T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Dominant Wins For Scotland, Zimbabwe And South Africa

Day 3 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began with Italy and Scotland squaring off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. George Munsey's belligerent 84 in 54 balls, coupled with Michael Leask's disciplined spell of 4/17, ensured that Scotland won the match by 73 runs. It was their first win of the tournament after losing their tournament opener against West Indies by 35 runs.

The day's second match saw Zimbabwe and Oman launching their campaign in Colombo. Zimbabwe's pace trio of Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans picked three wickets each as Oman were restricted to 103. Brian Bennett's unbeaten 48 ensured that Zimbabwe reached the target in 13.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Two more teams began their title chase as Canada and South Africa squared off in Ahmedabad. South African skipper set the tone for his team with an entertaining innings of 59 in 32 balls. He was well supported by the likes of Ryan Rickleton, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs and the 2024 finalists posted 213/4, the highest score of the tournament so far. Navneet Dhaliwal scored a gritty half-century in the run-chase. But the right-handed batter got little support from the other end. Canada were cleaned up, handing South Africa a commanding win.

This is how the points table looks like at the end of Day 3 of T20 World Cup points table.

Group A

Team Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate India 1 1 - - 2 +1.450 Pakistan 1 1 - - 2 +0.240 Netherlands 1 - 1 - - -0.240 United States of America 1 - 1 - - -1.450 Namibia - - - - - -

Group B

Team Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Zimbabwe 1 1 - - 2 2.702 Sri Lanka 1 1 - - 2 1.000 Ireland 1 - 1 - - -1.000 Oman 1 - 1 - - -2.702 Australia - - - - - -

Group C

Team Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate West Indies 1 1 - - 2 +1.750 Scotland 2 1 1 - 2 +0.950 England 1 1 - - 2 +0.200 Nepal 1 - 1 - - -0.200 Italy 1 - 1 - - -3.650

Group D

Team Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate South Africa 1 1 - - 2 +2.850 New Zealand 1 1 - - 2 +1.162 Afghanistan 1 - 1 - - -1.162 Canada 1 - 1 - - -2.850 United Arab Emirates - - - - - -

Day 4 of the World Cup will see Namibia and the Netherlands go toe-to-toe in New Delhi. Then Australia will play Ireland in Colombo. The day will end with a match between England and the West Indies in Mumbai.

