Trade Setup For Christmas Eve: Nifty Eyes 26,300 Milestone Amid Low Volatility

The Indian equity benchmarks ended nearly flat on Tuesday as the NSE Nifty 50 managed to hold onto a four-session winning streak despite a lack of follow-through buying at higher levels.

The Nifty failed to sustain a brief move above the 26,200 mark, signalling consolidation near the resistance, according to Amruta Shinde, technical and derivative analyst at Choice Broking.

The Nifty formed a "high wave candle" on the daily chart, indicating a consolidation with a positive bias. Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said the index repeatedly defended the 25,700 to 25,950 zone, which aligns with the 50-double exponential moving average and the 20-DEMA.

Bajaj Broking Research points to the upper band of the preceding three-week consolidation range near 26,300. A decisive close above this level is essential to unlock further upside toward 26,500. Angel One identifies immediate resistance levels at 26,200, followed by 26,300.

Immediate support is positioned around Monday's gap-up zone near 26,000, according to Bajaj Broking. Angel One places deeper pivotal support at 25,700, which coincides with the 50-DEMA.

Volatility eased further as the India VIX dropped 3.07% to 9.377 and Rajesh Bhosale recommended a "buy-on-dips" approach rather than chasing momentum, noting that the primary trend remains positive despite recent choppy price action.