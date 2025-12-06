A Bar, A Lecture, And The Return Of Shared Curiosity — India’s Nightlife Is Turning Brainy

On a recent Sunday evening, the barstools at a Bandra pub weren’t packed with people debating IND vs SA, Nifty's rally, or breakups. Instead, a neuroscientist was on the mic explaining why our brains love chaos, while twenty and thirty-somethings sipped beer, took notes, and, brace yourself, asked follow-up questions. No, this wasn’t a one-off fever dream after too many cocktails. It was what Nobel laureate physicist Richard Feynman believed humans are wired to do, 'find things out, just for the pleasure of it.'

It’s part of a fast-growing trend: lectures in bars, a movement that has quietly swept through Indian cities over the last three to four months.

Across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, platforms like Brydge, Society of Intellectuals, and Pint of View are transforming nightlife into a fun version of college, and one can’t seem to get enough of it.

"I went to a session alone thinking it would be awkward, but it was the most low-pressure social space I’ve been in all year," says Ankita, a 27 year-old marketing professional.