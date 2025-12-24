Santa Rally: Small-Cap Stocks Tend To Outperform During Christmas — Key Ones To Track

Small-cap stocks have consistently outperformed mid-cap and large-cap stocks during the last five trading days of December and the first two of January with a 100% win rate, according to NDTV Profit research.

Over the past ten years, the average returns during the 'Santa Rally' have been 3.55% for small-caps, 2.63% for mid-caps, and 1.78% for large-caps. The key factors driving this rally include tax-planning flows, sentiment resets, and broader risk-on tendencies.

In the blue-chip Nifty 50 segment, Shriram Finance Ltd. has gained 11% in the last five sessions, while Trent Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd. have risen by 2 and 3%, respectively.

Among mid-cap stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. has surged 11%, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. has climbed 6%, and Tata Elxsi Ltd. advanced 8%.

In the small-cap space, Jupiter Wagons Ltd. and Reliance Infrastructure recorded a 28% increase, Devyani International Ltd. rose by 11%, and Hindustan Copper Ltd. gained 10% over the last five sessions.

The Nifty Smallcap 250 index is down 6% year-to-date, while Nifty Midcap 100 is up 6%. The benchmark Nifty has gained nearly 11%.