvest before the National Company Law Tribunal. Hindustan Copper: The company is aiming to achieve Navratna status, according to the Chairman and Managing Director.

The company is aiming to achieve Navratna status, according to the Chairman and Managing Director. NMDC: The company has revised the Baila lump ore price to Rs 5,300 per tonne and Baila fines ore price to Rs 4,500 per tonne.

The company has revised the Baila lump ore price to Rs 5,300 per tonne and Baila fines ore price to Rs 4,500 per tonne. Godavari Biorefineries: The company has achieved crushing of 2.5 million tonnes till date at its Sameerwadi unit and reported its highest-ever crushing in a single season.

The company has achieved crushing of 2.5 million tonnes till date at its Sameerwadi unit and reported its highest-ever crushing in a single season. Concord Biotech: The company has acquired Celliimune Biotech for a consideration of Rs 66 lakh.

The company has acquired Celliimune Biotech for a consideration of Rs 66 lakh. Tata Motors: The company reported that Jaguar Land Rover March total sales stood at 95,300 units, down 14.5% year-on-year, while retail sales stood at 92,700 units, down 14.3% year-on-year. The company said operations recovered quarter-on-quarter as production levels normalised.

The company reported that Jaguar Land Rover March total sales stood at 95,300 units, down 14.5% year-on-year, while retail sales stood at 92,700 units, down 14.3% year-on-year. The company said operations recovered quarter-on-quarter as production levels normalised. Hindustan Zinc: The company reported mined metal production at 3.2 lakh tonnes, up 2% year-on-year, refined metal production at 2.8 lakh tonnes, up 5% year-on-year, while silver production remained nearly flat at 176 tonnes.

The company reported mined metal production at 3.2 lakh tonnes, up 2% year-on-year, refined metal production at 2.8 lakh tonnes, up 5% year-on-year, while silver production remained nearly flat at 176 tonnes. Nuvama Wealth Management: The company will invest Rs 100 crore in its arm Nuvama Wealth through a rights issue.

The company will invest Rs 100 crore in its arm Nuvama Wealth through a rights issue. KFin Technologies: The company has been granted a perpetual certificate by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to act as a Central Recordkeeping Agency.

The company has been granted a perpetual certificate by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to act as a Central Recordkeeping Agency. Monarch Networth Capital: The company and its arm have received a mutual fund licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The company and its arm have received a mutual fund licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Kothari Industrial Corporation: The company has secured an order worth Rs 6.3 crore from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

The company has secured an order worth Rs 6.3 crore from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Emami: The company will acquire Axiom Ayurveda for a total consideration of up to Rs 200 crore.

The company will acquire Axiom Ayurveda for a total consideration of up to Rs 200 crore. Gallantt Ispat: The company reported the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Sandip Kumar Agarwal and appointed Pradyumna Satpathy as the new Chief Financial Officer effective April 1.

The company reported the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Sandip Kumar Agarwal and appointed Pradyumna Satpathy as the new Chief Financial Officer effective April 1. JSW Energy: The company has received no-observation letters from the National Stock Exchange and BSE regarding the demerger of its GE Power business.

The company has received no-observation letters from the National Stock Exchange and BSE regarding the demerger of its GE Power business. LG Electronics: The company has crossed the milestone of 1 million air conditioner unit sales during the first quarter of calendar year 2026.

The company has crossed the milestone of 1 million air conditioner unit sales during the first quarter of calendar year 2026. Capital Small Finance Bank: The company reported that total deposits increased 20.4% year-on-year to Rs 10,018 crore, while gross advances rose 21% to Rs 8,687 crore.

The company reported that total deposits increased 20.4% year-on-year to Rs 10,018 crore, while gross advances rose 21% to Rs 8,687 crore. Adani Ports: The company reported that FY26 cargo volume stood at 46 million metric tonnes, up 11% year-on-year, while logistics rail volume stood at around 7 lakh TEUs, up 8% year-on-year.

The company reported that FY26 cargo volume stood at 46 million metric tonnes, up 11% year-on-year, while logistics rail volume stood at around 7 lakh TEUs, up 8% year-on-year. CSB Bank: The company reported that total deposits increased 20% year-on-year to Rs 44,246 crore, while gross advances rose 27% to Rs 40,364 crore.

The company reported that total deposits increased 20% year-on-year to Rs 44,246 crore, while gross advances rose 27% to Rs 40,364 crore. Jammu and Kashmir Bank: The company reported that total business increased 13.6% year-on-year to Rs 2.9 lakh crore, while gross advances rose 16.8% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore and CASA deposits stood at Rs 75,478 crore.

