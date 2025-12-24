Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; ITC, GAIL, Ola Electric, Coal India In Focus
Ola Electric, ITC, Coal India and GAIL are among some of the stocks to watch for today.
Stock Market Live Updates: Silver Check
Silver also witnessing a sharp uptick at Rs 219,990 on Wednesday, according to the India Bullion Association. The rally is buoyed on escalating tensions in Venezuela and expectations for more US rate cuts. Silver and platinum have also advanced to all-time peaks.
Stock Market Live Updates: Gold Check
Gold prices in India hit record highs, and have surged to Rs 138,210. Meanwhile, spot gold saw sustained growth, crossing the $4,500 mark on Tuesday, building on three days of gains, with bullion hovering near $4,517.98 an ounce today.
Nifty Today: What F&O Cues Indicate
Nifty December futures up by 0.02% to 26,202 at a premium of 25 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 5.7%.
Nifty Options on Dec 23: Maximum Call open interest at 26,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,150.
Dollar Check
The US Dollar index is down 0.11% at 97.470.
Euro was up 0.09% at 1.1804.
Pound was up 0.16% at 1.3529.
Yen was down 0.35% at 155.73.