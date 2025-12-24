Beaten Down, Not Out: Top Five Stocks That Made A December Comeback

Beaten down through most of the year, several mid- and large-cap names staged a sharp comeback in December, helped by a mix of improving news flow, valuations turning attractive and stock-specific triggers.

Data shows that Himadri Speciality Chemicals, KEC International, Deepak Nitrite, Swiggy and Natco Pharma — all heavy underperformers between January and November — posted notable gains in December.

Read on to know why.