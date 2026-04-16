Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On April 16

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.4% at 24,346 as of 6:19 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) rose 0.8% , while Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) was down 0.73%.

Indian Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Wednesday, erasing most Monday's losses on positive global cues as optimism grew over a diplomatic solution to the Middle East conflict. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.6% higher to end above 24,200, while the BSE Sensex rallied over 1,200 points or 1.64% to settle above 78,100. Stock market was shut on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

US Market Recap

Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed at record highs, with Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley driving the surge by reporting financials higher after stronger-than-expected revenue, Bloomberg reported. The S&P 500 ended at 0.8%, continuing a significant two-week surge from its late March lows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%. Technology stocks, which have lagged for most part of the year also surged on Wall Street. Oracle Corp. jumped 4.2% and Microsoft Corp. soared 4.6%.

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Asian Market Update

Asian markets opened higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street over possibility of a US-Iran deal rose. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.03% and Kosdaq was 0.77% up. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.81%, while the Topix rose 0.70%, CNBC reported.

Commodity Check

Oil remained steady as signs that the US and Iran may resume ceasefire talks to end the war that's rattled global markets. Brent stood below $95 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $91. Gold gained, advancing beyond $4,810 an ounce, after losing 1.1% in the previous session.

Earnings In Focus

Wipro, Alok Industries, Angel One, CRISIL, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, VST Industries

Business Update

GMR Airports

Q4 passenger traffic growth of 0.9% YoY at 3.18 crore

March traffic declined 1.5% YoY to 1.04 crore

FY26 passenger traffic rose 0.9% YoY to 12.1 crore.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, Deepak Nitrite, M&M, Bajaj Housing Finance, HUL And REC — Ask Profit

TARC

Sales of Rs. 1,373 crore in FY26

Business cash flows of Rs. 1,132 crore in FY26.

Reports Q4 sales of Rs. 396 crore

Q4 Business cash flows of Rs. 223 crore.

Allcargo Terminals

Total volumes in March 2026 was 58.6 ‘000 TEUs – 2% higher vs Feb'26

Q4 earnings

HDB Financial Services Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Calculated NII) up 22% at Rs 2,399 crore versus Rs 1,973 crore

Net Profit up 41.4% at Rs 751 crore versus Rs 531 crore

Approves borrowing of funds up to Rs 32,825 crore via debt

ICICI Lombard Q4 FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Net Premium Earned up 10.8% at Rs 5,791 crore versus Rs 5,226 crore

Net Profit up 7.3% at Rs 547 crore versus Rs 510 crore;

To pay interim dividend of Rs 7/share

Tejas Networks Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 82.6% at Rs 333 crore versus Rs 1,907 crore

EBITDA loss at Rs 118 crore versus profit of Rs 121 crore

Net Loss at Rs 211.3 crore versus loss of Rs 71.8 crore

Stocks In News

Baazar Style Retail: The company receives an insurance claim settlement of Rs. 23 crore related to fire damage to warehouse inventory in FY25.

Rubicon Research: The company enters into an agreement to acquire an 85% stake in Arinna Lifesciences for Rs. 176 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company expands its existing CMO operations with Merck Sharp through an addition to the ongoing CMO agreement with MSD Singapore. Its arm, TheraNym Biologics, plans a greenfield project for the MSD contract with an investment of USD 150–175 million.

Tata Communications: The company issues commercial paper worth Rs. 400 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company's board approves the allotment of 90.1 lakh equity shares to shareholders of Adani Emerging Business.

Indiqube: The company secures a contract worth Rs. 52 crore from a Japanese e‑commerce major.

V‑Guard Industries: The company receives a tax order of Rs. 18 crore from the Dehradun tax authorities.

SAMHI Hotels: The company signs a lease agreement for a ~162‑room hotel in Noida. Its arm, Samhi Skyline, enters into a long‑term agreement with the Ingka Group to develop an upscale hotel in a mixed‑use project.

