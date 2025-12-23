Civil Aviation Minister Meets Executives Of Three New Airlines Amid IndiGo Monopoly Concerns

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu met teams from three new emerging domestic carriers amid concerns over market dominance of budget airline IndiGo after the fiasco this month.

"Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress," Kinjarapu said in a social media post.

Alhind Air, part of Kerala’s Alhind Group, and Hyderabad-based international and domestic courier and cargo services company Fly Express have received their No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) this week, the minister said.

Shankh Air, which plans to connect major cities in Uttar Pradesh, like Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, and Gorakhpur at cheap rates, has already received the NOC from the regulator.

Naidu said the government is encouraging more airlines to enter one of the fastest growing airlines market in the world. He said schemes like UDAN have enabled smaller carriers like Star Air, India One Air, Fly91, among others, to play an important role in the regional connectivity within the country, and there is more scope for further growth.