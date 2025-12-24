LG Electronics: Strong Brand, Intensifying Competition; Avendus Spark Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

Avendus Spark has initiated coverage on LG Electronics India Ltd. with a Reduce rating and a target price of Rs 1,536, citing intensifying competition, capped margin expansion potential and limited near-term upside following the sharp post-IPO rally.

LG Electronics India is the market leader in the domestic white goods space, with a dominant position in refrigerators and washing machines and a top-three ranking in air conditioners and televisions, the brokerages said on Wednesday. This leadership has been built over decades, supported by early entry into Indian households in the 1990s, a strong and diverse product portfolio, and a consistent focus on innovation and quality, it added.