Varun Beverages: The company acquires a 29.99% stake in FPEL HR2 Energy for Rs. 1.6 crore.

City Union Bank: The company opens three new branches across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, taking the total branch count to 959.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For April 16: Nifty Resistance Moves To 24,400 As Markets Rebound On US-Iran Truce Hopes

Triveni Turbines: The company completes the merger of its step‑down subsidiary, TSE Engineering, with TTAPL, effective April 1, following approval from South African regulators.

Ujaas Energy: The company appoints Geeta Mundra as Additional Director and Chairperson.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare: The company receives NABH accreditation for its hospital in Noida.

JK Cement: The company invests Rs. 2.1 crore in SPV Mehrauni Electro.

Brigade Enterprises: The company signs an agreement for an 8.63‑acre development project in East Bengaluru, with a gross development value of Rs. 7,200 crore.

EID Parry: The company announces the resignation of Balaji Prakash as Chief Operating Officer and Business Head.

Infosys: Company announced a multi-year partnership with tennis player Carlos Alcaraz to be company's Global Brand Ambassador.

MedPlus Health Services: Arm has received two suspension orders for a Drug License of store, total potential revenue loss of 7 lks.

Container Corporation of India: The company places an order worth Rs. 175 crore with Braithwaite & Co for the supply of nine BLSS spine‑car rakes.

REC: The company appoints Rajesh Kumar as Chief Financial Officer and Director (Finance).

Shriram Finance: The company will consider fundraising proposals at its board meeting scheduled on April 24.

JK Tyre & Industries: The company will invest Rs. 1.3 crore to acquire a 26% stake in Roofsol Renewable.

Fino Payments Bank: The company migrates its Core Banking System to Finacle at a cost of Rs. 200 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company issues a parent‑company guarantee worth Rs. 317 crore for its arm's solar projects in South Africa.

Sagility: The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 100 crore from the Income Tax Department.

Samvardhana Motherson: The company completes the merger of its two German arms, with SMIA merging into SMIA Technology Germany, following which SMIA ceases to exist.

The company has received an order worth $28,518 from the State of California Franchise Tax Board

Suraj Estate Developers: The company acquires land in Dadar (West) with an estimated gross development value potential of around Rs. 100 crore.

GHV Infra: The company receives a construction contract worth Rs. 815 crore from APCO Infra for miscellaneous civil works in Maharashtra.

Vishnu Chemicals: The company temporarily shuts its Parwada plant in Vizag for routine maintenance, with the facility expected to remain offline for around three weeks.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company will consider a bond issuance at its board meeting scheduled on April 20.

John Cockerill India: The company has received a Rs.300 crore order from JSW Steel Coated Products

63 Moons Technologies : The company said its 63SATS platform revenue jumped 24x to Rs.87 crore in FY26.

Bulk & Block Deals

Repco Home Finance: Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund bought 3.47 lk shares for 384 per share.

Craftsman Automation: Pi Opportunities Aif bought, Prazim Trading And Investment Company sold 1.55 lk shares for 7,400 per share.

Delhivery: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se bought 6 lk shares, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 12 lk shares, Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 10.75 lk shares, Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 5.75 lk shares, Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund bought 5.50 lk shares, Nexus Opportunity Fund sold 5.37 lk shares, NEXUS VENTURES III sold 34.62 Lk shares for 465 per share.

LOCK IN

Garuda Contrustion & Engg: 1.5 years lock in , 19 mn lock in shares, 20% of total outstanding shares

Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage : Indiabulls, New India Assurance Company, TIL

Price Band

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Dee Development Engineers

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Insolation Energy

F&O Cues

Nifty Apr futures is up 1.54% to 24,225.00 at a discount of 6.3 points.

Nifty Options 21st Apr Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Securities in ban period: SAIL, SAMMAANCAP

Currency Check

The rupee pared initial gains to settle 9 paise lower at 93.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as rising crude oil prices after a sharp fall and higher domestic inflation data dampened sentiment.

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