December Scorecard: IndiGo To Thomas Cook — Stocks That Clocked Best & Worst Five-Year Returns

As 2025 draws to a close, the Indian stock market appears to be moving in a consolidation phase with upward bias in its final few trading sessions of the year. Market participants usually associate December with Santa's rally as the sentiment is positive on festive cheer and year-end momentum of select blue-chip stocks. The benchmark Nifty 50 is up 1.41% in a week.

The domestic equity benchmark is also on track for closing with positive returns this month. Amid the current momentum, let's take a look at the best and worst-performing stocks in December over the last five years. According to stock exchange data, the top five gainers have clocked the highest returns in December during the last five years, while the five weakest stocks delivered the worst five-year returns during the month.