Business NewsEconomy & FinanceFY27 Outlook: India To Grow At 7.5% With 4% Inflation, Says Axis Bank’s Neelkanth Mishra
ADVERTISEMENT

FY27 Outlook: India To Grow At 7.5% With 4% Inflation, Says Axis Bank’s Neelkanth Mishra

FY27E: India growth accelerates to 7.5%; inflation likely to average ~4%

16 Dec 2025, 12:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neelkanth Mishra - Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head - Global Research, Axis Capital<br></p></div>
Neelkanth Mishra - Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head - Global Research, Axis Capital
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India's economic growth for the next fiscal 2026-27 (FY27) is pegged above trend growth seen so far as the the pace of fiscal consolidation should slow further, according to Neelkanth Mishra - Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head - Global Research, Axis Capital. The lead economist eyes India's real GDP growth at 7.5% for FY27 and the headline inflation is likely to average at 4%, which meets the target set by the Reserve Bank of India.

According to Axis Bank, India's fiscal and monetary headwinds are receding and the GDP growth picked up in FY26.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit on Tuesday, Dec. 16, Mishra said that currently there has been a significant amount of slack in the economy due to labor market easing. According to Mishra, India is the only large economy in the world where the workforce is expanding and is also 5-7% below the pre-pandemic path.

This is developing story. Kindly check back for more updates

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT