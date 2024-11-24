Young, Restless, And Uninsured: Why Younger Generation Needs Critical Illness Cover

Most millennials, often labelled as carefree risk-takers, are surprisingly underprepared for life’s bigger risks—like critical illnesses. Armed with an 'it won't happen to me' mindset, many young Indians overlook the necessity for a critical illness cover. But the harsh reality is that lifestyle diseases like heart problems, cancer, and respiratory issues are no longer waiting for middle age to strike.

Amit Chhabra, chief business officer of general insurance at Policybazaar.com, says, "Chances of a critical illness or infectious disease striking have gone up significantly. We see a lot of young people having heart problems, cancer, respiratory problems."