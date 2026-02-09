Apple iPhone 17e Prices In US, UK, India, Canada, Dubai — What To Expect

The iPhone 17e is coming soon. As per insider reports, including the likes of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the launch of Apple's next budget iPhone is imminent, and many sources have zeroed in on Feb. 19 as the likely release date. The company is likely to release it via a simple press note rather than a full event.

The iPhone 17e is rumoured to include several upgrades over its predecessor. These include an 18MP front camera with Center Stage support for better video framing and selfies, the A19 chip offering performance close to flagship levels (with possible minor differences in GPU cores), an advanced next-generation modem such as the C1X for improved speed and efficiency in connectivity, and MagSafe compatibility enabling magnetic wireless charging at up to around 25W.

Pricing is not expected to increase. The iPhone 17e should arrive at the same starting point as the iPhone 16e. Let's look at expected iPhone 17e's prices around key regions of the world.

iPhone 17e Price In US

In the U.S., it is anticipated to begin at $599 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB version at $699 and the 512GB at $899.

iPhone 17e Price In UK

In the U.K., the expected prices of the iPhone 17e are £599 for 128GB, £699 for 256GB, and £899 for 512GB.

iPhone 17e Price In India

For India, the base 128GB model is expected to start at Rs 59,900, followed by Rs 69,900 for 256GB and Rs 89,900 for 512GB.

iPhone 17e Price In Canada

In Canada, the device is likely to be priced at CAD 899 for 128GB, CAD 1,049 for 256GB, and CAD 1,349 for 512GB.

iPhone 17e Price In Dubai

In Dubai, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 17e is expected to cost AED 2,399, with AED 2,799 for 256GB and AED 3,649 for 512GB.

