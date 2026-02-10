Get App
Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 10 — Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, And Other Cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), goldApril contract was up 0.2% at Rs 1,58,394 per 10 grams.

Read Time: 2 mins
  • Gold prices in India rose marginally amid the ongoing wedding season demand
  • Gold traded between Rs 1,58,080 and Rs 1,58,820 per 10 grams across Indian cities
  • Silver prices ranged from Rs 2,62,820 to Rs 2,64,040 per kg in major Indian markets
Prices of precious metals continued to rise in India amid the ongoing wedding season. The price of silver rose by nearly Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.63 lakh per kg on Tuesday, while gold rose marginally to Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams, according to the India Bullions website. 

In the international markets, gold fell after two days of gains, as investors took profits in a choppy market that's still trying to find a floor following a historic rout. Spot gold declined 0.5% to $5,032.53 an ounce in Singapore. Silver fell 1.8% to $81.92.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April contract was up 0.2% at Rs 1,58,394 per 10 grams, compared with Monday's close of Rs 158,066 per 10 grams. Silver futures for March was flat at Rs 2,62,745 per kilogram.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 158,360 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,58,150. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 158,080. 

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 158,820, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 158,610 and Rs 158,480 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: In Mumbai, prices are steady at Rs 263,270 per kg. In the national capital too, the silver rate is Rs 2,62,820.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 264,040 and Rs 263,690 per kg, respectively. 

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

  • Mumbai: Rs 158,360

  • Delhi: Rs 158,080

  • Bengaluru: Rs 158,480

  • Chennai: Rs 158,820

  • Hyderabad: Rs 158,610

  • Kolkata: Rs 158,150

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

  • Mumbai: Rs 263,270

  • Delhi: Rs 262,820

  • Bengaluru: Rs 263,480

  • Chennai: Rs 264,040

  • Hyderabad: Rs 263,690

  • Kolkata: Rs 262,930

News for You

