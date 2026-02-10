Get App
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Dominant Wins For Scotland, Zimbabwe And South Africa

While Scotland bounced back from the defeat against West Indies on the opening day, Zimbabwe and South Africa kicked-off their World Cup campaign with commanding wins.

South Africa's players celebrate after winning against Canada during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.
Photo: AP/PTI

Day 3 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began with Italy and Scotland squaring off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. George Munsey's belligerent 84 in 54 balls, coupled with Michael Leask's disciplined spell of 4/17, ensured that Scotland won the match by 73 runs. It was their first win of the tournament after losing their tournament opener against West Indies by 35 runs. 

The day's second match saw Zimbabwe and Oman launching their campaign in Colombo. Zimbabwe's pace trio of Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans picked three wickets each as Oman were restricted to 103. Brian Bennett's unbeaten 48 ensured that Zimbabwe reached the target in 13.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand. 

Two more teams began their title chase as Canada and South Africa squared off in Ahmedabad. South African skipper set the tone for his team with an entertaining innings of 59 in 32 balls. He was well supported by the likes of Ryan Rickleton, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs and the 2024 finalists posted 213/4, the highest score of the tournament so far. Navneet Dhaliwal scored a gritty half-century in the run-chase. But the right-handed batter got little support from the other end. Canada were cleaned up, handing South Africa a commanding win.

This is how the points table looks like at the end of Day 3 of T20 World Cup points table. 

Group A

Team Matches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultPoints Net Run Rate
India 11--2+1.450
Pakistan11--2+0.240
Netherlands 1-1---0.240
United States of America 1-1---1.450
Namibia ------

Group B

Team Matches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultPoints Net Run Rate
Zimbabwe11--22.702
Sri Lanka11--21.000
Ireland1-1---1.000
Oman1-1---2.702
Australia------

Group C

Team Matches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultPoints Net Run Rate
West Indies11--2+1.750
Scotland211-2+0.950
England11--2+0.200
Nepal1-1---0.200
Italy1-1---3.650

Group D

Team Matches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultPoints Net Run Rate
South Africa11--2+2.850
New Zealand11--2+1.162
Afghanistan1-1---1.162
Canada1-1---2.850
United Arab Emirates------

Day 4 of the World Cup will see Namibia and the Netherlands go toe-to-toe in New Delhi. Then Australia will play Ireland in Colombo. The day will end with a match between England and the West Indies in Mumbai. 