The company reported that total business increased 13.6% year-on-year to Rs 2.9 lakh crore, while gross advances rose 16.8% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore and CASA deposits stood at Rs 75,478 crore. Central Bank of India: The company reported that total business increased 15.7% year-on-year to Rs 8.1 lakh crore, with total deposits at Rs 4.7 lakh crore and CASA ratio at 47.3%.

The company reported that total business increased 15.7% year-on-year to Rs 8.1 lakh crore, with total deposits at Rs 4.7 lakh crore and CASA ratio at 47.3%. Punjab and Sind Bank: The company reported that total business increased 15% year-on-year to Rs 2.6 lakh crore, while CASA ratio stood at 30.77% as of March 31.

The company reported that total business increased 15% year-on-year to Rs 2.6 lakh crore, while CASA ratio stood at 30.77% as of March 31. G R Infraprojects: The company has secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction order worth Rs 1,898 crore for a railway line project in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction order worth Rs 1,898 crore for a railway line project in Madhya Pradesh. PNB Housing Finance: The company reported that total gross non-performing assets stood at Rs 3,205 crore at the end of the March quarter.

The company reported that total gross non-performing assets stood at Rs 3,205 crore at the end of the March quarter. Baazar Style Retail: The company has allotted equity warrants worth Rs 332 crore on a private placement basis.

The company has allotted equity warrants worth Rs 332 crore on a private placement basis. CIAN Agro Industries: The company's board has approved a scheme of merger with six subsidiary companies.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For April 6: 'May Exit Long Positions' — Analysts Flag 22,300 As Crucial Nifty Support Level

Godawari Power and Ispat: The company has received consent to operate its 6.91 megawatt plant in Chhattisgarh.

The company has received consent to operate its 6.91 megawatt plant in Chhattisgarh. Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company has appointed Amar Sinha as Managing Director-Designate effective April 2.

The company has appointed Amar Sinha as Managing Director-Designate effective April 2. Bank of India: The company reported that global business increased 14.5% year-on-year to Rs 17 lakh crore, with domestic advances rising 16% to Rs 6.5 lakh crore and global deposits reaching Rs 9.3 lakh crore.

The company reported that global business increased 14.5% year-on-year to Rs 17 lakh crore, with domestic advances rising 16% to Rs 6.5 lakh crore and global deposits reaching Rs 9.3 lakh crore. HDFC Bank: The company's board will meet on April 18 to consider raising funds through debt to finance infrastructure sub-sectors.

The company's board will meet on April 18 to consider raising funds through debt to finance infrastructure sub-sectors. Apollo Hospitals: The company will set up a new multi-speciality hospital in Dwarka, Delhi, on a 9.33-acre land parcel leased from the Delhi Development Authority.

The company will set up a new multi-speciality hospital in Dwarka, Delhi, on a 9.33-acre land parcel leased from the Delhi Development Authority. Punjab National Bank: The company reported that global business increased 10.8% year-on-year to Rs 29 lakh crore, with global deposits up 9.3% to Rs 17.1 lakh crore and domestic advances rising 12.2% to Rs 12 lakh crore.

The company reported that global business increased 10.8% year-on-year to Rs 29 lakh crore, with global deposits up 9.3% to Rs 17.1 lakh crore and domestic advances rising 12.2% to Rs 12 lakh crore. KIMS Hospitals: The company's arm has entered into a 20-year operations and management agreement to manage Avitis Hospitals in Palakkad, Kerala.

The company's arm has entered into a 20-year operations and management agreement to manage Avitis Hospitals in Palakkad, Kerala. RVNL: The company has received an order worth Rs 242 crore from South Central Railway.

The company has received an order worth Rs 242 crore from South Central Railway. Electronics Mart India: The company has commenced commercial operations at its new retail store in Kavali, Andhra Pradesh.

The company has commenced commercial operations at its new retail store in Kavali, Andhra Pradesh. Marico: The company's arm will acquire a 75% stake in Skinetiz, a Vietnam-based beauty and personal care company.

The company's arm will acquire a 75% stake in Skinetiz, a Vietnam-based beauty and personal care company. Zensar Technologies: The company has approved the establishment of new branches or entities in Zambia and Qatar.

