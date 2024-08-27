Struggling Even After A Pay Hike? Lifestyle Inflation Could Be The Culprit

Lifestyle inflation often stems from the newfound financial freedom that comes with a higher income. As clinical psychologist Shreya Manot says, "The financial freedom we experience can lead to spending on things that were previously not a concern." In fact, the National Endowment for Financial Education reports that 43% of people who receive a salary increase spend more on discretionary items rather than boosting their savings. For instance, as your salary grows, moving to a more upscale apartment becomes tempting. “As income increases, so do our expenses, and not all of these are really required,” Manot said.

Rajul Kothari, Partner at Capital League Wealth Management, adds a different perspective: “The idea is not just to save; it's to spend on what you want to do and experience.” Kothari highlights a shift in priorities among young adults, who are increasingly drawn to fine dining, gadgets, and travel. “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is the motto after Covid,” she said, reflecting a trend towards living well and savouring experiences. Manot also notes, “The thrill of a higher income often masks the reality of rising costs. People start to feel like they deserve more because they’re earning more.”