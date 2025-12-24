Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; ITC, GAIL, Ola Electric, Coal India In Focus
Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; ITC, GAIL, Ola Electric, Coal India In Focus

Ola Electric, ITC, Coal India and GAIL are among some of the stocks to watch for today.

24 Dec 2025, 07:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Nifty bulls seek Santa rally on Dalal Street ahead of Christmas holiday. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Good morning readers. The GIFT Nifty was trading above 26,200 early on Wednesday as Nifty bulls seek Santa rally on Dalal Street ahead of Christmas holiday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.14% at 26,239.5 as of 6:44 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.
Stock Picks Today: Coforge, Physicswallah, Knowledge Marine, RBL Bank And More On Brokerages’ Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Coforge, Physicswallah, Knowledge Marine, RBL Bank, and SBI Cards Ltd. ahead of Wednesday's session.

They have also shared their outlook on India Strategy, and the RBI's liquidity measure.

Read full story here.


Stock Market Live Updates: Silver Check

Silver also witnessing a sharp uptick at Rs 219,990 on Wednesday, according to the India Bullion Association. The rally is buoyed on escalating tensions in Venezuela and expectations for more US rate cuts. Silver and platinum have also advanced to all-time peaks.

Stock Market Live Updates: Gold Check

Gold prices in India hit record highs, and have surged to Rs 138,210. Meanwhile, spot gold saw sustained growth, crossing the $4,500 mark on Tuesday, building on three days of gains, with bullion hovering near $4,517.98 an ounce today.


Nifty Today: What F&O Cues Indicate

  • Nifty December futures up by 0.02% to 26,202 at a premium of 25 points.

  • Nifty December futures open interest down by 5.7%.

  • Nifty Options on Dec 23: Maximum Call open interest at 26,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,150.


Dollar Check

  • The US Dollar index is down 0.11% at 97.470.

  • Euro was up 0.09% at 1.1804.

  • Pound was up 0.16% at 1.3529.

  • Yen was down 0.35% at 155.73.





