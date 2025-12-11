Airlines On A Buying Spree: Air India, IndiGo Lead With Orders For Over 1,100 Commercial Jets

IndiGo and Air India, which together command over 90% market share in India’s domestic aviation sector, have purchased the most commercial aircraft in the past two years (2023 and 2024). Together, these two airlines ordered over 1,100 commercial jets during this period, which is more than three times the orders of other major airlines worldwide.

According to data compiled by Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, based on orders for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, IndiGo ordered 540 jets, while Air India bought 570 in 2023 and 2024.

“Over the last two complete years on record (2023-2024), India's two largest airlines, IndiGo and Air India, have bought by far the most aircraft in the civil aviation industry: 540 and 570 commercial jets, respectively, according to publicly released orders by Airbus and Boeing,” the Statista report said.

This comes as commercial jet orders hit new records in 2023, mainly due to the restoration of passenger travel after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced disruptions.

The chart showed that the orders placed by IndiGo and Air India were three times higher than the orders placed by other airlines globally.

“This is over three times more than the volume other major actors worldwide ordered: between 150 and 170 aircraft each for Ryanair (Ireland), Southwest Airlines (U.S.), Emirates (UAE) and American Airlines (US),” the report mentioned.