RBI MPC Lowers FY26 CPI Inflation Forecast To 2%, GDP Growth Projection Raised To 7.3%

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to reduce repo rate by 25 bps and have decided to continue with a ‘neutral’ stance. The RBI also raised FY26 GDP growth estimates to 7.3% from 6.8% earlier. It reduced FY26 CPI inflation forecast to 2% from 2.6% earlier.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that core inflation (CPI headline excluding food and fuel) remained mostly stable in September and October, despite ongoing price pressures from precious metals. Excluding gold, core inflation decreased to 2.6% in October. In general, the reduction in inflation has become more widespread.

This is a developing story