The company has approved the establishment of new branches or entities in Zambia and Qatar. Cupid: The company has invested Rs 83 crore in Baazar Style Retail, representing 25% of its planned investment.

The company has invested Rs 83 crore in Baazar Style Retail, representing 25% of its planned investment. NALCO: The company reported FY26 bauxite production at 77 lakh tonnes, coal production at 40 lakh tonnes, and aluminium metal sales at 4.7 lakh tonnes.

The company reported FY26 bauxite production at 77 lakh tonnes, coal production at 40 lakh tonnes, and aluminium metal sales at 4.7 lakh tonnes. Adani Power: The company has received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for supply of 2,500 megawatt renewable energy round-the-clock power.

The company has received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for supply of 2,500 megawatt renewable energy round-the-clock power. Sanofi India: The Central Government has approved the appointment of Deepak Arora as Managing Director for a three-year term.

The Central Government has approved the appointment of Deepak Arora as Managing Director for a three-year term. Kajaria Ceramics: The company's joint venture Kajaria Ramesh has incorporated a new arm named KR Industries.

The company's joint venture Kajaria Ramesh has incorporated a new arm named KR Industries. RBL Bank: The company reported that Emirates NBD has received Reserve Bank of India approval to acquire a 74% stake and become promoter, with voting rights capped at 26%. The company also reported deposits rose 25% year-on-year to Rs 1.4 lakh crore and advances rose 22% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

The company reported that Emirates NBD has received Reserve Bank of India approval to acquire a 74% stake and become promoter, with voting rights capped at 26%. The company also reported deposits rose 25% year-on-year to Rs 1.4 lakh crore and advances rose 22% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Easy Trip Planners: The company has announced integration of its travel services with the ChatGPT application.

The company has announced integration of its travel services with the ChatGPT application. REC: The Government has appointed Rajesh Kumar as Director (Finance) for a period of five years.

The Government has appointed Rajesh Kumar as Director (Finance) for a period of five years. Sambhv Steel Tubes: The company reported that total product sales increased 18% to 1.07 lakh tonnes, driven by a 31% rise in value-added product sales.

The company reported that total product sales increased 18% to 1.07 lakh tonnes, driven by a 31% rise in value-added product sales. SEDEMAC Mechatronics: The company reported that Electronic Control Unit sales increased 65% year-on-year to 10 lakh units.

The company reported that Electronic Control Unit sales increased 65% year-on-year to 10 lakh units. ADF Foods: The company has received approval for merger with Telluric Foods.

The company has received approval for merger with Telluric Foods. Union Bank of India: The company confirmed that its promoter, the President of India, did not create any encumbrance on its shares during FY26.

The company confirmed that its promoter, the President of India, did not create any encumbrance on its shares during FY26. Zaggle Prepaid: The company has invested Rs 50 crore in Rivpe Technology.

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In On Monday

Fabtech Technologies: 6 months lock in, 23.4 mn lock in shares, 53% of total outstanding shares.

Bulk Deals

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports): A S ENTERPRISE bought 9.60 lk shares, AMRAPALI CAPITAL AND FINANCE SERVICES bought 11.79 lk shares for Rs. 200 per share.

A S ENTERPRISE bought 9.60 lk shares, AMRAPALI CAPITAL AND FINANCE SERVICES bought 11.79 lk shares for Rs. 200 per share. Sai Parenterals: ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS, bought 4.51 lk shares for Rs. 407.6 per share.

ALSO READ: Axis Bank Q4 Update: Gross Advances, Deposits Rise 6%; CASA Strengthens

Insider Trades

Eveready Industries India: Ekta Credit, Promoter Group, pledged 50 k shares, Vivaya Enterprises, Promoter Group, pledged 4.95 lk shares.

Ekta Credit, Promoter Group, pledged 50 k shares, Vivaya Enterprises, Promoter Group, pledged 4.95 lk shares. Bajaj Finance: Maharashtra Scooters, Promoter Group, bought 2.70 lk shares.

Maharashtra Scooters, Promoter Group, bought 2.70 lk shares. Embassy Developments: Embassy Property Developments, Promoter Group, pledged 10.8 crore shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA, GANESHA ECOSPHERE.

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Confidence Petroleum India, Ganesha Ecosphere

Confidence Petroleum India, Ganesha Ecosphere List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Nitco, Websol Energy System

F&O Cues

Nifty Apr futures is down 0.12% to 22,773.00 at a premium of 59.9 points.

Nifty Options 7th Apr Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 20,200.

Securities in ban period: NIL

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