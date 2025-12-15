India's Wholesale Inflation Narrows In November As Food Prices Improve

India’s wholesale price inflation, or WPI, remained below zero in November, though the pace of decline eased compared with the previous month. WPI inflation stood at -0.32% in November, easing from -1.21% in October, according to data released on Monday.

Core WPI inflation, which excludes food and fuel, was steady at 1.5%, unchanged from October. The softer deflation was led by a narrower contraction in primary articles and food prices.

Within components, fuel and power inflation came in at -2.27%, marginally higher than -2.55% in October. Manufactured products inflation eased to 1.33% from 1.54%, indicating some cooling in prices.

Primary articles inflation increased sharply to -2.93% from -6.18% in October, while food inflation stood at -2.60% compared with -5.04% a month earlier.

Meanwhile, September WPI inflation was revised upward to 0.19% from the provisional estimate of 0.13%.