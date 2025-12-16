FY27 Outlook: India To Grow At 7.5% With 4% Inflation, Says Axis Bank’s Neelkanth Mishra

India's economic growth for the next fiscal 2026-27 (FY27) is pegged above trend growth seen so far as the the pace of fiscal consolidation should slow further, according to Neelkanth Mishra - Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head - Global Research, Axis Capital. The lead economist eyes India's real GDP growth at 7.5% for FY27 and the headline inflation is likely to average at 4%, which meets the target set by the Reserve Bank of India.

According to Axis Bank, India's fiscal and monetary headwinds are receding and the GDP growth picked up in FY26.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit on Tuesday, Dec. 16, Mishra said that currently there has been a significant amount of slack in the economy due to labor market easing. According to Mishra, India is the only large economy in the world where the workforce is expanding and is also 5-7% below the pre-pandemic path.

This is developing story. Kindly check back for more updates