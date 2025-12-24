Six Financial Resolutions For 2026 That You Won't Abandon By February

By the second week of January, most financial resolutions are already on thin ice. The expense tracker hasn’t been updated in days, the 'no-spend month' is negotiating exceptions, and the SIP that was meant to start on the 1st is still waiting for the 'right moment'.

That’s why financial planners are striking a different note for 2026. It’s less about ambitious targets and more about habits that survive real life — late nights, surprise bills, and months that don’t go according to plan. One of the strongest themes advisors are pushing into 2026 is automation.

Experts such as Nisreen Mamaji, Dilshad Billimoria, Vishal Dhawan, and Rohin Pagdiwala all point to the same problem—willpower is unreliable, when it comes to resolutions.