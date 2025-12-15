Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia's Wholesale Inflation Narrows In November As Food Prices Improve
India's Wholesale Inflation Narrows In November As Food Prices Improve

The softer deflation of -0.32% was led by a narrower contraction in primary articles and food prices.

15 Dec 2025, 12:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In October, WPI was at -1.21 per cent. (Representational)</p></div>
In October, WPI was at -1.21 per cent. (Representational)
India’s wholesale price inflation, or WPI, remained below zero in November, though the pace of decline eased compared with the previous month. WPI inflation stood at -0.32% in November, easing from -1.21% in October, according to data released on Monday.

Core WPI inflation, which excludes food and fuel, was steady at 1.5%, unchanged from October. The softer deflation was led by a narrower contraction in primary articles and food prices.

Within components, fuel and power inflation came in at -2.27%, marginally higher than -2.55% in October. Manufactured products inflation eased to 1.33% from 1.54%, indicating some cooling in prices.

Primary articles inflation increased sharply to -2.93% from -6.18% in October, while food inflation stood at -2.60% compared with -5.04% a month earlier.

Meanwhile, September WPI inflation was revised upward to 0.19% from the provisional estimate of 0.13%.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)

